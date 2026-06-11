Nancy Mace Goes Nuclear: Brutal Brother-Marriage Roast After Ilhan Omar Mocks Her Primary Loss

Yesterday, Ilhan Omar made a nasty remark about Nancy Mace losing her primary. Nancy Mace has now responded.
Say what you want about me, but I would never marry my brother. https://t.co/0VZgRpWjSM— Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 10, 2026
That's going to leave a mark.
June 11, 2026
Hahahahahahaha got her!— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 10, 2026
Much love Queen.— Flappr (@flapprdotnet) June 11, 2026
😆 🤣 😂 pic.twitter.com/LS4yvEPXpJ— Buildinawall (@buildinawall) June 11, 2026
Allegedly, of course.
June 11, 2026
A non-natural-born citizen of the United States who engages in public speech or actions that demonstrate clear and consistent disloyalty to the United States or contempt for its founding principles shall be subject to denaturalization and deportation.— Danny R (@Ixthos) June 11, 2026
Omar shouldn't be in Congress, that's for sure.
June 11, 2026
June 11, 2026
Stay savage Nancy pic.twitter.com/bZlLb6w2DI— Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 11, 2026
Hoo, girl.— Savvy, revivified (@SavvyUnbowed) June 11, 2026
Can I get a Z snap?? pic.twitter.com/tg6uVAlUOK
The crowd certainly went wild.
Never deleting this app… https://t.co/9iLZ1LFUKy— Ken Evans (@klevans69) June 11, 2026
It's just pure entertainment.
Hope Ilhan sues you for Defamation. https://t.co/ezfHK71f7Y— Winter (@LeftyWinter) June 11, 2026
Here's the thing. An absolute defense against defamation is truth. It would be great if Ilhan sued Nancy. The discovery would be amazing. It will never happen though because Ilhan knows it's true.
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We’d have to believe you were capable of sustaining a marriage first, Nancy.— Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) June 11, 2026
Best of luck finding your future third divorce, though! https://t.co/Wbg8DqJr7y
Ilhan Omar is also on her third marriage, though. She was married and started having an affair with this man while he was also married. She stole him from his wife and kids. Oops!
Nancy is coming in hot 😂 https://t.co/KWbDtDz8AC— ConservativeKay1.0 (@kay_dub_h) June 11, 2026
Every single time.
ilhan is literally married to the whitest white man (no hate! love tim!).— Ms. K tweets (@whatMsKsaid) June 11, 2026
soon-to-be unemployed nancy mace just needs those racist, xenophobic robot likes to feel something.
sad girl, sad. https://t.co/GdE1z17523
Now she is. Marriage 2 is the one Nancy is referring to. She stole Tim from his wife and kids. Omar is an adulterer. Sad.
BRUTAL 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/wSMWocTeMW— Rob (@_ROB_29) June 11, 2026
https://t.co/PG5zuG83PE pic.twitter.com/BlMUrOMUuV— Just a normal guy (@aleutalaskan) June 11, 2026
It’s a fair point. https://t.co/x0ymwXl5cO— hardpassonshot (@hardpassonshot) June 11, 2026
Credit where it's due.
Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.
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