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Nancy Mace Goes Nuclear: Brutal Brother-Marriage Roast After Ilhan Omar Mocks Her Primary Loss

justmindy
justmindy | 10:43 AM on June 11, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Yesterday, Ilhan Omar made a nasty remark about Nancy Mace losing her primary. Nancy Mace has now responded.

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That's going to leave a mark.

Allegedly, of course.

Omar shouldn't be in Congress, that's for sure.

The crowd certainly went wild.

It's just pure entertainment.

Here's the thing. An absolute defense against defamation is truth. It would be great if Ilhan sued Nancy. The discovery would be amazing. It will never happen though because Ilhan knows it's true.

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Ilhan Omar is also on her third marriage, though. She was married and started having an affair with this man while he was also married. She stole him from his wife and kids. Oops!

Every single time.

Now she is. Marriage 2 is the one Nancy is referring to. She stole Tim from his wife and kids. Omar is an adulterer. Sad.

Credit where it's due.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS ILHAN OMAR NANCY MACE

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