Nancy Mace Goes Nuclear: Brutal Brother-Marriage Roast After Ilhan Omar Mocks Her Primary Loss

Yesterday, Ilhan Omar made a nasty remark about Nancy Mace losing her primary. Nancy Mace has now responded.

Say what you want about me, but I would never marry my brother. https://t.co/0VZgRpWjSM — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 10, 2026

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That's going to leave a mark.

Hahahahahahaha got her! — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 10, 2026

Much love Queen. — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) June 11, 2026

Allegedly, of course.

A non-natural-born citizen of the United States who engages in public speech or actions that demonstrate clear and consistent disloyalty to the United States or contempt for its founding principles shall be subject to denaturalization and deportation. — Danny R (@Ixthos) June 11, 2026

Omar shouldn't be in Congress, that's for sure.

Stay savage Nancy pic.twitter.com/bZlLb6w2DI — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 11, 2026

Hoo, girl.

Can I get a Z snap?? pic.twitter.com/tg6uVAlUOK — Savvy, revivified (@SavvyUnbowed) June 11, 2026

The crowd certainly went wild.

Never deleting this app… https://t.co/9iLZ1LFUKy — Ken Evans (@klevans69) June 11, 2026

It's just pure entertainment.

Hope Ilhan sues you for Defamation. https://t.co/ezfHK71f7Y — Winter (@LeftyWinter) June 11, 2026

Here's the thing. An absolute defense against defamation is truth. It would be great if Ilhan sued Nancy. The discovery would be amazing. It will never happen though because Ilhan knows it's true.

We’d have to believe you were capable of sustaining a marriage first, Nancy.



Best of luck finding your future third divorce, though! https://t.co/Wbg8DqJr7y — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) June 11, 2026

Ilhan Omar is also on her third marriage, though. She was married and started having an affair with this man while he was also married. She stole him from his wife and kids. Oops!

Nancy is coming in hot 😂 https://t.co/KWbDtDz8AC — ConservativeKay1.0 (@kay_dub_h) June 11, 2026

Every single time.

ilhan is literally married to the whitest white man (no hate! love tim!).



soon-to-be unemployed nancy mace just needs those racist, xenophobic robot likes to feel something.



sad girl, sad. https://t.co/GdE1z17523 — Ms. K tweets (@whatMsKsaid) June 11, 2026

Now she is. Marriage 2 is the one Nancy is referring to. She stole Tim from his wife and kids. Omar is an adulterer. Sad.

Credit where it's due.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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