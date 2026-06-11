What Stuck Out to Karmelo Anthony’s Father Was the ‘All-White Jury’

If you went simply by media coverage and social media posts, you'd be justified in thinking that Karmelo Anthony had been killed. He murdered another high schooler and was convicted and sentenced to 35 years in prison. He still has his life, and the chances of him serving all 35 years are slim.

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Anthony's parents made a beeline for CBS Mornings on Thursday, with his father wearing a #BelieveKarmelo T-shirt, which is appropriate, because Karmelo admitted that he stabbed Metcalf. What stuck out to Anthony's father, first of all, was the all-white jury. Again, if you went by mainstream media and social media posts, you'd probably have heard that it was an all-white jury. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who told the fictional story of a 300 lb. Metcalf beating on Anthony, said that she was not necessarily convinced "that we had 12 impartial white folk out of Collin County sitting on a jury for this young black man." There were racial minorities on the jury, including Asian and Indian.

Karmelo Anthony's mother and father on Thursday's 'CBS Mornings'...



"My son didn't intend to hurt anyone. My son was defending himself."



"What stuck out to me, number one, was the all-white jury, but I was trying to be, you know, like, all right, it's not that big of a deal. I… pic.twitter.com/qXKFomMdnd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 11, 2026

The post continues:

… mean, the truth is on our side."

Anthony's father was present in the courtroom every day of the trial and still claims that it was an all-white jury.

did CBS offer any correction to the all-white jury line? — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) June 11, 2026

Of course not (at least in the story that aired on 'CBS Mornings') — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 11, 2026

It was not an all White jury. Why do people keep saying that and why are members of the media not denouncing that lie. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) June 11, 2026

Why is CBS perpetuating the lie of an all-white jury? Why are they stoking the flames? — Robert B. Chernin (@rbchernin) June 11, 2026

Because it's their job.

It was literally not an all white jury. With parents like this no wonder he turned out the way he did — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) June 11, 2026

It wasn’t an all white jury. Why are they lying? — Sarcastic Liberty 🇺🇸 (@SarcasticLiberT) June 11, 2026

If the truth was on your side, why focus on the jury's race instead of the evidence. Justice should depend on facts, not demographics. — Delta Tribune (@DeltaTribune) June 11, 2026

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It was just one of those accidental stabbings to the heart you read about in the papers.

The father of the kid who defaulted to stabbing someone repeats the "all white jury" lie here too. I have no idea Hispanics and Asians were white? Also, who cares? Don't kill people. https://t.co/ag1hAZMhuQ — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 11, 2026

They're going to push this damn "all white jury" thing into the ground. Apparently everybody that isn't black can only be white. Is that how this works? — Michelle (@10milesTillE) June 11, 2026

Only in America is a “white person” anyone who isn’t black. — Angela (@MissSipLady) June 11, 2026

Again, they were in the courtroom. Apparently, you're white if you're Hispanic, Middle Eastern, Asian, or Indian.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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