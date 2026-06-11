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What Stuck Out to Karmelo Anthony’s Father Was the ‘All-White Jury’

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on June 11, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

If you went simply by media coverage and social media posts, you'd be justified in thinking that Karmelo Anthony had been killed. He murdered another high schooler and was convicted and sentenced to 35 years in prison. He still has his life, and the chances of him serving all 35 years are slim. 

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Anthony's parents made a beeline for CBS Mornings on Thursday, with his father wearing a #BelieveKarmelo T-shirt, which is appropriate, because Karmelo admitted that he stabbed Metcalf. What stuck out to Anthony's father, first of all, was the all-white jury. Again, if you went by mainstream media and social media posts, you'd probably have heard that it was an all-white jury. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who told the fictional story of a 300 lb. Metcalf beating on Anthony, said that she was not necessarily convinced "that we had 12 impartial white folk out of Collin County sitting on a jury for this young black man." There were racial minorities on the jury, including Asian and Indian.

The post continues:

… mean, the truth is on our side."

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Anthony's father was present in the courtroom every day of the trial and still claims that it was an all-white jury.

Because it's their job.

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Again, they were in the courtroom. Apparently, you're white if you're Hispanic, Middle Eastern, Asian, or Indian.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CBS NEWS CRIME JASMINE CROCKETT LAW AND ORDER MEDIA BIAS

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