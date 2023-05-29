Would you look at that? Liz Cheney turned her back on the majority of Republicans, sold out to the Left because of her anti-Trump hate … and the Left still doesn’t want her. In fact, a bunch of them turned THEIR backs on her.

Gosh, that’s too bad. Not even going to the same college as Cheney convinced these graduates they should listen to her.

She was probably shocked they didn’t cheer her for you know, hating Trump and stuff.

Liz will always be a Cheney.

Liz Cheney gets humiliated at liberal college. https://t.co/uIda8SYO0L — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 29, 2023

Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving person, Liz.

From The Daily Mail:

Graduates booed and turned their chairs away from former U.S Rep. Liz Cheney as she delivered the commencement address at Colorado College on Sunday. Cheney repeated her fierce criticisms of former President Trump but steered clear of talking about his 2024 reelection campaign or her own political future. One graduate’s message to Cheney was splashed on her cap. It read: ‘Why listen to a racist, imperialist, transphobic, war monger?? Your hate is loud.’

Gosh, tough crowd.

Oh bless her heart. — Sue Smith (@SpeakW_outFear) May 29, 2023

Like so many others.

Couldn’t have happened to a better person. — Genie (@mayneshelenj) May 29, 2023

Maybe NOW she’ll get the hint😆😆😆 — Jackie (@jmcbtx) May 29, 2023

Wouldn’t count on it, she’s not necessarily one to read the room.

***

Related:

Jonathan Turley SCHOOLS AOC (and John Fetterman, HA!) on the Constitution in politely vicious thread

The Lincoln Project BLISTERED for TOTALLY conserving conservatism by pushing to re-elect Biden

And now for something completely different, a hilarious video of ‘every white liberal woman ever’ (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!