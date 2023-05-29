Plenty of Democrats, and sadly, a few Republicans, are ignorant of the Constitution, but AOC … woof. We’re not sure who started this ridiculous idea about using the 14th Amendment to ‘eliminate the debt ceiling’ but whoever it was, AOC has really taken that idea and run with it. (Psst, we do know who started it, but this just makes it funnier).

Forget that it’s wrong and she’s only further embarrassing herself.

And luckily, you don’t have to take our word for it because Jonathan Turley put together a short and simple thread explaining why she’s wrong.

He’s far kinder than any of us as well.

Take a look.

What?

We made a similar face.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We missed that one. Of course, looking at the date, it was probably because they were about to overturn Roe. Can’t let a little thing like the Constitution get between AOC and pushing abortion-on-demand ya’ know.

And that says so, so much.

Wait, what? She’s taking her cues from … Fetterman?

FETTERMAN?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA – just when we didn’t think this could get any funnier.

Told you there was a punchline.

***

***

