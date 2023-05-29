Plenty of Democrats, and sadly, a few Republicans, are ignorant of the Constitution, but AOC … woof. We’re not sure who started this ridiculous idea about using the 14th Amendment to ‘eliminate the debt ceiling’ but whoever it was, AOC has really taken that idea and run with it. (Psst, we do know who started it, but this just makes it funnier).

Forget that it’s wrong and she’s only further embarrassing herself.

And luckily, you don’t have to take our word for it because Jonathan Turley put together a short and simple thread explaining why she’s wrong.

He’s far kinder than any of us as well.

Take a look.

AOC continues to show a striking unfamiliarity with the Constitution in declaring "I still believe, first of all, that we should start to implement [the 14th Amendment] anyway because we should eliminate the debt limit in the United States."…https://t.co/vXYor0xniv — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 27, 2023

What?

We made a similar face.

AOC previously questioned the need for a Supreme Court: “How much does the current structure benefit us? And I don’t think it does.” https://t.co/RWROszI2hU… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 27, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We missed that one. Of course, looking at the date, it was probably because they were about to overturn Roe. Can’t let a little thing like the Constitution get between AOC and pushing abortion-on-demand ya’ know.

…The 14th amendment theory is deeply flawed but even Laurence Tribe is not arguing that it would eliminate any debt limits. https://t.co/oTx9EHDZzH — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 27, 2023

And that says so, so much.

…This constitutional confusion seems to be on display this week after Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., declared that requiring the payment of debt is "the whole reason why the 14th Amendment exists." That ignores a few other items like Equal Protection clause. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 27, 2023

Wait, what? She’s taking her cues from … Fetterman?

FETTERMAN?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA – just when we didn’t think this could get any funnier.

Told you there was a punchline.

