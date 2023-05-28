Nothing conserves conservatism like supporting Joe Biden. FFS.

We get it, The Lincoln Project is really just a bunch of Democrats at this point pretending they’re ‘principled conservatives’ who hate what their party has become so they’re joining forces with dipstick Democrats to save our democracy or some other happy horse crap. Ultimately, what they’re really doing is trying to cash in any way they can, and nothing makes Lefties more likely to donate to a cause than a bunch of turncoat Republicans who have SEEN THE LIGHT.

Hey, if it works for them … we’re capitalists. And if Democrats are dumb enough to fall for it, that’s on them.

That being said, people on the Right aren’t falling for it, like, at all.

Throughout his political career, President Biden has always stood up for Democracy. The fight for freedom isn't ending anytime soon. We must re-elect President Biden in 2024. pic.twitter.com/0QX1a7iPRH — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 28, 2023

Holy cow.

Why dont you just change your name to The Xi Jinping Project pic.twitter.com/h2llMAxjAK — Stevo1962 (@stevo1962) May 28, 2023

Whoever is willing to pay more.

I have seen prostitutes that are more selective than you guys. So I presume the Soros check is in the mail — Jefe de mi vida (@1962Kiser) May 28, 2023

Something, something ….donation. — Who Died And Made You Queen, Queen?🌻 (@redandright) May 28, 2023

I'm shocked a group of pedos supports a pedo. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 28, 2023

MEEP.

We didn’t say it.

We laughed at it.

We included it in this article.

But WE didn’t say it.

I thought the Lincoln Project was made up of Trump hating conservatives? Not Biden shills. — 𝓢𝓽𝓮𝓹𝓱𝓮𝓷 ستفن (@SAScharschmidt) May 28, 2023

The Lincoln Project peeps pretend to be conservatives yet tweet this kind of crap. They’d sell out their own mothers for a buck. — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) May 28, 2023

You people are Democrats. You shame the memory of Lincoln. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) May 28, 2023

EL OH EL — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) May 28, 2023

That reads.

Everyone knows you support him because he likes to sniff little kids — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 28, 2023

*cough cough*

And fin.

***

***

