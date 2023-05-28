Sounds like AOC’s constituents have been paying attention after all.

This isn’t the first time angry people have shown up at one of Sandy’s town halls to go off on her about supporting the war in Ukraine, but it is the first time we’ve seen one of them call her a piece of s**t for putting illegal immigrants before Americans.

Watch this:

AOC was getting LIT up by her constituents, who are sick of her putting America LAST! AOC town hall was a mess. pic.twitter.com/HGmiyICKsN — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) May 27, 2023

Yikes.

And LOL, all in one.

Last night at @AOC’s townhall, Rachel George, a good friend of mine, asks AOC: Why not use the influence of the squad to tell people not to vote for Biden unless he ends this war in Ukraine? Maybe @JamaalBowmanNY should consider that. pic.twitter.com/vSNuBiJkTn — Jose Vega — Vote Diane Sare! (@JosBtrigga) May 28, 2023

This was not a great look for ol ‘Sandy.

Then they should stop voting for her…. — Joe…no…Not That Joe✝️ 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@joedisomma) May 27, 2023

Sadly, they will keep voting for her because they’re willing to take whatever the DNC gives them.

And they’ll still overwhelmingly vote for her. — Dolfan72 (@JDolfan72) May 27, 2023

Yup.

You love to see it — The Texan ✞ (@the_TXan) May 28, 2023

Don’t ya’?

The face of us every time we hear AOC speak and starts mentioning the word salad of leftist talking point pic.twitter.com/WiHU99coZr — Satoshi Nakamoto 🇺🇦🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈💉😷 (@katakurikpowder) May 27, 2023

So true.

In fact, we may have made this exact face watching the clip of her town hall.

Did that dude seriously take off his mask just to boo pic.twitter.com/pSUf96De0l — Noot (@0x_Noot) May 27, 2023

But she was such a good choice, she speaks for the people 😆 — Gregory 🇳🇴🇺🇸 (@ScorppixStudios) May 27, 2023

AOC earned every bit of their discontent. Howling, yelling and booing. Between wage stagnation, inflation AOC is worth 30million . What has she done for them? Nothing . Maybe they will vote her out in 2024🙏 — Cheryl Michels (@frogsblended) May 27, 2023

The funniest part? AOC said this was a good one:

Thank you to everyone who came to our Memorial Day weekend town hall! We had such a great crowd. 🤗 It was awesome answering all your questions, discussing the debt limit negotiations, and more. See you next month! pic.twitter.com/XdAe13wzSQ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 27, 2023

Riiiiight.

