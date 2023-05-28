Sounds like AOC’s constituents have been paying attention after all.

This isn’t the first time angry people have shown up at one of Sandy’s town halls to go off on her about supporting the war in Ukraine, but it is the first time we’ve seen one of them call her a piece of s**t for putting illegal immigrants before Americans.

Watch this:

Yikes.

And LOL, all in one.

This was not a great look for ol ‘Sandy.

Sadly, they will keep voting for her because they’re willing to take whatever the DNC gives them.

Yup.

Don’t ya’?

So true.

In fact, we may have made this exact face watching the clip of her town hall.

The funniest part? AOC said this was a good one:

Riiiiight.

