Mike Sington says we can’t cancel Pride. THEY WON’T LET US.

No really.

Let’s be honest, if conservatives really wanted to cancel Pride we’d have done so a long long long time ago. They’ve been pushing this ‘event’ for years now and up to this point we’ve all sort of just minded our own business or even celebrated with them. There are plenty of gay conservatives out there …

What conservatives are really trying to ‘cancel’ is adults using children to push their agenda, like convincing them they’re in the wrong bodies and pushing for them to have medical procedures that could change their lives forever. THAT’S what we’re canceling, Mike.

Not Pride.

Clearly though, if conservatives really wanted to, we could. Just take a look at what we’ve done to Target, Bud Light, and others. We’re done sitting down and shutting up when our children are being targeted, pun intended. And until you can figure out that kids shouldn’t have to worry about PRIDE or transitioning or any of that other crap we’re going to keep pushing back.

Deal with it.

Bingo.

It’s not conservatives LGB should be angry at, it’s the T and the Q.

If you need Pride to be proud of the fact you’re gay maybe you’re not all that proud of it in the first place. Just sayin’.

