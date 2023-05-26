Mike Sington says we can’t cancel Pride. THEY WON’T LET US.

No really.

You can pull all the merchandise you want, you can boycott all the products you want, you can put in effect all the policies and laws you want, but you CANNOT cancel pride. We won’t let you. pic.twitter.com/cVxMmK3MER — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 25, 2023

Let’s be honest, if conservatives really wanted to cancel Pride we’d have done so a long long long time ago. They’ve been pushing this ‘event’ for years now and up to this point we’ve all sort of just minded our own business or even celebrated with them. There are plenty of gay conservatives out there …

What conservatives are really trying to ‘cancel’ is adults using children to push their agenda, like convincing them they’re in the wrong bodies and pushing for them to have medical procedures that could change their lives forever. THAT’S what we’re canceling, Mike.

Not Pride.

Clearly though, if conservatives really wanted to, we could. Just take a look at what we’ve done to Target, Bud Light, and others. We’re done sitting down and shutting up when our children are being targeted, pun intended. And until you can figure out that kids shouldn’t have to worry about PRIDE or transitioning or any of that other crap we’re going to keep pushing back.

Deal with it.

And YOU can’t cancel those of us that stand in defense of children’s innocence. We won’t let you. The voice of the secretly perverse has grown louder and you can’t deny that fact. Some have overplayed their hand and hurt any progress you made. Mind your own camp. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) May 26, 2023

Bingo.

It’s not conservatives LGB should be angry at, it’s the T and the Q.

Your sexuality has nothing to do with babies — Dr.Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,POC-Ally (@marinasmigielsk) May 25, 2023

We don’t want it canceled. We want it kept away from the kids until they’re legal adults. — John Stark (@SandmanSlim02) May 26, 2023

It's not about canceling Pride. It's about indoctrinating children. — Maura (@indiesentinel) May 26, 2023

If you are proud of yourself, why do you need constant reminders to have pride? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 26, 2023

Here's the thing about "PRIDE": If you need to showcase it. If you need to constantly validate it. If you need to force others to acknowledge it… it isn't pride. It's narcissism. — The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) May 25, 2023

And boom went the dynamite.

Nailed it.

If you need Pride to be proud of the fact you’re gay maybe you’re not all that proud of it in the first place. Just sayin’.

