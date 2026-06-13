Progressive 'Christian' Author Anne Lamott Uses Her 'Last Favor' With God to Beg...
VIP
MeidasTouch: Pilot Filed Safety Reports After Being Blinded by Lights From Trump's UFC...
City Council Meeting in Michigan Doesn't Look Like America, Says End Wokeness
TMZ: Austin Metcalf’s Father Attacks Karmelo Anthony’s Parents as Grifters
NYT: With the US Under a Microscope for Hosting the World Cup, 'They're...
Charlie Kirk's Sister: Leftists' Ghoulish New 'Gotcha' After His Assassination
Couch Potato Aaron Rupar Mocks Pete Hegseth's 'Seizure-Like' Workout by Deceivingly Cuttin...
This Tim Walz Post Last Year Celebrating a Stock Drop Involving Elon Musk...
VIP
Elon Builds. Washington Bleeds $186 Billion in Fraud. Yet Dems Want More of...
BOOM: Trump Orders Hit on Bloodthirsty Tren de Aragua Kingpin — Niño Guerrero...
Rep. Ro Khanna Gets Community Note Nuked for Using Gov't Math to Justify...
Biden Notecard Queen Courtney Subramanian Crowned President of the White House Corresponde...
Gavin Newsom Decides Having Zero Self-Awareness and Making Up a 2,000-Year-Old Quote Will...
Let's Flash Back to Socialist Sensation Bernie Sanders Explaining How He Was Able...

AZ Journo Craig Harris Exposed: Coordinating with Teachers Union While Sending His Kids to Private School

justmindy
justmindy | 6:39 PM on June 13, 2026
AP Photo/George Walker IV

Craig Harris is a journalist in Arizona. He is supposed to be one of those journalists who doesn't root for a side. It appears Craig is not keeping to his code of ethics.

Advertisement

Now, Craig works for Channel 12 and he has been attacking school choice for some reason. It's quite strange because he himself sent his own children to private school

So, it seems as if Craig wants choice for parents like him, parents who work in the media and have good paying jobs to pay for their kids private school, but Craig doesn't want poor parents to have any choice. He wants poor parents to have to send their kids to failing public schools. That seems kind of mean of Craig, honestly. It's a bit snotty.

Recommended

City Council Meeting in Michigan Doesn't Look Like America, Says End Wokeness
Brett T.
Advertisement

So, Craig is helping the Teacher's Union lock poor kids in failing schools and because one of the Union's members doesn't have a privacy screen and uses extra big font, now we all know about it.

Our dear readers at Twitchy do indeed know the media is complicit, but this is just one more example. 

Advertisement

Maybe someone at the parent company should review that code of ethics with their journalist Craig Harris.

This is another crazy twist ... Journalist Craig Harris conspires with the Teacher's Union, but blocked Corey DeAngelis when he had a few simple questions.

That's correct. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ARIZONA EDUCATION FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

City Council Meeting in Michigan Doesn't Look Like America, Says End Wokeness
Brett T.
Progressive 'Christian' Author Anne Lamott Uses Her 'Last Favor' With God to Beg for Trump’s Death
justmindy
TMZ: Austin Metcalf’s Father Attacks Karmelo Anthony’s Parents as Grifters
Brett T.
NYT: With the US Under a Microscope for Hosting the World Cup, 'They're Making Fun of Us Overseas'
Brett T.
Rep. Ro Khanna Gets Community Note Nuked for Using Gov't Math to Justify Going After Elon Musk's Wealth
Doug P.
Charlie Kirk's Sister: Leftists' Ghoulish New 'Gotcha' After His Assassination
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

City Council Meeting in Michigan Doesn't Look Like America, Says End Wokeness Brett T.
Advertisement