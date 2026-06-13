AZ Journo Craig Harris Exposed: Coordinating with Teachers Union While Sending His Kids to Private School

Craig Harris is a journalist in Arizona. He is supposed to be one of those journalists who doesn't root for a side. It appears Craig is not keeping to his code of ethics.

Advertisement

BREAKING: The fake news "journalist" attacking school choice in Arizona–Craig Harris–is coordinating with a teachers union group called Save Our Schools.



The lady in the picture is a Save Our Schools board member.



They're chatting in a group called "ESA Confidential 12News." pic.twitter.com/P58UyOqi89 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 13, 2026

Now, Craig works for Channel 12 and he has been attacking school choice for some reason. It's quite strange because he himself sent his own children to private school.

Craig Harris sent his own kids to private school.



Now he fights against school choice for others. pic.twitter.com/RLeNyzUh39 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 13, 2026

So, it seems as if Craig wants choice for parents like him, parents who work in the media and have good paying jobs to pay for their kids private school, but Craig doesn't want poor parents to have any choice. He wants poor parents to have to send their kids to failing public schools. That seems kind of mean of Craig, honestly. It's a bit snotty.

Notice the fake news "journalist" Craig Harris is telling the teachers union group where to go at the Arizona Capitol.



He's in the tank for the teachers union.



No wonder he constantly lies about school choice.



What's going on here, @12News? pic.twitter.com/NrsOgmOpgF — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 13, 2026

So, Craig is helping the Teacher's Union lock poor kids in failing schools and because one of the Union's members doesn't have a privacy screen and uses extra big font, now we all know about it.

The teachers union group names me in the group chat with the fake news journalist here.



They also name Educational Freedom Institute board chair @matthewnielsen and Goldwater Institute's @MBeienburg.



Over the target. pic.twitter.com/bobgo3Rmy3 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 13, 2026

Here you can see their red "Save Our Schools" shirts.



This teachers union group is coordinating with @12News "journalist" Craig Harris.



He constantly attacks school choice.



You don't hate the media enough. pic.twitter.com/sTOLtaHD6h — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 13, 2026

Our dear readers at Twitchy do indeed know the media is complicit, but this is just one more example.

I just learned that Patrick Paolini is the CEO of the company over 12News.



What in the world is going on here, @patrickpaolinij? pic.twitter.com/ZdDJxrQfvU — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 13, 2026

The @12News parent company "Principles of Ethical Journalism" statement claims that they are dedicated to the principles of "truth, independence, public interest, fair play and integrity."



Their employee was coordinating with a teachers union group at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/uxxhDntBHE — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 13, 2026

Advertisement

Maybe someone at the parent company should review that code of ethics with their journalist Craig Harris.

Fake news "journalist" @CraigHarrisNews blocked me after I corrected his lies about school choice. pic.twitter.com/28ZU76gsPc — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 13, 2026

This is another crazy twist ... Journalist Craig Harris conspires with the Teacher's Union, but blocked Corey DeAngelis when he had a few simple questions.

So he's not actually trying to report the news, he's just trying to be a mouthpiece for the causes he likes. Bad look — Joshua Robinson (@JRobFreedom) June 13, 2026

That's correct.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.