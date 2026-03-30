Vox Asks If It’s Wrong to Send Your Child to a Private School

The explainers at Vox want to teach you to think not only about what's best for your child, but what's best for all the other children, too. Vox apparently has an advice column now, and addresses a mother who, along with her partner, is trying to decide whether to keep her elementary school-age kid in the neighborhood public school or move him to a more exclusive private school. She's "very aware of the increasing flow of students around the U.S. out of public schools, and the effect that is having on the children who remain there. For one thing, since public schools get more funding the more students they have, every family that leaves effectively takes money with them. I worry that by taking my child out of public school, I’m contributing to that problem, but I also don’t want my child to bear the personal burden of my politics."

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So it's best for all of the children stuck in failing public schools for you to sacrifice your child's education so that he doesn't bear the personal burden of your liberal politics.

How to think about what's best for your child — and for all the other children, too. https://t.co/eK5MTI7DEv — Vox (@voxdotcom) March 30, 2026

Sigal Samuel, who was formerly the religion editor we didn't know The Atlantic had, replied with a very lengthy answer, which we'll try to condense here:

In addition to potentially providing a less stressful environment, public schools can confer other important advantages. For one thing, your local public school can help you and your child be part of the neighborhood community, which is incredibly valuable for social development and countering loneliness. And being in an environment that’s more diverse in terms of race, ethnicity, or class can teach your kid to empathize and get along with a wide variety of people. … Plus, public education is free! (Well, “free” — you’ve already paid for it with your taxes, whether or not your kid uses it.) So you could save all the money you’d spend on private school and instead use it on enriching opportunities to expand your child’s horizons. Personally, I’d take my kid to Italy and teach them about Ancient Roman gladiators and Renaissance art and the many flavors of gelato! Or you could collaborate with your child to decide where to donate some of that money to fund education resources for kids elsewhere.

We've heard that "neighborhood community" argument before, from a Harvard professor who wanted to ban homeschooling, which "not only violates children’s right to a 'meaningful education' and their right to be protected from potential child abuse, but may keep them from contributing positively to a democratic society." We need to be turning out proper citizens with progressive values.

I say this with all due respect: GFY. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 30, 2026

Oh go to hell. — Will Collier (@willcollier) March 30, 2026

Society flourishes when every family makes decisions in the best interests of their own children. Other children have parents. That’s who should be looking out for them. — Foxfur1776 (@foxfur1776) March 30, 2026

I wouldn't let a progressive public school anywhere near my kid. — Sam Stone (@samstone46) March 30, 2026

Tuition free charter school students outperform public schools here in NYC and 90% of the students enrolled in charter schools are black or Hispanic. Empower parents to have school choice. — Lisa (@politeracy) March 30, 2026

IDGAF about any children but my own. I will never subject my children to public schools whose goals are NOT education but indoctrination and to drag all students down to the mean. My kids are too smart for public schools. — Santiago (@fezzaririder) March 30, 2026

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How about worrying about your own children and leave the worrying about other people's children to them. Nothing worse than do gooders. — Imelda M (@ImeldaM89173797) March 30, 2026

Let me guess, this trash was written by yet another childless liberal who "knows what's best" for children. — FIDO🇺🇲 (@C_C383) March 30, 2026

We chose not to sacrifice our children rather than to supposedly benefit other kids. The school still gets our tax money, + we spend our own money to give them a better education & life. Five are adults & are succeeding. Other kids are their own parents' responsibility. — Anita Khalini (@AnitaKhalini) March 30, 2026

My children are not a resource for you to allocate for your social projects. — NavyDigi (@NavyDigi) March 30, 2026

When I see the liberal elites getting called out by other liberals for sending their kids to private schools, I’ll consider this position. — Samuel Vimes (@battleshiplover) March 30, 2026

I'll worry about my children.



I'm not subjecting them to your children to counter their lack of parenting. If you want your kids to be better behaved, do your job as a parent. Maybe consider homeschooling your kids.



I don't give a fuck about your kids if doing so hurts mine. — Politics Sucks (@BatDaddyOfThree) March 30, 2026

What a dilemma for a liberal mother. If she sends her son to a private school, the public school gets less money, and we all know the problem with public schools is that they don't get enough money.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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