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Vox Asks If It’s Wrong to Send Your Child to a Private School

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 30, 2026
Twitter

The explainers at Vox want to teach you to think not only about what's best for your child, but what's best for all the other children, too. Vox apparently has an advice column now, and addresses a mother who, along with her partner, is trying to decide whether to keep her elementary school-age kid in the neighborhood public school or move him to a more exclusive private school. She's "very aware of the increasing flow of students around the U.S. out of public schools, and the effect that is having on the children who remain there. For one thing, since public schools get more funding the more students they have, every family that leaves effectively takes money with them. I worry that by taking my child out of public school, I’m contributing to that problem, but I also don’t want my child to bear the personal burden of my politics."

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So it's best for all of the children stuck in failing public schools for you to sacrifice your child's education so that he doesn't bear the personal burden of your liberal politics.

Sigal Samuel, who was formerly the religion editor we didn't know The Atlantic had, replied with a very lengthy answer, which we'll try to condense here:

In addition to potentially providing a less stressful environment, public schools can confer other important advantages. For one thing, your local public school can help you and your child be part of the neighborhood community, which is incredibly valuable for social development and countering loneliness. And being in an environment that’s more diverse in terms of race, ethnicity, or class can teach your kid to empathize and get along with a wide variety of people.

Plus, public education is free! (Well, “free” — you’ve already paid for it with your taxes, whether or not your kid uses it.) So you could save all the money you’d spend on private school and instead use it on enriching opportunities to expand your child’s horizons. Personally, I’d take my kid to Italy and teach them about Ancient Roman gladiators and Renaissance art and the many flavors of gelato! Or you could collaborate with your child to decide where to donate some of that money to fund education resources for kids elsewhere.

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We've heard that "neighborhood community" argument before, from a Harvard professor who wanted to ban homeschooling, which "not only violates children’s right to a 'meaningful education' and their right to be protected from potential child abuse, but may keep them from contributing positively to a democratic society." We need to be turning out proper citizens with progressive values.

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What a dilemma for a liberal mother. If she sends her son to a private school, the public school gets less money, and we all know the problem with public schools is that they don't get enough money.

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***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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