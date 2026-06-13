TMZ: Austin Metcalf’s Father Attacks Karmelo Anthony’s Parents as Grifters

This editor admits he was wrong when he first covered the Karmelo Anthony case in April of 2025, thinking that a black teen stabbing a white teen wouldn't be picked up by the media. He still hasn't seen a national outlet pick up on the case, but ever since Anthony was found guilty of murder this week and sentenced to 35 years in prison, The New York Post, local network affiliates, and now TMZ have decided the story is worth covering. As we've noted, TMZ seems to be getting more and more into politics, and even marks some of its videos "TMZ DC." Not shockingly, TMZ seems to be taking a liberal slant. They posted this video of Austin Metcalf's father, Jeff, attacking Anthony's family for being cowards and grifters. They don't show us where he's wrong, though.

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😳 Austin Metcalf's dad attacks Karmelo Anthony's "coward" parents in a speech. https://t.co/Wmg8PYQ9tS



Credit: JinxedSip pic.twitter.com/HoXwja4De1 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 12, 2026

Jeff appeared on Sarah Fields' "JinxedSip" podcast ... and he didn't hold back his feelings about Karmelo's parents, Andrew and Kala ... blasting them as "cowards" and "grifters" who abandoned their son when it didn't suit them. pic.twitter.com/T6kjVKsDLg — TMZ (@TMZ) June 12, 2026

As we reported back on April 17, 2025, Metcalf showed up at a press conference held by a family representative and was promptly asked to leave.

Jeff is speaking from a father’s broken heart. Calling out the grift and abandonment after raising a violent kid isn’t “hate"....it’s raw truth. The real cowards are those who dodge accountability. Prayers for Austin and his family. RIP. — MUBAH (@MUBAH409) June 12, 2026

I have followed this story since the day Austin was murdered. After what the Anthony supporters and mouth pieces for the family have put Jeff and his family through the last 14 months, Jeff Metcalf can say anything he pleases as far as I’m concerned, he’s earned that right. — 🇺🇸Yooper🇺🇸 (@Yooperhomestead) June 12, 2026

So the murderer's parents became filthy rich over the crime and that's okay, but this grieving parent who son was MURDERED is supposed to be hated because he mouthed off? You seriously want me to be more pissed about this? — Angie (@Angie0944157428) June 12, 2026

He’s exactly right. He’s no longer under a gag order so he’s free to speak. Anthony’s family trashed and lied about the Metcalf family this whole time! — Real Carolinagurl (@carolinagurl68) June 12, 2026

Interesting, TMZ, I didn't seem to see any videos posted of the parents and family/friends of the murderer saying all kinds of batsh!t crazy things. Almost like you only want to show one side of things.... — WaxOnWaxOff (@jefferson66) June 12, 2026

Anthony's parents showed up on CBS Mornings on Thursday, where Anthony's father noted that the first thing that stuck out to him was the all-white jury, which was, in fact, not all white. Was he even in the courtroom?

Tell me he's fucking wrong. Please try and tell me he's fucking wrong. — Jeff (@_____DARTS_____) June 12, 2026

Gag order lifted. He had to hold it all in for a year. 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — BarbB (@GratefulMoMo) June 13, 2026

He's correct.



Karmelos parents abandoned their child for sentencing.



Despicable for them to do that — Don'tBeAJagoff (@Eponine1973) June 12, 2026

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A day after the murder, Jeff Metcalf said he forgave Karmalo Anthony. It's too bad he wasn't shown the same grace by Anthony's parents.

If you're interested in seeing more, here's the link to the video:

You can watch the full video here https://t.co/CUi7Zbj5dp — Jinxed Reality (@JinxedRealityX) June 12, 2026

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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