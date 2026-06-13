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TMZ: Austin Metcalf’s Father Attacks Karmelo Anthony’s Parents as Grifters

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on June 13, 2026
Twitchy

This editor admits he was wrong when he first covered the Karmelo Anthony case in April of 2025, thinking that a black teen stabbing a white teen wouldn't be picked up by the media. He still hasn't seen a national outlet pick up on the case, but ever since Anthony was found guilty of murder this week and sentenced to 35 years in prison, The New York Post, local network affiliates, and now TMZ have decided the story is worth covering. As we've noted, TMZ seems to be getting more and more into politics, and even marks some of its videos "TMZ DC." Not shockingly, TMZ seems to be taking a liberal slant. They posted this video of Austin Metcalf's father, Jeff, attacking Anthony's family for being cowards and grifters. They don't show us where he's wrong, though.

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As we reported back on April 17, 2025, Metcalf showed up at a press conference held by a family representative and was promptly asked to leave.

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Anthony's parents showed up on CBS Mornings on Thursday, where Anthony's father noted that the first thing that stuck out to him was the all-white jury, which was, in fact, not all white. Was he even in the courtroom?

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A day after the murder, Jeff Metcalf said he forgave Karmalo Anthony. It's too bad he wasn't shown the same grace by Anthony's parents.

If you're interested in seeing more, here's the link to the video:

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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