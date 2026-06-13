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Rep. Ro Khanna Gets Community Note Nuked for Using Gov't Math to Justify Going After Elon Musk's Wealth

Doug P. | 2:10 PM on June 13, 2026
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Now that Elon Musk is a trillionaire after the SpaceX IPO, congressional Democrats' eyes are lighting up once again as they imagine how they could spend somebody else's money.

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Among those Democrats is Rep. Ro Khanna, who has plans for "people like him" (Musk): 

What could that pay for? Well, hopefully, a new calculator for the California Dem: 

Nice Community Note, congressman:

5% of $1.2T is $60b. 8m students in BA/BS programs on average pay over $20k/yr, or ~$160b/yr for BA/BS degrees only. That tax could not cover even half of only US bachelor degree costs for just 1 year, excluding grad, ass., or trade degrees totaling another ~10m students.

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That really is the bottom line. 

Yeah, it would be comical if it weren't so disturbing, but it does help explain the serious financial issues facing the country. 

Trying to make people jealous of somebody else's success to the point of wanting to confiscate wealth is a time-honored Democrat tradition. 

Their schemes would always apply to somebody else's money for some reason. 

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Also, in their quest to shame Musk, the Democrats are conveniently ignoring another part of the story: 

We'll be interested to see how many, if any, network newscasts decide to devote any time to that part of the story. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

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