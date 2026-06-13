Rep. Ro Khanna Gets Community Note Nuked for Using Gov't Math to Justify Going After Elon Musk's Wealth

Now that Elon Musk is a trillionaire after the SpaceX IPO, congressional Democrats' eyes are lighting up once again as they imagine how they could spend somebody else's money.

Advertisement

Among those Democrats is Rep. Ro Khanna, who has plans for "people like him" (Musk):

Musk is worth more than South Africa’s GDP. @BernieSanders and I proposed a 5% tax on people like him.



In one year, it could fund:

- free public college & trade school

-$10/day childcare

- Special-needs education nationwide



Wealth inequality is the moral failure of our time. https://t.co/gQ07Z8xn7U — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) June 12, 2026

What could that pay for? Well, hopefully, a new calculator for the California Dem:

Brad, a 5% tax on Elon's trillion net worth would literally pay for free college and trade school for every American.



And with the market's growth, he still would be worth over a trillion dollars!



You don't think that's worth it? https://t.co/eGbmrvggDM — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) June 12, 2026

Nice Community Note, congressman:

5% of $1.2T is $60b. 8m students in BA/BS programs on average pay over $20k/yr, or ~$160b/yr for BA/BS degrees only. That tax could not cover even half of only US bachelor degree costs for just 1 year, excluding grad, ass., or trade degrees totaling another ~10m students.

Enjoying a nice ratio AND a community note, WOW this is going really well for you Ro — JulieSimone (@JulieSimone15) June 13, 2026

In the end, they’re all just thieves. https://t.co/Ot8dSIjoIZ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 12, 2026

That really is the bottom line.

It is terrifying that someone this shockingly ignorant is in a position to make laws for our country. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) June 12, 2026

Yeah, it would be comical if it weren't so disturbing, but it does help explain the serious financial issues facing the country.

“Guys, stealing money from successful people can pay for all of the unsuccessful people to continue being unsuccessful!”



Communist idiots like this douchebag are the worst kind of evil. https://t.co/8oBO1fmDoQ — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) June 12, 2026

Trying to make people jealous of somebody else's success to the point of wanting to confiscate wealth is a time-honored Democrat tradition.

I think it's worth it for you to give away $30 million. Think about how many people could attend college on that.



Why is my idea any better or worse than yours? You'd still be super wealthy after giving away $30 million. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 12, 2026

Their schemes would always apply to somebody else's money for some reason.

Advertisement

This guy’s reported net worth is $232 million. It’s always fascinating to watch centi-millionaires say billionaires are the enemy. Reminds me of Bernie always going after “millionaires and billionaires,” then he became a millionaire, then switched up to just saying “billionaires” https://t.co/bAlwMTjn87 — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) June 12, 2026

Also, in their quest to shame Musk, the Democrats are conveniently ignoring another part of the story:

"On Friday, Juan became a millionaire" (and many more working-class people the Dems will pretend were Musk victims) ===> https://t.co/HJgaQzqXVq pic.twitter.com/292CPKMBqR — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 13, 2026

We'll be interested to see how many, if any, network newscasts decide to devote any time to that part of the story.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!