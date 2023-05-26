Woof.

So much woof.

Target is really in a world of hurt and what’s crazy about all of it is these ‘wounds’ are absolutely self-inflicted. If the company focused more on selling products and providing great customer service it wouldn’t be losing billions and billions of dollars.

Did we mention they’re losing billions?

And this is what they sent their employees:

BREAKING: I have obtained the internal email that @Target sent to their employees following the Pride month disaster that has caused them to lose $9B in one week, where is goes from standing with the "LGBTQIA+ community" to the anniversary of George Floyd lmfao. pic.twitter.com/GQVgrdmHDv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 25, 2023

You’ve got to be freakin’ kidding us.

Target sending company emails out like pic.twitter.com/4q8bZ6ioC4 — YAF (@yaf) May 25, 2023

It’s tough when you’re too busy pushing identity politics to actually you know, keep your business from going under.

I'm glad we got people holding the line and voting with their wallets. It's the only way to make real changes — Joe (@Necro_304Mav) May 25, 2023

And plenty of people are … down $9 billion in just one week.

Maybe they could give out vouchers for a case of Bud Light. — Brian Knotts (@brianknotts) May 25, 2023

Wonder if they'll send out something for Memorial day? — Cori Mik (@CorrineMiklosh) May 25, 2023

We’re not exactly holding our breath.

