Awww primary season, where everyone fights with everyone and everything feels very tense and tiresome. Hey, we get it, they’re supposed to be debating and going after one another’s policies and ideas but HOLY COW … it’s definitely really bumpy out there. Especially between Trump and DeSantis supporters. And just when this editor was about to throw her hands up in the air and start planning the best way to move back to the mountains and off the grid because a divided GOP won’t beat Biden, Liz Cheney tweeted.

And pissed off everybody, both DeSantis and Trump supporters alike. Heck, we’re willing to bet those three Nikki Haley supporters were even irritated. Seems Lizzy is upset because Trump has openly talked about pardoning January 6 prisoners and then yesterday, DeSantis said he would consider it.

So she tweeted this:

Any candidate who says they will pardon Jan. 6 defendants is not qualified to be President. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 25, 2023

Says the woman who wasn’t even qualified to represent Wyoming.

Ouch.

Anyone responsible for murdering innocents overseas (like you) belongs in prison. — Libertarian Party (@LPNational) May 25, 2023

Who are you? Get lost. Wyoming didn’t want you. Neither do we. — TheRifleman (@TheRifleman11) May 26, 2023

Sorry you couldn’t afford a checkmark. — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) May 25, 2023

What about Bill Clinton who pardoned a woman that actually bombed the Capitol then went on to fundraise for BLM who completely terrorized our country? — Victims Rights NY (@victimsrightsNY) May 26, 2023

Shut up LIAR. — Last Beacon of Hope God Bless America 🦅🙏🇺🇸 (@CovfefeKatie) May 25, 2023

Well you are not qualified for ANY OFFICE … so your opinion means nothing to us, so there is that. — Carrie Hartwig (@CarrieMyHart) May 26, 2023

And you’re not qualified to be a congress member. — 🇺🇸Hakim🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) May 25, 2023

Yeah, told you guys, this is BRUTAL.

And yet so deserved.

You are what’s wrong in this country. Please, take a seat and shut it — LuLu (@jllgraham) May 26, 2023

Good lawd Liz – read the comments. Stop tweeting. — Mariana (@lonestarherd) May 25, 2023

Run for president as a Democrat, find out how much they love you. — Ron (@Ron57221276) May 26, 2023

HAAAAAAA

They only love her because she hates Trump. And she hates DeSantis.

Whoa, maybe she is a Democrat.

Losing by 40 points in your primary means – you’re fired and we don’t give AF what you have to say about anything. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 25, 2023

You lost by almost 40 points. If this doesn’t tell you that most people don’t care what you think I don’t know what will? — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 25, 2023

So, you've personally adjudicated whether MAGA grandmas who are guilty of "trespassing" and " obstructing an official proceeding" should be locked up with the key thrown away? Get a grip. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 26, 2023

Actually, pardoning them is not enough. After they are pardoned, they get to sue. And then your entire BS committee gets investigated and arrested and put in the same jail you threw them in. You lying POS. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) May 26, 2023

Is there no end to your grifting? — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) May 26, 2023

Nope.

She’s a Cheney after all.

One thing all Righties can agree on … Liz sucks.

