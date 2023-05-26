Awww primary season, where everyone fights with everyone and everything feels very tense and tiresome. Hey, we get it, they’re supposed to be debating and going after one another’s policies and ideas but HOLY COW … it’s definitely really bumpy out there. Especially between Trump and DeSantis supporters. And just when this editor was about to throw her hands up in the air and start planning the best way to move back to the mountains and off the grid because a divided GOP won’t beat Biden, Liz Cheney tweeted.

And pissed off everybody, both DeSantis and Trump supporters alike. Heck, we’re willing to bet those three Nikki Haley supporters were even irritated. Seems Lizzy is upset because Trump has openly talked about pardoning January 6 prisoners and then yesterday, DeSantis said he would consider it.

So she tweeted this:

Says the woman who wasn’t even qualified to represent Wyoming.

Ouch.

Yeah, told you guys, this is BRUTAL.

And yet so deserved.

HAAAAAAA

They only love her because she hates Trump. And she hates DeSantis.

Whoa, maybe she is a Democrat.

Nope.

She’s a Cheney after all.

One thing all Righties can agree on … Liz sucks.

***

***

