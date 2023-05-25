Well, technically trans women ARE men, so this reads.

As Twitchy readers know, every once in a while we come across a thread that is so well done it needs very little commentary from us. This thread from ‘Lorelei’ exposing what trans activism is REALLY about is one of those threads and just wow.

Take a look at this:

We’ve long said that if you replace the word “terf” with the word “woman” you see what trans activism really is When you replace the word “transwomen” with the word “men” the same revelation applies Here’s a quick thread of examples: — Lorelei 🌕🧙🏻‍♀️🕸🍄 (@hatpinwoman) May 24, 2023

Men want to be allowed inside women’s rape shelters where the women are trying to heal from male violence. Men who have committed crimes, including serious sex offences against women and children, want to be in women’s prisons — Lorelei 🌕🧙🏻‍♀️🕸🍄 (@hatpinwoman) May 24, 2023

Yikes.

Men want medicine to transplant wombs into them & they also want medicine to help them ‘breastfeed’ babies. Regardless of potential risks to that baby Men want women to be unable to meet without them present and they insist they must always be included if they say so — Lorelei 🌕🧙🏻‍♀️🕸🍄 (@hatpinwoman) May 24, 2023

Men don’t want women to be able to name themselves as a distinct group of humans anymore Men insist they are better women than us Men think that if they get their penises out in women’s changing rooms,women should just “look away” Men think lesbians should sleep with them — Lorelei 🌕🧙🏻‍♀️🕸🍄 (@hatpinwoman) May 24, 2023

Men insist they are better women than us.

Men think lesbians should sleep with them.

Told you …

Men think they should be allowed to give any woman, including a profoundly disabled woman, intimate care against her will. Men think they should be able to socially, and legally, lie about their sex even though male violence exists and women and girls deserve rights. — Lorelei 🌕🧙🏻‍♀️🕸🍄 (@hatpinwoman) May 24, 2023

Men think it’s ok to threaten women with rape and murder if we say no to them about any of this. Men have assaulted women who have said no to them about this. Men think women should be socially isolated if we won’t pretend they are the same as us. — Lorelei 🌕🧙🏻‍♀️🕸🍄 (@hatpinwoman) May 24, 2023

Men have assaulted women who have said no to them.

That one. Boom.

Men think that calling women “bodies with vaginas” and “uterus havers” is social justice but, for some reason, they aren’t demanding to be called “bodies with prostates” or “sperm generators” Men think that women lie about being threatened, assaulted and even raped by them — Lorelei 🌕🧙🏻‍♀️🕸🍄 (@hatpinwoman) May 24, 2023

Bodies with vaginas, chest feeders, uterus havers … whatever they need to say to dehumanize and objectify real women.

Men think it’s ok to lie to children about biological sex even though male violence exists and children deserve to know which group of adults is generally much safer. Men think they should be prioritised in feminism Men think International Women’s Day should be about them — Lorelei 🌕🧙🏻‍♀️🕸🍄 (@hatpinwoman) May 24, 2023

Powerful.

Men think their feelings are more important than women’s safety or women’s rights Men think that performing stereotypes about women changes their sex Men think women should submit to their needs in all spheres of public life Men insist we should be punished if we wont submit — Lorelei 🌕🧙🏻‍♀️🕸🍄 (@hatpinwoman) May 24, 2023

The last point.

Scary stuff.

& if you’re a man,whether you want to be or not,and you read this & say “I’m not demanding any of that, this is a calumny against my sex” then start speaking up against the monstrous demands that other men are making Stand with women against this#NotAllMen….so where are you? — Lorelei 🌕🧙🏻‍♀️🕸🍄 (@hatpinwoman) May 24, 2023

Awesome, right?

