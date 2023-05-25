Well, technically trans women ARE men, so this reads.

As Twitchy readers know, every once in a while we come across a thread that is so well done it needs very little commentary from us. This thread from ‘Lorelei’ exposing what trans activism is REALLY about is one of those threads and just wow.

Take a look at this:

Yikes.

Men insist they are better women than us.

Men think lesbians should sleep with them.

Told you …

Men have assaulted women who have said no to them.

That one. Boom.

Bodies with vaginas, chest feeders, uterus havers … whatever they need to say to dehumanize and objectify real women.

Powerful.

The last point.

Scary stuff.

Awesome, right?

