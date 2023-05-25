You know Ben Collins REALLY means business when he argues with a screenshot and doesn’t bother to tag the person he’s trying to drag for his lame, sad, lemming-like followers. Granted, he is probably terrified of actually dealing with Matt Walsh …

Not to mention he’s lying his backside off. People boycotting Target for promoting trans-clothing for kids is not a harassment campaign. It’s literal Target shoppers (the bulk of whom happen to be moms) reminding Target it has stepped over the line.

We’re not surprised Ben doesn’t understand this but to try and drag Walsh?

Bro.

Anyone falling for the extreme far-right's Target backlash — and framing it as a both-sides debate — are not doing their journalistic duty. They're repeating a harassment campaign that was telegraphed in public months ago. That is not your job as reporters. pic.twitter.com/4Mkg0x6PCN — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 24, 2023

Target has already caved on this because too many store employees were getting threatened. This only emboldens extremists.

https://t.co/JIyUYRohQm pic.twitter.com/qhdEE58QPR — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 24, 2023

Threats.

Extremists.

Right.

Walsh of course saw Ben’s lame tweets and lies and called him out as only Walsh can:

Hi Ben. Have you ever described a targeted boycott campaign by the Left as “harassment”? Or is this only a description you use when these tactics are employed by your ideological opponents? I know the answer of course. Just wanted to point out that you’re a spineless lying fraud. https://t.co/xJdG36t85I — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 24, 2023

Matt dropped the mic RIGHT on Ben’s pointy little head.

@oneunderscore__ I guess it was "harassment" when the colonies dumped the tea in the Boston Harbor? — Mad_Mountain (@Mad_Mountain) May 24, 2023

TOTALLY.

I think this Target boycott has real staying power. Target has now branded itself as a far left organization, to the point where it’s embarrassing to shop there. This is the branding that makes the boycott stick. It happened to Bud Light. I think it’s happening to Target. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 25, 2023

This is what conservatives have missed in the past with failed boycott attempts. It’s not enough to simply tell people not to shop somewhere or buy something. You have to make it so they don’t want to. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 25, 2023

Bingo.

Libs are pretty angry that conservatives are "being trained" not to spend money with billon-dollar corporations who hate them https://t.co/JyvKlHb6O7 — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) May 24, 2023

They’re just mad because we’re beating them at their own game.

***

