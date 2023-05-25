Wokeness won’t just go away, we have to MAKE IT go away. More specifically, women have to make it go away. It’s our spaces, our sports, our experiences, heck, even our changing rooms that are being invaded and taken over in the name of equity. Of WOKE. Until women stand up and say no more (and not just us big meanies on the Right), this isn’t going to change. Luckily, women are beginning to hold this ridiculous movement responsible – like boycotting Target.

Side note, did you all see CNN claiming women are holding Target hostage? HA HA HA

Alrighty then.

Anywho, back to this piece about a thread where Seth Dillon goes full-Patton calling in women troops to ‘kill wokeness’.

Take a look:

Wokeness will die, but only as soon as we decide to kill it.

Or rather, as soon as women decide to kill it.

He continued:

Target’s tuck-friendly satan swimsuits … heh.

This is WAR, ladies.

And it’s up to us to fight it.

Truth.

Baby steps?

That could work.

And fin.

***

***

