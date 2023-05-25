Wokeness won’t just go away, we have to MAKE IT go away. More specifically, women have to make it go away. It’s our spaces, our sports, our experiences, heck, even our changing rooms that are being invaded and taken over in the name of equity. Of WOKE. Until women stand up and say no more (and not just us big meanies on the Right), this isn’t going to change. Luckily, women are beginning to hold this ridiculous movement responsible – like boycotting Target.

Side note, did you all see CNN claiming women are holding Target hostage? HA HA HA

Alrighty then.

Anywho, back to this piece about a thread where Seth Dillon goes full-Patton calling in women troops to ‘kill wokeness’.

Take a look:

I've been saying for some time that women can save their sports overnight by refusing to compete with men. But that power isn't limited to women or sports. Bud Light is proof that the upper hand is ours if we want it. Wokeness will die, but only as soon as we decide to kill it. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 24, 2023

Wokeness will die, but only as soon as we decide to kill it.

Or rather, as soon as women decide to kill it.

He continued:

Let Lia Thomas swim by himself. Let Bud Light expire on the shelf. Let the Ford Raptor transition into a girl in someone else's garage. Let Target's tuck-friendly satan swimsuits hang on the rack forever. Raise the cost of wokeness so high that no organization — no matter how… — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 24, 2023

Target’s tuck-friendly satan swimsuits … heh.

This is WAR, ladies.

And it’s up to us to fight it.

Women have so much power! That’s why we organized to form @thebattlecry_us ⚔️🔥 — rooted.wings (@BrittRooted) May 24, 2023

Truth.

Cannot be understated 👍👍 — RandomObserver (@RandomO12804434) May 25, 2023

I've been saying it since day 1 of Lia Thomas crap, all of the girls in each swim meet should've just stood there at the start and let Lia go win… — Steveo (@67SSRat) May 24, 2023

It won’t ever die but getting it no longer be “mainstream” that is the key — VacantWildernessVying (@VacantWilder) May 24, 2023

Baby steps?

That could work.

And fin.

