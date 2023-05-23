We knew AOC was not the brightest crayon in the box but WOW.

As Twitchy readers know, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was dragged all over Twitter and back for trying to ‘own’ Ted Cruz using the tried and true (and absolutely debunked) lie about the parties magically switching places. Democrats never want to accept or own the things their party did so they pretend there was this magical day when all of the racist Democrats decided to be Republicans and all the non-racist Republicans decided to be racists … err … Democrats.

No seriously.

We know, it’s stupid and desperate but it’s all they have.

Luckily, Cruz was more than happy to educate AOC on the parties you know, since she went after him:

1/x Sure. – First, the Dem party founded the KKK. – Then the Dem party wrote Jim Crow laws. – Then the Dem party filibustered the Civil Rights Act. https://t.co/ix3fACqwkB — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 23, 2023

We hope Sandy is taking notes.

2/x – Today, the Dem part filibusters school choice—trapping millions of Black kids in failing schools. – Today, the Dem party pushes abolishing the police, which results in many more Black lives murdered. – Today, every Dem senator voted against my bill to stop DC from… — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 23, 2023

Boom.

3/x – The Republican Party was founded to oppose slavery. – Our first Republican President was Abraham Lincoln, who won the Civil War and ended slavery. – It was Republicans who voted for the civil Rights Act in a much higher percentage than racist Dems. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 23, 2023

Racist Dems hated the Civil Rights Act.

4/x – Today, we produced the lowest African-American unemployment EVER, under the Trump economic boom. – Today, we produced the lowest African-American poverty levels EVER, under the Trump economic boom. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 23, 2023

But but but … TRUMP BAD.

5/x – Today, (in 2017) I passed the largest expansion of federal school choice EVER (making 529 plans cover K-12), over the objection of ever single Senate Dem. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 23, 2023

… over the objection of every single Senate Dem.

6/x – Also, just two years ago, the Dem governor of Virginia had put the photo of A MAN DRESSED AS A KKK KLANSMAN on his personal yearbook page. – And today, the sitting Dem President—Joe Biden—gave in 2011 a flowery eulogy for an “Exalted Cyclops” of the KKK. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 23, 2023

Good ol’ Ralph Northam … what a disaster that guy was.

7/x – And to add to all that, the Dem party aggressively supports open borders—which has led to the deaths and brutal assaults of thousands of Hispanics, and @aoc somehow can’t seem to find her White pantsuit to cry over their suffering. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 23, 2023

We’re watching to see if she tries to fire back at Cruz or figures out she’s better off just taking the L.

Stay tune.

***

***

