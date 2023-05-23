We knew AOC was not the brightest crayon in the box but WOW.

As Twitchy readers know, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was dragged all over Twitter and back for trying to ‘own’ Ted Cruz using the tried and true (and absolutely debunked) lie about the parties magically switching places. Democrats never want to accept or own the things their party did so they pretend there was this magical day when all of the racist Democrats decided to be Republicans and all the non-racist Republicans decided to be racists … err … Democrats.

No seriously.

We know, it’s stupid and desperate but it’s all they have.

Luckily, Cruz was more than happy to educate AOC on the parties you know, since she went after him:

We hope Sandy is taking notes.

Boom.

Racist Dems hated the Civil Rights Act.

But but but … TRUMP BAD.

… over the objection of every single Senate Dem.

Good ol’ Ralph Northam … what a disaster that guy was.

We’re watching to see if she tries to fire back at Cruz or figures out she’s better off just taking the L.

Stay tune.

***

***

