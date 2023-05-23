We hate to say it because once we admit he’s right we’ll never hear the end of it BUT … Jesse Kelly is right. He is.

Social media has been one of the worst things to happen to American corporations, and quite frankly, to many Americans in general. Normal people simply do not function at the same level of evil as the American communists do on social media. We just don’t. It takes a very dark heart with vile intentions to do what so many of these organizers do on social media.

Jesse nailed it with this thread:

Social media is the worst thing that could have happened to American corporations. The communists were simply more ready than the corporate world for social media. It’s like putting a toddler just learning to walk in the ring to box Mike Tyson. 1/ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 23, 2023

Bingo.

Communists organize and organize well. It fits right in with their hive-mind nature. Got a problem with some entity? Let’s organize a protest. Got a cause you want to agitate for? Let’s organize a group. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 23, 2023

Don’t like them? Let’s destroy them.

That’s it.

Businesses are uniquely vulnerable to the communist’s strength because businesses try to rely on what the customer wants. It’s like the ultimate mismatch in a fight. A striker who can’t grapple gets taken down by a champion wrestler. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 23, 2023

Businesses don’t understand that there is no way to win the fight.

Social media comes along and among other things, social media gives people ACCESS. Access to information. Access to famous people they’d never get to interact with before social media. And access to companies themselves. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 23, 2023

Corporations have tried to use this to their advantage. “Hey, we can use Twitter/IG/Whatever to hear from even MORE customers. Isn’t that great? We’ll be super in touch with what the consumer wants!” — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 23, 2023

Except they don’t really hear from their consumers, they hear from mouth-breathing lawn flamingos who sit around on social media all day looking for things to be outraged about.

Sounds good in principle. But it hasn’t worked out that way because the communist was ready. Social media gave an already veteran organizer super powers. The communist now organizes social media mobs and does so with ease. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 23, 2023

They don’t even have to leave their basements.

So a corporation does something the American communist dislikes, immediately 1,000 people who have access to that company begin to pile on. And the corporation, who still thinks it’s 1980, thinks the whole world is angry at them. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 23, 2023

So they respond. They bend the knee to the mob. Because everyone is mad, right? Except everyone is NOT mad. 1,000 communist losers in the internet are mad. And now the corporation has angered the majority of the population to placate the mob. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 23, 2023

1000 communists losers on the internet are mad.

Ding ding ding.

There are a 1000 ways to describe how society was not ready for the ACCESS social media provides. I’ll talk more about it tonight on my show. Either way, the corporate world better figure out social media. And I don’t mean hiring a new snarky twitter manager. That’s all. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 23, 2023

Although hiring a snarky Twitter manager wouldn’t hurt.

Just sayin’.

***

***

