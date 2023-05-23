We hate to say it because once we admit he’s right we’ll never hear the end of it BUT … Jesse Kelly is right. He is.

Social media has been one of the worst things to happen to American corporations, and quite frankly, to many Americans in general. Normal people simply do not function at the same level of evil as the American communists do on social media. We just don’t. It takes a very dark heart with vile intentions to do what so many of these organizers do on social media.

Jesse nailed it with this thread:

Bingo.

Don’t like them? Let’s destroy them.

That’s it.

Trending

Businesses don’t understand that there is no way to win the fight.

Except they don’t really hear from their consumers, they hear from mouth-breathing lawn flamingos who sit around on social media all day looking for things to be outraged about.

They don’t even have to leave their basements.

1000 communists losers on the internet are mad.

Ding ding ding.

Although hiring a snarky Twitter manager wouldn’t hurt.

Just sayin’.

***

Related:

Hilarious old Bud Light commercial proves Dylan Mulvaney wasn’t EXACTLY their first trans ad (watch)

RedSteeze OWNS DeSantis-stalker Tara Palmeri insisting she’s NOT owned in brutal back and forth

STRIKE OUT! LA Dodgers learns the HARD WAY you never bend the knee to anti-Catholic hate-group whack jobs

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: communistscorporationsJesse Kellysocial media