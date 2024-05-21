PolitiFact Debunks Speaker Mike Johnson's Claim of Migrants Being Able to Register to Vote

As you know if you've been reading Twitchy over the past month, the Biden campaign has its panties in a bunch over a bill by House Speaker Mike Johnson that would require proof of citizenship for voting. The Democrats are staunchly opposed to the legislation, but only because it's already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections. If it's already illegal, the bill should fly through Congress.

Advertisement

Fact-checker PolitiFact has decided it's time to get in on the action and has debunked Johnson's claim that immigrants who came to the United States on one of President Joe Biden's "parole flights" would be able to register to vote at the DMV. As Twitchy reported earlier, a Mexican NGO called Resource Center Matamoras has been distributing flyers to illegal immigrants encouraging them to vote for President Joe Biden. "Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open," the flyer reads. And in April we learned that the South Carolina Medicaid office was handing out voter registration forms to refugees and was caught red-handed.

Sen. Mike Lee recently posted a lengthy thread about how "shockingly easy" it was for illegal aliens to vote. Lee said:

Remember: every state except South Carolina issues driver’s licenses to non-citizens, and 19 states issue them to illegal aliens. This, coupled with the Motor Voter law and the Supreme Court’s ruling, makes it shockingly easy for aliens—legal and illegal—to vote in federal elections, even though they’re prohibited from doing so.

Lee says they're basically on the honor system.

Note that they always specify federal elections (because illegals are allowed to vote in some municipal elections) and single out the migrants being flown in over the border on Biden's humanitarian parole flights.

Speaker Mike Johnson said immigrants who came to the U.S. under humanitarian parole programs can register to vote at DMV and “welfare” offices. It's illegal for noncitizens to vote. If parolees register, election officials would vet their applications. https://t.co/lM7WA42hoi pic.twitter.com/4InAxjndUM — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) May 21, 2024

The Biden administration has admitted about 1 million people into the U.S. through different humanitarian parole programs that grant people temporary legal permission to live and work in the United States. But the people participating in these programs are not U.S. citizens, and it would be a crime for them to register to vote in federal elections. … Safeguards already exist to prevent noncitizen voting. Think tanks, academics, courts, journalists have analyzed claims about noncitizen voting for years and have found only sporadic cases that wouldn’t swing federal elections.

Yeah, the journalists at the Washington Post said that illegals voting "rarely" happens.

Today in clown world news: The Washington Post has transitioned from "non-citizens can't vote in U.S. elections, conspiracy theorist" to "foreign nationals ARE voting in U.S. elections, that's great for Our Democracy™️, and Republican meanies are racist for trying to stop them!" pic.twitter.com/ccAEjcS6Mz — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 9, 2024

So illegals are voting, but it's rare, so we shouldn't worry about it.

Whew it's a good thing no other laws are ever ignored. https://t.co/oCm2xANjEo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 21, 2024

How did Ohio just remove non-citizens from the voter rolls if they don't exist? You won't answer because you are lying left-wing hacks.https://t.co/lDHIA5MSZ5 — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) May 21, 2024

Advertisement

This is such an idiotic argument. All an illegal alien would have to do is check the box that says "I'm a US citizen" at registration and states are forbidden from verifying it. Wow, sounds totally bulletproof!



Guys, it's also illegal to cross the border. That's stopped… https://t.co/zEcmWbEQp7 — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) May 21, 2024

"That's stopped approximately no one. This is why you verify at the front end."

@MariaRamirezU is actually lying here and she knows it. @PolitiFact is trash.



All an illegal alien has to do is lie at the registration office and it is illegal for states to verify it. — AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) May 21, 2024

It is, in fact, legal for noncitizens to vote under certain circumstances.



And it happens quite often, especially in blue states that have “motor voter” and give driver’s licenses to illegals.



Which was the plan all along.



You really should change your name to “PolitiLie”. — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) May 21, 2024

So they CAN register according to your own statement. — Breen Dix (@breen_dix) May 21, 2024

Your "fact-check" is a blatant lie. All an illegal alien would have to do is to check the box that says "I'm a US citizen" at registration and states are forbidden from verifying it. Speaker Johnson is correct. — 🇺🇸 Scott Prevett 🇺🇸 (@GunRightsWatch) May 21, 2024

As Lee said, it's basically the honor system at this point.

Advertisement

The Biden administration has admitted about 1 million people into the U.S. through different humanitarian parole programs that grant people temporary legal permission to live and work in the United States. But the people participating in these programs are not U.S. citizens, and it would be a crime for them to register to vote in federal elections.

Maybe people are a little nervous about this election seeing as Biden has flown in about a million people on "parole flights" on top of the millions who've crossed the border. It would be illegal for a non-citizen to register to vote, so of course it never happens.

***