PolitiFact Debunks Speaker Mike Johnson's Claim of Migrants Being Able to Register to Vote

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on May 21, 2024
Townhall Media

As you know if you've been reading Twitchy over the past month, the Biden campaign has its panties in a bunch over a bill by House Speaker Mike Johnson that would require proof of citizenship for voting. The Democrats are staunchly opposed to the legislation, but only because it's already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections. If it's already illegal, the bill should fly through Congress.

Advertisement

Fact-checker PolitiFact has decided it's time to get in on the action and has debunked Johnson's claim that immigrants who came to the United States on one of President Joe Biden's "parole flights" would be able to register to vote at the DMV. As Twitchy reported earlier, a Mexican NGO called Resource Center Matamoras has been distributing flyers to illegal immigrants encouraging them to vote for President Joe Biden. "Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open," the flyer reads. And in April we learned that the South Carolina Medicaid office was handing out voter registration forms to refugees and was caught red-handed.

Sen. Mike Lee recently posted a lengthy thread about how "shockingly easy" it was for illegal aliens to vote. Lee said:

Remember: every state except South Carolina issues driver’s licenses to non-citizens, and 19 states issue them to illegal aliens.

This, coupled with the Motor Voter law and the Supreme Court’s ruling, makes it shockingly easy for aliens—legal and illegal—to vote in federal elections, even though they’re prohibited from doing so.

Lee says they're basically on the honor system.

Note that they always specify federal elections (because illegals are allowed to vote in some municipal elections) and single out the migrants being flown in over the border on Biden's humanitarian parole flights.

Advertisement

The Biden administration has admitted about 1 million people into the U.S. through different humanitarian parole programs that grant people temporary legal permission to live and work in the United States. But the people participating in these programs are not U.S. citizens, and it would be a crime for them to register to vote in federal elections.

Safeguards already exist to prevent noncitizen voting. Think tanks, academics, courts, journalists have analyzed claims about noncitizen voting for years and have found only sporadic cases that wouldn’t swing federal elections.

Yeah, the journalists at the Washington Post said that illegals voting "rarely" happens.

So illegals are voting, but it's rare, so we shouldn't worry about it. 

Advertisement

"That's stopped approximately no one. This is why you verify at the front end."

As Lee said, it's basically the honor system at this point.

Advertisement



Maybe people are a little nervous about this election seeing as Biden has flown in about a million people on "parole flights" on top of the millions who've crossed the border. It would be illegal for a non-citizen to register to vote, so of course it never happens.

***

