Sen. Mike Lee Says That It's 'Shockingly Easy' for Illegals to Vote in Federal Elections

As Twitchy reported earlier, a Mexican NGO called Resource Center Matamoras has been distributing flyers to illegal immigrants encouraging them to vote for President Joe Biden. "Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open," the flyer reads.

As we've reported, Biden-Harris HQ has tried to dunk on Speaker Mike Johnson at least twice now for introducing the SAVE Act, because it's already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections. Maybe the American people are getting a little bit nervous seeing as Biden has let millions of illegals into the country, who surged to the border just as he suggested they do as soon as he was elected.

Murder's already illegal, but the Democrats want to ban guns. So what's their problem with legislation codifying that non-citizens can't vote if it's already illegal and it's not happening?

Now we've jumped to the stage where it is happening, but it's rare.

Today in clown world news: The Washington Post has transitioned from "non-citizens can't vote in U.S. elections, conspiracy theorist" to "foreign nationals ARE voting in U.S. elections, that's great for Our Democracy™️, and Republican meanies are racist for trying to stop them!" pic.twitter.com/ccAEjcS6Mz — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 9, 2024

" … even though it is illegal in nearly all cases."

We’re currently debating this in Missouri - they’re putting up a constitutional amendment which may include a provision that ONLY citizens may vote.



Any surprise that the usual suspects are beside themselves in apoplectic rage? — (((Adam Ξ/ξ Bohn))) (@BadtotheBohn) May 9, 2024

These people I guess are unaware of New York APPEALING a court ruling to get non-citizens the right to vote as we speak.



But you know... conspiracies... — Adam B. Coleman, Proud Father (@wrong_speak) May 9, 2024

I hate this phony argument.



"We shouldn't make something illegal because it happens so rarely."



If something is wrong, then make it illegal; it is not hard. — Trebor (@TreborJoss) May 9, 2024

1) Government denies something is happening

2) Government calls you a conspiracy theorist

3) Government admits it is happening, but on a small scale

4) Government says what is happening is actually good — Culper's Canteen Cup (@culperscanteen) May 9, 2024

So according to the Washington Post, Republicans are pouncing on the fact that non-citizens are voting in federal elections, but it's OK because it rarely happens.

Everyone knows why Biden opened the southern border. It's just a matter of how long before they are all able to vote. I'm guessing it won't be long, but I hope I'm wrong. — CatchingRye (@AceInTheRye) May 9, 2024

It's not happening, and it's good that it's happening. — Raymond Luxury-Yacht (@HoodroR) May 9, 2024

Saying it's illegal and saying it's rare are two very different things that WaPo conflates here. It's illegal to cross the border outside an authorized port of entry, but it is not-at-all rare. — Molly Jong-Slow (@MollyJongSlow) May 9, 2024

Sen. Mike Lee wrote a lengthy post explaining why the SAVE Act is necessary:

Congressional Democrats insist that the SAVE Act—which requires proof of citizenship to establish eligibility to vote in federal elections—is unnecessary because federal law (18 USC § 611) already prohibits non-citizens from voting in federal elections.



Those making this… — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 10, 2024

Those making this argument ignore a glaring problem: the government officials who register voters and conduct federal elections aren’t allowed to require proof of citizenship. It’s therefore shockingly easy for non-citizens to vote in federal elections, leaving our elections dangerously vulnerable to foreign interference. Anyone—even an illegal alien or other non-citizen—can register to vote in federal elections, just by checking a box and signing a form. This is all on the honor system. No proof of citizenship is required. It’s not just that state officials—who are responsible for federal voter registration and elections in our country—*don’t* verify citizenship in this context; it’s that the Supreme Court has told them that they’re not allowed to do so. In Arizona v. Inter Tribal Council of Arizona, 570 U.S. 1 (2013), the Court held that the National Voter Registration Act (“NVRA,” known as the “Motor Voter” law) prohibits states from requiring proof of citizenship when processing federal voter-registration forms. The SAVE Act would fix this gaping loophole by requiring anyone registering to vote in federal elections to provide proof of citizenship. It would also require states to review existing federal voter-registration files and remove all non-citizens. Remember: every state except South Carolina issues driver’s licenses to non-citizens, and 19 states issue them to illegal aliens. This, coupled with the Motor Voter law and the Supreme Court’s ruling, makes it shockingly easy for aliens—legal and illegal—to vote in federal elections, even though they’re prohibited from doing so. Considering that there are now nearly 30 million non-citizens in the U.S., including about 12 million who have entered illegally since the last presidential election, we desperately need the SAVE Act. While Democrats are already mocking the SAVE Act, they don’t dispute that non-citizens shouldn’t vote in federal elections. Rather, they insist that there’s no need for the bill because non-citizens—being prohibited by law from voting in federal elections—categorically *do not* vote in such elections. That argument fails for one simple reason: it implausibly assumes universal compliance with a law that has become breathtakingly easy (and correspondingly tempting) to violate. Some say that non-citizens wouldn’t dare register to vote in federal elections, as doing so is illegal and could adversely affect their present or future immigration status. Even if this assumption were correct with regard to many (or even most) non-citizens in the U.S., that still wouldn’t disprove the need for the SAVE Act. If even a tiny percentage of America’s 30 million non-citizens were to vote, they could change the outcome of a close federal election. And, as noted by the @I_A_Project, it’s odd for the left to insist so vehemently that illegal aliens don’t vote, given that congressional Democrats have inserted language “to waive inadmissibility for illegal voting in all [their] amnesty bills.” Democrats can’t have it both ways; they can’t (1) credibly say that illegal aliens don’t vote in federal elections, and then (2) expect us to forget their own proposals, which assume the opposite is true. In any event, and regardless of how many (or few) non-citizens may have voted in the past, why not take steps to prevent it from happening in the future? The sanctity of your vote is at stake. Now more than ever, we need to make sure that our elections are fair, lawfully conducted, and free of foreign influence. To do that, it’s imperative that Congress pass the SAVE Act. If you agree, please like and share this post—and ask your members of Congress to cosponsor the SAVE Act today!

Dems are huge on having all this stuff in place to prevent fraud, and then taking away bits and pieces so it still looks like there’s a system, but there isn’t.



Like in Georgia they had signature verification, ballot images, and audits.



Except they didn’t.



They didn’t use… — Nunya (@imtweetn) May 10, 2024

They didn’t use the signature verification, they’re missing hundreds of thousands of ballot images, and the audits didn’t ensure the ballots were legit, they were just simple recounts, and recounting fraudulent ballots gives you the same number you got the first time with the fraudulent ballots. Same thing here. It’s illegal for illegals to vote. But there’s no way to know illegals voted, so it doesn’t matter if it’s illegal. There needs to be a mechanism by which to verify.

It can't be a driver's license, since states like California and Minnesota are issuing driver's licenses to illegal immigrants.

SAVE Act is a simple fix for a glaring gap in the existing law. — Tracy Lou (@SootLady) May 10, 2024

And Biden-Harris HQ is actively campaigning against it.

Seems like a LARGE loophole (some might say “work around”) that needs closing fast. — John M Bush (@jobu777) May 10, 2024

It's all about enforcement. If it's not enforced, then those allowing it should be held accountable as well. — Pooka Luck (@MuchLuck) May 11, 2024

That’s like saying, I don’t have to lock my doors because it’s against the law to steal.

It’s better to take preventative measures. — Jean 🇺🇸💐 (@Eyzofsage) May 10, 2024

But it’s weird how there’s never enough laws restricting access to firearms. Weird. — Thomas Jefferson (@BasedDetails) May 11, 2024

Funny, they don't take the same stance on gun crimes or hate crimes. — Texas7thgen (@Purpleredraider) May 11, 2024

I also think it’d be good to fix who gets counted on the census as well. — Brian N. (@blnguyen014) May 10, 2024

The Left’s argument is it’s illegal for Illegals to vote.



That may be true, but it’s also true that it’s illegal for Illegals to enter the country.



Yet here we are. — Crypto Punkard (@cryptopunkard) May 11, 2024

It's funny that Democrats and the Biden campaign are so adamantly opposed to this legislation. Check out the always-mature Sen. Ted Lieu and his response:

I will be introducing a bill to ban elementary school students from voting even though it’s already illegal for them to vote in federal elections. I intuitively know young kids are voting in federal elections but can’t prove it. However my cousin’s friend read it on the internet. https://t.co/Zzl4gcoyEN — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 8, 2024

The Washington Post just reported that it happens. It shouldn't happen rarely or at all.

