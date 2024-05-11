Sen. Mike Lee Says That It's 'Shockingly Easy' for Illegals to Vote in Federal Elections

Shannon Watts: Rep Introduces Federal Database of Pregnant Women for Donald Trump to...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on May 11, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As Twitchy reported earlier, a Mexican NGO called Resource Center Matamoras has been distributing flyers to illegal immigrants encouraging them to vote for President Joe Biden. "Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open," the flyer reads.

As we've reported, Biden-Harris HQ has tried to dunk on Speaker Mike Johnson at least twice now for introducing the SAVE Act, because it's already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections. Maybe the American people are getting a little bit nervous seeing as Biden has let millions of illegals into the country, who surged to the border just as he suggested they do as soon as he was elected.

Murder's already illegal, but the Democrats want to ban guns. So what's their problem with legislation codifying that non-citizens can't vote if it's already illegal and it's not happening?

Now we've jumped to the stage where it is happening, but it's rare.

" … even though it is illegal in nearly all cases."

So according to the Washington Post, Republicans are pouncing on the fact that non-citizens are voting in federal elections, but it's OK because it rarely happens.

Sen. Mike Lee wrote a lengthy post explaining why the SAVE Act is necessary:

Those making this argument ignore a glaring problem: the government officials who register voters and conduct federal elections aren’t allowed to require proof of citizenship.

It’s therefore shockingly easy for non-citizens to vote in federal elections, leaving our elections dangerously vulnerable to foreign interference.

Anyone—even an illegal alien or other non-citizen—can register to vote in federal elections, just by checking a box and signing a form.

This is all on the honor system. No proof of citizenship is required. 

It’s not just that state officials—who are responsible for federal voter registration and elections in our country—*don’t* verify citizenship in this context; it’s that the Supreme Court has told them that they’re not allowed to do so.

In Arizona v. Inter Tribal Council of Arizona, 570 U.S. 1 (2013), the Court held that the National Voter Registration Act (“NVRA,” known as the “Motor Voter” law) prohibits states from requiring proof of citizenship when processing federal voter-registration forms.

The SAVE Act would fix this gaping loophole by requiring anyone registering to vote in federal elections to provide proof of citizenship.

It would also require states to review existing federal voter-registration files and remove all non-citizens.

Remember: every state except South Carolina issues driver’s licenses to non-citizens, and 19 states issue them to illegal aliens.

This, coupled with the Motor Voter law and the Supreme Court’s ruling, makes it shockingly easy for aliens—legal and illegal—to vote in federal elections, even though they’re prohibited from doing so.

Considering that there are now nearly 30 million non-citizens in the U.S., including about 12 million who have entered illegally since the last presidential election, we desperately need the SAVE Act.

While Democrats are already mocking the SAVE Act, they don’t dispute that non-citizens shouldn’t vote in federal elections.

Rather, they insist that there’s no need for the bill because non-citizens—being prohibited by law from voting in federal elections—categorically *do not* vote in such elections.

That argument fails for one simple reason: it implausibly assumes universal compliance with a law that has become breathtakingly easy (and correspondingly tempting) to violate.

Some say that non-citizens wouldn’t dare register to vote in federal elections, as doing so is illegal and could adversely affect their present or future immigration status.

Even if this assumption were correct with regard to many (or even most) non-citizens in the U.S., that still wouldn’t disprove the need for the SAVE Act.

If even a tiny percentage of America’s 30 million non-citizens were to vote, they could change the outcome of a close federal election.

And, as noted by the @I_A_Project, it’s odd for the left to insist so vehemently that illegal aliens don’t vote, given that congressional Democrats have inserted language “to waive inadmissibility for illegal voting in all [their] amnesty bills.”

Democrats can’t have it both ways; they can’t (1) credibly say that illegal aliens don’t vote in federal elections, and then (2) expect us to forget their own proposals, which assume the opposite is true.

In any event, and regardless of how many (or few) non-citizens may have voted in the past, why not take steps to prevent it from happening in the future?

The sanctity of your vote is at stake.

Now more than ever, we need to make sure that our elections are fair, lawfully conducted, and free of foreign influence. 

To do that, it’s imperative that Congress pass the SAVE Act.

If you agree, please like and share this post—and ask your members of Congress to cosponsor the SAVE Act today!

They didn’t use the signature verification, they’re missing hundreds of thousands of ballot images, and the audits didn’t ensure the ballots were legit, they were just simple recounts, and recounting fraudulent ballots gives you the same number you got the first time with the fraudulent ballots. 

Same thing here. It’s illegal for illegals to vote. But there’s no way to know illegals voted, so it doesn’t matter if it’s illegal. There needs to be a mechanism by which to verify.

It can't be a driver's license, since states like California and Minnesota are issuing driver's licenses to illegal immigrants.

And Biden-Harris HQ is actively campaigning against it.

It's funny that Democrats and the Biden campaign are so adamantly opposed to this legislation. Check out the always-mature Sen. Ted Lieu and his response:

The Washington Post just reported that it happens. It shouldn't happen rarely or at all.

***

