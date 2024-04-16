The Biden-Harris Campaign Proves the Left Can't Meme

Priorities: Elizabeth Warren Mad at TurboTax for Taking Money She Thinks Belongs to...
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on April 16, 2024
As Twitchy reported earlier, a Mexican NGO called Resource Center Matamoras has been distributing flyers to illegal immigrants encouraging them to vote for President Joe Biden. "Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open," the flyer reads. Now, we've all been assured we are idiots for thinking illegal immigrants can vote in federal elections. In federal elections, specifically; they are allowed to vote in some local contests. Meanwhile, the Democrats fight any effort to implement voter ID and issue driver's licenses to illegals.

Speaker Mike Johnson announced he was introducing a bill that would explicitly ban illegal immigrants from voting.

(It is already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections … but we're working on it.)

Some intern with access to Biden-Harris HQ's X account decided to make a meme out of it:

That gets cut off but says "it's already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections." Good, then — so you'll be supporting the bill.

***


