The Biden-Harris Campaign Proves the Left Can't Meme

As Twitchy reported earlier, a Mexican NGO called Resource Center Matamoras has been distributing flyers to illegal immigrants encouraging them to vote for President Joe Biden. "Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open," the flyer reads. Now, we've all been assured we are idiots for thinking illegal immigrants can vote in federal elections. In federal elections, specifically; they are allowed to vote in some local contests. Meanwhile, the Democrats fight any effort to implement voter ID and issue driver's licenses to illegals.

Speaker Mike Johnson announced he was introducing a bill that would explicitly ban illegal immigrants from voting.

Mike Johnson says he is introducing a bill to ban non-citizens from voting



(It is already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections) pic.twitter.com/T7KYBqZgQz — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 15, 2024

(It is already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections … but we're working on it.)

Some intern with access to Biden-Harris HQ's X account decided to make a meme out of it:

That gets cut off but says "it's already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections." Good, then — so you'll be supporting the bill.

And yet — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 16, 2024

So — Democrats will vote to pass it, right? — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 16, 2024

So, you agree this bill should pass then? — 𝕏ANDER (@actionxander) April 16, 2024

So, this shouldn't be an issue then. #VoterID — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) April 16, 2024

Then this bill shouldn’t be an issue, — Rangermonk (@rangermonk1) April 16, 2024

If it's already illegal, then what's wrong with redundancy?



I could only see that it would be harder for them to make it legal by adding more legislation that makes it illegal. — Scott0148 (@TRScott0148) April 16, 2024

Why would the Democrats and the Biden campaign object to that?

I imagine this will pass unanimously then? — Axel Winter (@AxelWinter6) April 16, 2024

You know what is also illegal? Crossing the border illegally. Apparently, even though it's already illegal, your administration doesn't have the power to make it illegal. How would you explain that? — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) April 16, 2024

Great than you’ll have no issues with people providing proof they are citizens, which is what the bill is for :) — Daniel (@MiamiFarmer) April 16, 2024

Now do gun laws... — Kristen Faiola (@KristenFaiola) April 16, 2024

Let's.

It’s already illegal to sell guns to prohibited possessors. So why the push for expanded background checks? https://t.co/o8G8KyzY0O — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 16, 2024

this same joke could be made like this:



top: ban guns to prevent killings



bottom: killing is already illegal — Mike C (@Mike2DaC) April 16, 2024

By that rationale, why do Democrats introduce new gun laws that do the same thing as the laws we already have on the books? — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) April 16, 2024

Now do one on border security. 🥴 — Jeremy Key (@JeremyKey87) April 16, 2024

Would American citizens oppose a law specifically prohibiting non-citizens from voting in federal elections? Or might it provide them some comfort, when President Joe Biden has already imported more than 8 million illegals in his first term?

