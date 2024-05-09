Biden-Harris HQ Still Opposes Extra Measures to Ensure Illegals Can't Vote in Federal Elections

Last month, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced he was introducing a bill that would explicitly ban illegal immigrants from voting in federal elections. The mind-trust at Biden-Harris HQ thought they'd ridicule this effort with a meme, further proving that the Left can't meme:

Advertisement

If that bottom half gets cut off, it says, "It's already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections."

If it makes something that's already illegal illegal, what's the harm? It's kind of like trying to take people's Second Amendment rights away even though murder is already illegal.

Biden-Harris HQ is still on it, and frankly, it looks desperate. And why shouldn't it, with Biden allowing some 10 million illegals over the border and flying in hundreds of thousands more on "parole flights" with a path to citizenship? President Joe Biden himself said this week that illegal immigrants not only built this country but "have been model citizens." Model what now?

Mike Johnson claims Republicans are doing "important work" by introducing a bill to ban non-citizens from voting in federal elections even though it's already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections pic.twitter.com/qcfPuscnje — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 9, 2024

… yet. Trust us, the Democrats are working on it. Last month, an illegal immigrant received a packet from the Social Security Office in Spartansburg that included voter registration forms.

Dems are always the ones crying about election interference, like requiring photo ID (that's racist!). So why are they campaigning so hard against this bill?

It’s official. The Biden campaign formally opposes House bill to *verify* citizenship status to vote in federal elections. Currently, all illegals need to do to vote is check a box. Biden wants illegals voting en masse. This proves it. https://t.co/0EsnMs5CX8 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 9, 2024

If Democrats really thought that illegals were functionally barred from voting (they're not - see California) they wouldn't even care about this bill.



But Dems do care. Very much. Which tells you all you need to know. https://t.co/t9CwrdUy3B — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) May 9, 2024

This has been their plan all along. Absolutely outrageous. — Peter King (@flyfishpatriot) May 9, 2024

Yup. It’s been the plan all along, which is why Biden reversed all of Trump’s immigration policies and stopped wall construction during his first weeks in office — Lindpud (@lindpud) May 9, 2024

This is outrageous! The Biden campaign's opposition to verifying citizenship for voting is a blatant attempt to undermine the integrity of our elections. — RealTrumpTake (@RealTrumpTake) May 9, 2024

Advertisement

If this is already illegal, this should be a guaranteed bipartisan vote passed by the entire House.

What are the existing laws? Enforce. — randall millard (blue checkmark) (@randadtrade) May 9, 2024

If they admit it’s illegal, they should have no problem with a bill solidifying it in a way that can’t be so easily sidetracked. — Joel Lee Simpson (@thecross4u2) May 9, 2024

That’s been Biden’s plan all along. He’s been importing votes. — SMD (@smdowner) May 9, 2024

A lot of people on both sides are just saying this is political theater, but it's a play the Democrats don't want to put on record about.

***







