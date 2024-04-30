South Carolina Medicaid Office Caught Red-handed Distributing Voter Registration Forms to Refugees

Yesterday, a South Carolina Representative angrily took to Twitter looking for answers. Apparently, a refugee was given this packet of paperwork that included voter registration. That seems like very odd information to distribute to people who have no right to vote in this country.

🚨Is the Federal Gov giving voter registration forms to non-citizens?



Yes, at least in SC. A refugee sent us this form that was given to her in a packet at the Social Security Office in Spartanburg. She asked “Why are they giving these to non-citizens?”



EXACTLY. pic.twitter.com/5IDYhlIzrv — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) April 29, 2024

Obviously, there was outrage at the federal government for distributing these forms. Well, there has been a huge update.

Turns out it was actually the SC Medicaid office who was distributing voter registration forms to non-citizens.



This will be stopped. https://t.co/JpUU4knsJV — South Carolina Freedom Caucus (@SCFreedomCaucus) April 30, 2024

It was actually the South Carolina Medicaid office distributing this form to refugees. What?

I’ve requested that the SC House have a hearing with Director Kerr to get to the bottom of this. https://t.co/yZx8RQRxWl pic.twitter.com/CbG9Fo3BYg — Jordan Pace (@Jscottpace) April 30, 2024

Another South Carolina Representative promises to get to the bottom of it by conducting hearings right away.

What is going on? This must stop, and those responsible should be held accountable! @RepTimmons https://t.co/VjpucVyySi — Steve B (@SteveBa95854165) April 30, 2024

Is the federal government responsible or did this decision come down from the Governor's office? This is an important distinction to determine as soon as possible.

This is a good reminder for all citizens to have their eyes open and be alert about what is happening in their local and state governments. To be sure, Ron DeSantis would not allow this, but other Governors have not established that level of trust.

As a South Carolina tax payer, I want this stopped NOW!!! Thank you SCFC! https://t.co/HjXzQo9bcE — pcwill66 (@pcwill66) April 30, 2024

South Carolina of all places. They intend to cheat using illegal immigrants. — ChuckieG 🇺🇸 (@ChuckiegSC) April 30, 2024

Is this why SC Medicade and Medicare is not funding residents for their needed tests? — X.Crystal (@RedPanda6471) April 30, 2024

Many Americans cannot get proper medical care, yet taxpayers are paying for free medical care for people who are not even citizens.

I am a SC resident who called the SC election commission after seeing this story. They said it didn't happen then backtracked and said it was just a mistake...glad to see it is taken care of — Niccoli (@Nichola29759558) April 30, 2024

It sounds like they need to receive more calls.

If it’s being done in South Carolina then it’s probably being done across the country. This deserves a lawsuit! — Snowleapor (@snowleapor) April 30, 2024

It's hard to imagine what is happening in blue states if this is what is going on in red states. It should make all Americans shudder.