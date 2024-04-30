South Carolina Medicaid Office Caught Red-handed Distributing Voter Registration Forms to Refugees

'Glory to All Our Martyrs': Columbia Protesters Take Over Hamilton Hall
justmindy
justmindy  |  9:45 PM on April 30, 2024
AP Photo/David Goldman, File

Yesterday, a South Carolina Representative angrily took to Twitter looking for answers. Apparently, a refugee was given this packet of paperwork that included voter registration. That seems like very odd information to distribute to people who have no right to vote in this country.

Obviously, there was outrage at the federal government for distributing these forms. Well, there has been a huge update.

It was actually the South Carolina Medicaid office distributing this form to refugees. What? 

Another South Carolina Representative promises to get to the bottom of it by conducting hearings right away.

Is the federal government responsible or did this decision come down from the Governor's office? This is an important distinction to determine as soon as possible.

This is a good reminder for all citizens to have their eyes open and be alert about what is happening in their local and state governments. To be sure, Ron DeSantis would not allow this, but other Governors have not established that level of trust.

Many Americans cannot get proper medical care, yet taxpayers are paying for free medical care for people who are not even citizens.

It sounds like they need to receive more calls.

It's hard to imagine what is happening in blue states if this is what is going on in red states. It should make all Americans shudder.

