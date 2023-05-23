This is so great … you know, back when commercials were funny even clever and brands actually cared more about selling their product than they did about making a statement? The good old days. Before Americans were told they have to be offended by every little thing and demand MEANING/RELEVANCE behind each and every commercial/product/service they consume. Man, that was so great. It really was, especially when you compare it to the tense, angry, always looking for a reason to be mad day and age we live in now.

LA Dodgers bent the knee to a group of anti-Catholic haters who dress up like nuns in drag. Can’t get much more pathetic than that, even with the whole Bud Light/Dylan Mulvaney thing.

Oh, and about that – Dylan Mulvaney was not exactly the first ‘trans’ individual who tried to help sell Bud Light.

Heh.

Watch this:

How times have changed 😂 pic.twitter.com/YeaQN63QM5 — republicratics (@republicratics) May 23, 2023

Who you callin’ GUYS?!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

pic.twitter.com/6ydPtoow3T — Mike 1 of only 2 genders. 100% Male!😉😃🚹🇺🇸 (@TruckYouToo61) May 23, 2023

We had a similar reaction.

Yeah, lots of twerking in front of kids in that ad. — Marcus Epistemicidal Maniac Payne (@MarcusDAurelius) May 23, 2023

Note, we still wouldn’t want any of these ‘ladies’ in the ladies room BUT well played … waaaaay back then, Bud Light. Maybe try and get back to this?

