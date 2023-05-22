While our pals in the media are busy painting Jordan Neely as some multi-talented artist who was sadly misguided and a victim of society because they need a new George Floyd, Twitchy favorite Ian McKelvey was good enough to put a thread together reminding everyone who Neely really WAS.

And how Leftist policies and blue cities are really to blame for what happened here.

Jordan was not just this happy smiley guy impersonating Michael Jackson.

Take a gander:

Jordan Neely. Isn’t it interesting that leftists are always more concerned with criminals rather than the victims of crime? Neely was arrested more than 40 times, mostly for violent crimes. He kidnapped a seven year old girl and only got only four months for it. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 22, 2023

Arrested 40 times.

KIDNAPPED A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD LITTLE GIRL.

But that doesn’t feed the narrative about how this was all because Neely was black. They need the division, they need to keep pushing the idea that white supremacy is the most dangerous threat in our country, etc. etc.

They’re not interested in the truth.

Neely punched an elderly woman and fractured bones in her face. He attempted to push someone into the path of an oncoming train. He was on a “watchlist” of violent people who ride the subways. He assaulted scores of others. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 22, 2023

He was dangerous.

And NYC did nothing to help.

On the day he encountered Daniel Penny, Neely was threatening subway passengers with violence. With his erratic and violent behavior, he so alarmed citizens that multiple people dialed 911. In typical fashion, many people recorded Neely bud did nothing to prevent his onslaught. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 22, 2023

Probably because they all know NYC will just arrest him and let him go again.

See Bragg.

Daniel Penny stepped forward to protect his fellow passengers. Once he sprang into action, others joined in. Obviously, penny is a white man, but others who assisted him were black. Nevertheless, leftists have branded Penny as a “white supremacist. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 22, 2023

Because THAT’S the narrative they want. The reality of the NYC system and Leftist policies failing this man like so many others doesn’t help push their narrative.

Soledad O’Brien has accused Penny of being a murderer. pic.twitter.com/E8g2D9848t — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 22, 2023

C’mon, Soledad is not the brightest crayon in the box.

But what about Jordan Neely’s victims? Where do they enter into the equation? Does anyone on the left care about the people he terrorized? Are they not capable of seeing that dangerous criminals sometimes lose their lives when engaging in criminal activity? — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 22, 2023

They don’t care.

His victims HURT their narrative.

And what about New York City and their brand of “justice,” where criminal are free to assault, rape, kidnap, and even kill with minimal to no punishment? Is that what “compassion” looks like to the left? Is it ever okay to punish criminals? — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 22, 2023

Why is it that when criminals meet their demise when committing crimes leftist rush forward to proclaim white supremacy and systemic racism while providing every excuse for the criminals? “Because white supremacy exists, it’s okay to murder, loot, and burn.” What? Why? — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 22, 2023

The bottom line is that leftists don’t believe in personal responsibility. Instead, like the Marxists they are, they believe in collective responsibility. But how did that work out for Neely? Did the collective rescue him from himself? No. They left him rotting in the streets. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 22, 2023

And now they want to exploit his death to pretend it’s white supremacy that’s responsible for what happened to Neely.

Just like they did with Floyd.

And Brown.

It’s a cycle.

They created an environment that was safe for him to kidnap young girls, punch old women in the face, and rob innocent people. And NOW they want to blame Daniel Penny for the final (and totally predictable) outcome of Neely’s life? — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 22, 2023

Do leftists take ANY responsibility for what happened to Neely? No. Of course not. Because it’s easier to burn, loot, riot, and blame white supremacy for the problems they create. It’s sickening. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 22, 2023

Sickening is putting it nicely.

