Thinking Target went WAAAAY too far this time. We suppose after they were one of the big boxes to survive what the government did to businesses during the lockdowns they think they are untouchable. That or they’re just really ignorant of the people they choose to work with.

Perhaps we should once again learn to embrace the power of and.

From The Washington Examiner:

The designer behind one of Target’s brand partnerships for Pride month was revealed to have an affinity for Satanism.

Abprallen, a brand out of the United Kingdom and headed by a self-proclaimed gay, transgender man known as Erik, per the website, has had a collaboration in the works with the retailer for roughly a year. The collection includes a sweatshirt that reads “cure transphobia not trans people,” a tote bag that reads “too queer for here,” and a messenger pack that reads “we belong everywhere.”

Among Abprallen’s other apparel are images of pentagrams, horned skulls, and references to devils. “Satan respects pronouns,” reads one previous design, featured on T-shirts and pins. These items have even been known to be sold at London’s Satanic Flea Market during December, which the brand promoted on its social media.

Sounds totally child-friendly, right?

Take a look at this:

So naturally, Satan respects pronouns.

Naturally.

This is like the definition of grooming.

Way to go, Target. You sure can pick ’em.

To be fair, this editor is not the boycotting type but yeah … this is too far, even for us. #BoycottTarget

And all too relevant with all of the violence we’ve seen from the trans cultists.

Burn down the cis-tem.

But you know, they’re totally sane and not at all a danger to society.

Wondering if he’s the one who came up with the whole ‘tuck-friendly’ thing?

So creepy.

