Thinking Target went WAAAAY too far this time. We suppose after they were one of the big boxes to survive what the government did to businesses during the lockdowns they think they are untouchable. That or they’re just really ignorant of the people they choose to work with.

Perhaps we should once again learn to embrace the power of and.

Why did @target hire a Satanist to design pieces for their recent "Pride" clothing line? WTF👉🏽"Satan loves you and respects who you are… LGBTQIA+ people are so often referred to as being a product of Satan or going against God's will, so fine. We'll hang with Satan instead." pic.twitter.com/FLsNZNzHNa — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) May 20, 2023

From The Washington Examiner:

The designer behind one of Target’s brand partnerships for Pride month was revealed to have an affinity for Satanism. Abprallen, a brand out of the United Kingdom and headed by a self-proclaimed gay, transgender man known as Erik, per the website, has had a collaboration in the works with the retailer for roughly a year. The collection includes a sweatshirt that reads “cure transphobia not trans people,” a tote bag that reads “too queer for here,” and a messenger pack that reads “we belong everywhere.” Among Abprallen’s other apparel are images of pentagrams, horned skulls, and references to devils. “Satan respects pronouns,” reads one previous design, featured on T-shirts and pins. These items have even been known to be sold at London’s Satanic Flea Market during December, which the brand promoted on its social media.

Sounds totally child-friendly, right?

Take a look at this:

"This has been so hard to keep quiet but I can now proudlv announce that vou can buy Abprallen in US Targets!" "So, naturally, Satan respects pronouns. He loves all LGBTQIA+ people."@target has some explaining to do🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/rbrLgdwb0O — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) May 21, 2023

So naturally, Satan respects pronouns.

Naturally.

"Trans witches for abortion"

"Join our gay cult"

Definitely NOT trying to use designs and art to groom, manipulate and control kids👀 pic.twitter.com/11foB4QMrw — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) May 21, 2023

This is like the definition of grooming.

Way to go, Target. You sure can pick ’em.

Done with @Target.

"Satan is hope, compassion, equality, and love. So, naturally, Satan respects pronouns. He loves all LGBTQIA+ people. I went with a variation of Baphomet for this design, a deity who themself is a mixture of genders, beings, ideas, and existences. They reject… pic.twitter.com/fsB4mNAQI7 — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) May 21, 2023

Yikes.

To be fair, this editor is not the boycotting type but yeah … this is too far, even for us. #BoycottTarget

"Being called a demon is something I can cope with, and the idea of a trans demon is pretty damn cool, most of my work focusses on gothic or dark and satanic imagery juxtaposed with bright colours and LGBT+ positive messages." Why @Target? Why on earth did you think hiring this… pic.twitter.com/CCey1lWIe3 — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) May 21, 2023

We’re pretty sure they didn’t bother to think at all.

"Time's Up For Transphobes"

"Sorry Your Cis"

"We BASH Back"

Me thinks the trans cult/sex religion is sending us a message😳 pic.twitter.com/ZNPPVBuEBg — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) May 21, 2023

Ugh, he could at least get ‘you’re’ right.

Yeah, that is creepy.

And all too relevant with all of the violence we’ve seen from the trans cultists.

Hey @Target you've really jumped the shark on this one. I will never step foot into your stores again. Hope that social credit score was worth it. #GoWokeGoBroke — Melanie (@takestoolong2) May 22, 2023

Yeah I’m done with target now — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) May 22, 2023

Same.

@Target "Pride" designer enjoys this favorite Christmas tradition: satanic flea markets🤷🏽‍♀️

"It’s almost time for London’s (the world’s!?) greatest Christmas market! Head to the gloriously huge @electrowerkz_ this Sunday for @satanicfleamarket’s incredible AntiChristmas Fayre." pic.twitter.com/lnRSF4YpVI — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) May 21, 2023

Burn down the cis-tem.

But you know, they’re totally sane and not at all a danger to society.

Pure EVIL: "I went with a variation of Baphomet for this design, a deity who themself is a mixture of genders, beings, ideas, and existences. They reject binary stereotypes and expectations. Perfect." pic.twitter.com/5vmPZqfL8M — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) May 21, 2023

"Being called a demon is something I can cope with, and the idea of a trans demon is pretty damn cool, most of my work focusses on gothic or dark and satanic imagery juxtaposed with bright colours and LGBT+ positive messages." Wow. — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) May 21, 2023

Yeah.

Wow indeed.

In all fairness, a satanist seems like the perfect person to design a "Pride" clothing line. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 21, 2023

Wondering if he’s the one who came up with the whole ‘tuck-friendly’ thing?

So creepy.

***

