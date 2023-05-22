Gotta love it when the trans movement (aka trans cult) tells women their movement doesn’t ‘affect them’. Sure, they call us cis, chest feeders, breeders, whatever they need to use to minimize real women and make themselves feel better about being fake women BUT YOU KNOW, it doesn’t affect us.

Nope, not at all.

Until it does.

You know, like all of the time.

This thread from WomenSayNo! tells a very scary and unsettling story about a man in a woman’s locker room while her daughter was trying to change. Take a look:

Not a great look, trans cultists. Not at all.

Sorry, not a great visual but this is the reality of men in women’s locker and changing rooms.

This is why women do not want men in there.

Not difficult.

Probably ‘transphobe’ or something.

That’s their favorite because you know, how dare any woman not be comfortable with some guy in lipstick using the toilet while her daughter tries changing clothes.

And shouldn’t have to worry about men in her changing room.

Nope.

Yup, that’s what they do.

And it definitely affects women.

Since the Left decided this was a hill they were willing to die on.

Weird, right?

***

***

