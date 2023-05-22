Gotta love it when the trans movement (aka trans cult) tells women their movement doesn’t ‘affect them’. Sure, they call us cis, chest feeders, breeders, whatever they need to use to minimize real women and make themselves feel better about being fake women BUT YOU KNOW, it doesn’t affect us.

Nope, not at all.

Until it does.

You know, like all of the time.

This thread from WomenSayNo! tells a very scary and unsettling story about a man in a woman’s locker room while her daughter was trying to change. Take a look:

🧵 DON'T SAY THIS DOESN'T AFFECT US. I was in the leisure centre changing rooms with my daughter. I'd just got out of the communal shower so didnt have my turban on (alopecia) and I was putting my bra on. My daughter was about to take her swimming costume off. A man walks in! — WomenSayNO! (@mjeslfc) May 20, 2023

Not a great look, trans cultists. Not at all.

He was with a woman with a trans flag draped around her shoulders (no lie). My daughter came to me and said, 'A man has just gone into the toilet.' I looked around and he had the door open whilst clearly emptying his bladder. He then came out (clearly a man wearing lipstick)…. — WomenSayNO! (@mjeslfc) May 20, 2023

Sorry, not a great visual but this is the reality of men in women’s locker and changing rooms.

This is why women do not want men in there.

Not difficult.

….and sat in the changing room whilst waiting for his friend. I'm stood there, semi-naked, trying to hide in the corner whilst getting my daughter covered. I was shocked, so shouted something about boundaries and female only spaces. They both left whilst muttering something. — WomenSayNO! (@mjeslfc) May 20, 2023

Probably ‘transphobe’ or something.

That’s their favorite because you know, how dare any woman not be comfortable with some guy in lipstick using the toilet while her daughter tries changing clothes.

I wasn't overly scared this time, but as someone with a history of eating disorders and body issues (as well a current sufferer of alopecia), I felt exposed and vulnerable. My daughter was embarrassed as she is just showing signs of womanhood, so she's very self-conscious. — WomenSayNO! (@mjeslfc) May 20, 2023

And shouldn’t have to worry about men in her changing room.

Nope.

This maybe nothing to other women. This maybe miniscule to men. But my daughter and I both felt exposed and disrespected. That man sat there like his feelings were the only ones that counted. He had no regard for our privacy or dignity. — WomenSayNO! (@mjeslfc) May 20, 2023

Yup, that’s what they do.

And it definitely affects women.

As a non-trans man, (i.e. an XY chromosome, hairy faced, hairy arsed actual man), I get extremely angry that women are made to feel scared in their own space. I have had it to the back teeth with this pish! Women need and deserve sacrosanct spaces. Perverts can jog on!! — The Dog's Baws (@dogs_baws) May 21, 2023

I am furious for you both! That is totally horrendous — Fiona M (@FionaJaneMurray) May 20, 2023

Women have been demoted to second-class citizens. — Ruth E. Brown (@RuthEBrown8888) May 21, 2023

This happened at my local sports centre – the women stopped using their female communal changing/shower area when a man demanded access — Teajenny (@galluslass) May 20, 2023

Such a violation. Like forcing a woman to watch porn. when did women's consent become less important than a male's fetish to dominate and violate women and their spaces? — Sally Sands🟧 (@LooneeLuna) May 20, 2023

Since the Left decided this was a hill they were willing to die on.

Weird, right?

