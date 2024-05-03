The NH Libertarian Party Goes on a Weird Twitter Spiral about Feeding Orphans

Joe Biden and Karine Jean Pierre Drag the 'Star Wars' Guy to a...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:32 PM on May 03, 2024
Sarah D.

Maybe it is time for the NH Libertarians to take a little break from the internet. When your politics espouses letting babies starve, it's time to tap out. They did delete the tweet, but the internet is forever.

In the tweet, the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire says if there is no one willing to feed an orphan, they should be allowed to die. That's incredibly heartless.

There is going to be problems gathering people around that philosophy. 

Yes, they continued to dig. While yes, there probably would be many people to help a starving baby, society should have some safety nets in place to ensure a baby is fed.

Not sure why it matters if babies have parents or are orphans, they all have to eat.

It's a good time to go and look back at the original exchange. That does not make it any better.

There is a level of society who deserve help from society. Those are people who are disabled and cannot work and children. 

It's stunning.

As if that is so much better. While political philosophy is well and good, it has to be combined with some common sense.




