Arrested UCLA Protester Returning to Retrieve Belongings Upset to Find Out Where They Are

This week we've seen many "FAFO" examples as a result of the pro-Hamas/anti-Israel protests and riots on university campuses around the country, and this next example is more financial in nature.

One protester who was arrested at UCLA returned for his belongings (wallet, keys and Apple watch), and they were still nearby but not accessible. Here's why:

Protester Ren Diaz, who was arrested this morning, just showed back up at @UCLA trying to get his wallet, keys & Apple Watch that he left at the encampment. He says his air tag shows they’re inside this dumpster at Dickson Plaza, but the university is no longer allowing access pic.twitter.com/KEsCgHghC0 — Liz Kreutz (@LizKreutzNews) May 2, 2024

He says a police officer arresting him told him he would be able to come back and get his belongings but that hasn’t happened today. pic.twitter.com/qQo8NFrrZx — Liz Kreutz (@LizKreutzNews) May 2, 2024

Finding some sympathy on Twitter is hard to come by.

The replies were hilarious, so she had to disable comments, and now both the replies AND the quote-tweets are gold. https://t.co/39qlmyuyb4 — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) May 3, 2024

If there's one place many of those "protesters" should be allowed, it's in the dumpsters.

Arrested at an encampment that had to be dismantled by police and you think your things will be tended to in your absence. I’d consider myself lucky to find my wallet, keys, and Apple Watch still on a coffee shop table if I left them for half an hour. https://t.co/8v9BYiygEc — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 3, 2024

"I was told when I was arrested that my things would be waiting for me when I returned" is some kind of entitlement.

His daddy probably told him he wasn’t buying him replacements. https://t.co/PQzIiUcZZy — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) May 3, 2024

That could be!

They should think of it as UCLA helping them divest. After all, Apple relies partly on Israeli R&D! https://t.co/ac5QdipCGW — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) May 3, 2024

Guess who developed that technology? It wasn’t Palestinians https://t.co/LHxTIh9z4T — Jason Conley (@skeptic74) May 3, 2024

Well, that's awkward!

This is absolutely hilarious! I’m enjoying this left on left violence. Both parties are proving how soft they are hahahaha https://t.co/p8oiVp5ick — BenMyers (@BenMyers) May 3, 2024

Imagine no possessions

I wonder if you can https://t.co/5hKJLgRIBD — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) May 3, 2024

He's been relieved of the Apple watch and no longer has to unwittingly support a capitalist system.