Columbia Professor Awards All Students A's and Cancels Final Exam Citing 'Current Conditio...
MSNBC Host Lets Robert De Niro Know He's Risking It All to Speak...
RUN, BRANDON, RUN: Chicago Mayor SPRINTS From the Media When Asked About Killed...
Senator Kennedy Humiliates Democrat Witness, Reads Nasty Old Tweets Out Loud
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Scolds Al Sharpton for Daring to Compare This to January...
Fate of Aid Shipment to Gaza Might Shock Only the Biden White House...
White House Post Condemning 'Hate Speech and Violence' Couldn't Possibly Be More Predictab...
No One Believes You: Jamaal Bowman Says He Was a Victim of Police...
Donald Trump Delivers Pizza to FDNY
'Absolute Legend': Man Mocks UCLA Anti-Israel Protestors (WATCH)
Border Patrol Agent Accused of Whipping Illegal Immigrants Wins Award
Rep. Jamaal Bowman Declares Racist Daniel Penny Guilty of Murder Even Before the...
Here’s CNN’s EXCLUSIVE Framing of DOJ Civil Rights Chief Lying to the Senate
Title IX Reforms and Campus Protests Prove Government Will Not Protect You

Arrested UCLA Protester Returning to Retrieve Belongings Upset to Find Out Where They Are

Doug P.  |  12:19 PM on May 03, 2024
Sarah D.

This week we've seen many "FAFO" examples as a result of the pro-Hamas/anti-Israel protests and riots on university campuses around the country, and this next example is more financial in nature.

Advertisement

One protester who was arrested at UCLA returned for his belongings (wallet, keys and Apple watch), and they were still nearby but not accessible. Here's why: 

Finding some sympathy on Twitter is hard to come by.

If there's one place many of those "protesters" should be allowed, it's in the dumpsters. 

Recommended

Columbia Professor Awards All Students A's and Cancels Final Exam Citing 'Current Conditions'
justmindy
Advertisement

"I was told when I was arrested that my things would be waiting for me when I returned" is some kind of entitlement.

That could be!

Well, that's awkward!

He's been relieved of the Apple watch and no longer has to unwittingly support a capitalist system.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Columbia Professor Awards All Students A's and Cancels Final Exam Citing 'Current Conditions'
justmindy
RUN, BRANDON, RUN: Chicago Mayor SPRINTS From the Media When Asked About Killed Police Officer
Grateful Calvin
MSNBC Host Lets Robert De Niro Know He's Risking It All to Speak Out Against the Next Hitler
Doug P.
'Absolute Legend': Man Mocks UCLA Anti-Israel Protestors (WATCH)
Amy
No One Believes You: Jamaal Bowman Says He Was a Victim of Police Brutality at 11 Years Old
Grateful Calvin
Senator Kennedy Humiliates Democrat Witness, Reads Nasty Old Tweets Out Loud
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Columbia Professor Awards All Students A's and Cancels Final Exam Citing 'Current Conditions' justmindy
Advertisement