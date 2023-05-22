The NAACP leader might want to rethink his claim, just sayin’. As Twitchy readers know, NAACP leader Leon Russell told Black Americans Florida isn’t safe for them because apparently DeSantis trying to keep CRT and politics out of public education is ‘erasing Black history’ or something.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it. Ok, well Twitchy reported on it so we suppose in a way we did write it?

It’s too early on a Monday for this …

Daily Wire caught this as well:

NAACP Leader Tells Black Americans That Florida Isn’t Safe For Them. Guess Where He Lives https://t.co/iXS0UhoitS pic.twitter.com/7LFWAOapk0 — Daily Wire News (@DailyWireNews) May 22, 2023

Welp, after this broke the floodgates opened about how rad and totally awesome Florida has been for everyone, including Black Americans. In other words, Russell was made to look like a biased, misinformed, politically driven a-hole … like so many others on the Left who can’t deal with being told NO.

Oh, and then there’s this:

Despite having a much lower population than California, Florida leads the nation in Black owned businesses.@NAACP apparently unhappy about this.. https://t.co/1Udm4Uubz0 pic.twitter.com/GajjadkDC6 — Frog Capital (@FrogNews) May 22, 2023

Oopsie.

But you know, it’s not safe for Black Americans or something.

*eye roll*

Im sure people are gonna start packing their bags as we speak 😂. This stuff will fade because DeSantis isn’t gonna cave — Lisa Meinkee (@meinkee2024) May 22, 2023

And this is how the NAACP became irrelevant. They moved from their mission to instead become a division of the Democratic Party. Their loyalty is to the Democratic Party and it's daily narratives- no matter how it actually affects their mission and people. — newmanian (@newmanian2) May 22, 2023

Nothing was ever said in this vein about DeSantis before, so what's changed? Anyone who is a conservative and jumping into a presidential campaign is immediately a white supremacist. It's the age-old playbook of the grifting leftists at the NAACP, Al Sharpton. etc. — THE MandoFloridian #TeamDeSanity #DeSantis2024 (@mandofloridian) May 22, 2023

Ding ding ding.

We’ve got a winner, ladies and gentlemen. No matter who Republicans run he or she will immediately become an evil white supremacist bent on the destruction of our democracy because that’s all Democrats know or have to run on.

Yay, 2023.

