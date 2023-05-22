The NAACP leader might want to rethink his claim, just sayin’. As Twitchy readers know, NAACP leader Leon Russell told Black Americans Florida isn’t safe for them because apparently DeSantis trying to keep CRT and politics out of public education is ‘erasing Black history’ or something.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it. Ok, well Twitchy reported on it so we suppose in a way we did write it?

It’s too early on a Monday for this …

Daily Wire caught this as well:

Welp, after this broke the floodgates opened about how rad and totally awesome Florida has been for everyone, including Black Americans. In other words, Russell was made to look like a biased, misinformed, politically driven a-hole … like so many others on the Left who can’t deal with being told NO.

Oh, and then there’s this:

Oopsie.

But you know, it’s not safe for Black Americans or something.

*eye roll*

Ding ding ding.

We’ve got a winner, ladies and gentlemen. No matter who Republicans run he or she will immediately become an evil white supremacist bent on the destruction of our democracy because that’s all Democrats know or have to run on.

Yay, 2023.

