RUN, BRANDON, RUN: Chicago Mayor SPRINTS From the Media When Asked About Killed Police Officer

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  12:00 PM on May 03, 2024
Twitchy

On April 21, Chicago police officer Luis Huesca was driving home from work, still in uniform, at about 3 a.m. when he was mercilessly executed by a carjacker who then stole his vehicle. Huesca was just six days shy of his 31st birthday when he was killed. 

Over the past two weeks, the FBI and local law enforcement have conducted a manhunt for his killer, with good news coming on April 30 when the suspect, Xavier Tate Jr., was arrested by police. It was a nice added touch that authorities arrested him using Huesca's own handcuffs

It is sadly not surprising that Tate had a criminal history, but what WAS surprising was Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's reaction to the arrest. 

Yesterday, CBS Chicago reporter Darius Johnson and Mary Ann Ahern of NBC5 Chicago attempted to ask Johnson about the killing and the arrest after Johnson had completed speaking at a prayer breakfast.

Did Johnson stop to mourn the loss of Huesca, or thank law enforcement for their efforts in bringing his killer to justice? 

No, he turned tail and fled. Watch: 

WTAF?

Johnson had previously attempted to pin the Huesca killing on 'gun violence' and not the rampant lawlessness that has engulfed Chicago during his and his predecessor's tenure. Maybe he didn't want to talk about that. 

But that doesn't excuse this cowardice. 

And it gets even worse, if you can even believe that. 

Later the mayor's office responded to inquiries about this video with one of the lamest excuses possible: 'Wasn't me.'

Is he freaking serious with this? Unbelievable.

For those who don't know, talking about 'the soul of Chicago' was part of Johnson's inaugural address. He has since been mocked relentlessly for it given conditions in the city, just like New York City Mayor Eric Adams saying 'New York has a brand.'

People really need to stop voting based on identities and focus on qualifications. Because Johnson has none. 

LOL. Sorry, Johnson's behavior is not at all funny, but that video comparison was. 

It is bizarre. But as that tweet continues to say, Johnson didn't seem to want to run away from reporters when the topic was Dexter Reed. That's curious, isn't it? 

Indeed.

But people may have been even MORE disgusted by his office trying to lie about the video. 

He just thinks that it doesn't matter. People will vote for him anyway. Honestly, until Chicago proves him wrong, it's difficult to argue with that strategy. 

There is nothing serious about Mayor Johnson. Except for the havoc he is wreaking. That's deadly serious. 

Just like Chicago voters, the same goes for reporters. It will continue as long as you put up with it. 

Security often surrounds low-level staffers trying to catch up with a departing car. Didn't you know that? 

We knew that GIF was coming. LOL. It's disgraceful. 

Somehow, we think the old Jedi mind trick isn't going to work for Johnson this time around. 

Well, we could go on with these movie and pop culture references forever, but we'll end on a more serious note: 

It's not worth 'noting.' It's worth 'recalling,' as in, an election. 

And yet, the truly baffling part still remains: the arrest of Tate should have been a moment Brandon Johnson celebrated. Especially since the Chicago media isn't exactly known for grilling Democrat politicians with hard questions. Why wouldn't he do that?

The only conclusion we can come up with is that his political instincts are just as horrible as his governing skills.

 And now, the city knows him as a coward to boot.

