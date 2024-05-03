RUN, BRANDON, RUN: Chicago Mayor SPRINTS From the Media When Asked About Killed Police Officer

On April 21, Chicago police officer Luis Huesca was driving home from work, still in uniform, at about 3 a.m. when he was mercilessly executed by a carjacker who then stole his vehicle. Huesca was just six days shy of his 31st birthday when he was killed.

Advertisement

Over the past two weeks, the FBI and local law enforcement have conducted a manhunt for his killer, with good news coming on April 30 when the suspect, Xavier Tate Jr., was arrested by police. It was a nice added touch that authorities arrested him using Huesca's own handcuffs.

It is sadly not surprising that Tate had a criminal history, but what WAS surprising was Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's reaction to the arrest.

Yesterday, CBS Chicago reporter Darius Johnson and Mary Ann Ahern of NBC5 Chicago attempted to ask Johnson about the killing and the arrest after Johnson had completed speaking at a prayer breakfast.

Did Johnson stop to mourn the loss of Huesca, or thank law enforcement for their efforts in bringing his killer to justice?

No, he turned tail and fled. Watch:

NEW VIDEO: @ChicagosMayor RUNS from me and another reporter as we tried to ask him about the arrest in the death of Officer Luis Huesca.



He did not comment. As you see he drove off.



More on this at 4 on @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/oFj7YfIRjP — Darius Johnson (DJ) (@DariusJohnsonTV) May 2, 2024

WTAF?

Johnson had previously attempted to pin the Huesca killing on 'gun violence' and not the rampant lawlessness that has engulfed Chicago during his and his predecessor's tenure. Maybe he didn't want to talk about that.

But that doesn't excuse this cowardice.

And it gets even worse, if you can even believe that.

Later the mayor's office responded to inquiries about this video with one of the lamest excuses possible: 'Wasn't me.'

UPDATE:

The mayors office responds, as you can see the mayor and his detail left in a hurry and did not answer q’s.



Johnsons office says, “That isn’t Mayor Brandon Johnson in the video and the person that is being filmed running was trying to catch the car before it departed.” https://t.co/cdCEziz6x2 — Darius Johnson (DJ) (@DariusJohnsonTV) May 2, 2024

Is he freaking serious with this? Unbelievable.

Literally running away from reporters “is the soul of Chicago.” https://t.co/2yEo6xatjW — Stuart Loren (@StuLoren) May 2, 2024

For those who don't know, talking about 'the soul of Chicago' was part of Johnson's inaugural address. He has since been mocked relentlessly for it given conditions in the city, just like New York City Mayor Eric Adams saying 'New York has a brand.'

People really need to stop voting based on identities and focus on qualifications. Because Johnson has none.

He should resign. Like by the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/Qyh8Zf8I9U — CrestonChi (@CrestonChi) May 2, 2024

LOL. Sorry, Johnson's behavior is not at all funny, but that video comparison was.

This has to be one of the more bizarre moments ever seen from a Chicago mayor.



A boilerplate answer would have sufficed. Instead, he runs from reporters asking basic questions and basically giving him a chance to display some grace and support.



Instead, he literally runs away.… https://t.co/LU10s04Y49 — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) May 2, 2024

Advertisement

It is bizarre. But as that tweet continues to say, Johnson didn't seem to want to run away from reporters when the topic was Dexter Reed. That's curious, isn't it?

Indeed.

But people may have been even MORE disgusted by his office trying to lie about the video.

Does he honestly think we are morons? https://t.co/xRpOW4YTQl — MontyD (@HDMonty2) May 2, 2024

He just thinks that it doesn't matter. People will vote for him anyway. Honestly, until Chicago proves him wrong, it's difficult to argue with that strategy.

There is nothing serious about Mayor Johnson. Except for the havoc he is wreaking. That's deadly serious.

Not only are they calling the multiple reporters who saw him run away from the podium liars but they think the rest of the public with working eyes are blind and stupid and they expect everyone to believe this nonsense.



It's insulting to every single person that lives in the… https://t.co/Ns3YzkEVX1 — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) May 2, 2024

So a bunch of established reporters like Darius and @MaryAnnAhernNBC are being untruthful? I believe it’s Ms Ahern who literally asks in the video “Mr Mayor why do you have to run from us?” In any event, leaving in haste in response to legitimate questions is a horrible look. https://t.co/WoMMjtIqEv — Stuart Loren (@StuLoren) May 2, 2024

Advertisement

Just like Chicago voters, the same goes for reporters. It will continue as long as you put up with it.

The mayor's office says this man, accompanied by the mayor's protective detail, is not the mayor? https://t.co/tdx1KIhQ4Y pic.twitter.com/ZFDJmeJlI0 — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 2, 2024

Security often surrounds low-level staffers trying to catch up with a departing car. Didn't you know that?

Wait they denied this was the Mayor…WHAT?!?! Try again… https://t.co/SW8GJP5ZSY — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) May 2, 2024

Mayor Johnson after someone who looks like him gets into a SUV and is wisked away: https://t.co/qZzfgaaLco pic.twitter.com/CSItJNYYJ6 — Kenneth Webb @bullCityNerd (@bullcitynerd) May 3, 2024

We knew that GIF was coming. LOL. It's disgraceful.

Somehow, we think the old Jedi mind trick isn't going to work for Johnson this time around.

pic.twitter.com/gYhaOHE3ZM — Now a Suffering Sox Fan (@irvineghost20) May 2, 2024

Made me remember this incredible 80’s movie. Brandon Johnson is “ The Running Man” https://t.co/fYk5PVwHGu pic.twitter.com/CA6LYCvLpD — Reece (@WrightRealtor1) May 2, 2024

Well, we could go on with these movie and pop culture references forever, but we'll end on a more serious note:

Advertisement

My take: Answering questions, facing reporters, comes with being an elected official. It's part of the job=accountability to the public. Refusing to do so is worth noting. @cbschicago https://t.co/wYYfINOK3T — Dana Kozlov (@DanaCBS2) May 2, 2024

It's not worth 'noting.' It's worth 'recalling,' as in, an election.

And yet, the truly baffling part still remains: the arrest of Tate should have been a moment Brandon Johnson celebrated. Especially since the Chicago media isn't exactly known for grilling Democrat politicians with hard questions. Why wouldn't he do that?

The only conclusion we can come up with is that his political instincts are just as horrible as his governing skills.

And now, the city knows him as a coward to boot.