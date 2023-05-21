Yesterday, we told you about the latest travel warning from the NAACP. The NAACP outrageously declared Florida unsafe for Black Americans. Today, Christian Ziegler, Chairman of the Florida Republican Party, made an offer the chairman of the NAACP surely cannot refuse (but he probably will).

The CHAIRMAN of the @NAACP lives in Tampa, FLORIDA! True leadership is being willing to do what you ask others to do… time to step up and MOVE. If you think our state is so bad, the @FloridaGOP will help with moving costs. https://t.co/fhvaiii9iB pic.twitter.com/5NnhQZyc3P — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) May 21, 2023

You see, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the NAACP, Leon Russell, is himself a Florida resident. Can you imagine living in a place so unsafe? Chairman Ziegler, always one to be helpful to his fellow Floridian, offered to pay the moving expenses of Mr. Russell if he wanted to flee the dreadful state. What a generous gesture.

You can’t even make this up. Such a crock. https://t.co/X6szTuBTgi — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) May 21, 2023

Bahaha another hypocrite caught https://t.co/chswUUytPL — Dave Katz (@davidka01580284) May 21, 2023

That last part though. So thoughtful. 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/UQ1hiRHJ16 — Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) May 21, 2023

It really does seem quite hypocritical to call a place “too dangerous to visit” when you yourself make your home in said state.

😂 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 21, 2023

Christina Pushaw, a member of Governor DeSantis’ communications team found Chairman Ziegler’s offer particularly hilarious.

Oh my gosh! Too much. — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) May 21, 2023

Glorious

Can't wait for moving day — Mike Gee (@TheGrumpyJew01) May 21, 2023

Thanks for calling him out — Jeanne Ann Farrell (@JeanneAnnFarre2) May 21, 2023

Maybe he doesn’t like the heavy traffic in Florida. — Captain (@Captain38364344) May 21, 2023

To be fair, with all the new residents moving to Florida, traffic is probably pretty heavy. Hundreds of thousands of new cars on the roads will make a difference.

@abcactionnews I think you forgot to mention this during your report on Florida travel advisories from the NAACP https://t.co/JEL8kUDgtv — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) May 21, 2023

There are thousands of Black Americans (many being recent immigrants who picked Florida) who love freedom & world happily move into Leon’s house in Florida. He should put it up for sale. Link >> https://t.co/Q21muSFgPs https://t.co/13c0EoSlMm pic.twitter.com/8gzFocEiEN — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) May 21, 2023

I doubt any corporate news media dug into the biographies of the leadership of the NAACP before reporting on the story. If they had, they would have found this embarrassing tidbit of information. Par for the course for the disinformation networks. The offer has been made. The ball is in Mr. Russell’s court. Somehow, we imagine he will stay put.

It's almost like a Babylon Bee parody! Can't make this stuff up. 😆 — Fortis Fortuna Adiuvat (@GManUSofA) May 21, 2023

It is indeed almost impossible to write parody when truth is stranger than fiction.

