Yesterday, we told you about the latest travel warning from the NAACP. The NAACP outrageously declared Florida unsafe for Black Americans. Today, Christian Ziegler, Chairman of the Florida Republican Party, made an offer the chairman of the NAACP surely cannot refuse (but he probably will).

You see, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the NAACP, Leon Russell, is himself a Florida resident. Can you imagine living in a place so unsafe? Chairman Ziegler, always one to be helpful to his fellow Floridian, offered to pay the moving expenses of Mr. Russell if he wanted to flee the dreadful state. What a generous gesture.

It really does seem quite hypocritical to call a place “too dangerous to visit” when you yourself make your home in said state.

Christina Pushaw, a member of Governor DeSantis’ communications team found Chairman Ziegler’s offer particularly hilarious.

To be fair, with all the new residents moving to Florida, traffic is probably pretty heavy. Hundreds of thousands of new cars on the roads will make a difference.

I doubt any corporate news media dug into the biographies of the leadership of the NAACP before reporting on the story. If they had, they would have found this embarrassing tidbit of information. Par for the course for the disinformation networks. The offer has been made. The ball is in Mr. Russell’s court. Somehow, we imagine he will stay put.

It is indeed almost impossible to write parody when truth is stranger than fiction.

