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When Do We Get an Update From MS NOW's Morning Joe About the DOJ's Made-Up Case Against John Bolton?

Doug P. | 2:08 PM on June 05, 2026
Meme

As we told you earlier, many takes from Democrats and their media allies have aged poorly ever since it was reported that John Bolton would plead guilty to a charge that the Left was insisting had been invented in a fit of Trump administration lawfare: 

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Earlier we told you about some Democrat takes that have aged badly:

Take a bow, Dems!

Now we can add MS NOW's Morning Joe co-host into the mix of takes that have aged like milk in the summer sun:

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We won't be expecting an update to this any time soon on Scarborough's show. 

We're not going to hold our breath waiting.

Here's the usual universal truth that you can take to the bank every single time:

It never fails. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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