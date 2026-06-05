When Do We Get an Update From MS NOW's Morning Joe About the DOJ's Made-Up Case Against John Bolton?

As we told you earlier, many takes from Democrats and their media allies have aged poorly ever since it was reported that John Bolton would plead guilty to a charge that the Left was insisting had been invented in a fit of Trump administration lawfare:

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Breaking News: John Bolton, a national security adviser to President Trump in his first term, has reached a tentative deal to plead guilty to mishandling classified information when he compiled notes for a book that was harshly critical of the president. https://t.co/LH3KoDWZAR — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 4, 2026

Earlier we told you about some Democrat takes that have aged badly:

Oct 2025. Jamie Raskin rants to CNN that the only reason Bolton is being prosecuted is because he criticized and insulted Trump.



This stuff is aging worse than a glass of buttermilk on a hot summer afternoon. pic.twitter.com/NOr5ltk9p5 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 4, 2026

Aug 2025. Democrats sent out the usuals to run the narrative that the Bolton prosecution was about “retribution."



Adam Schiff went all in, of course:



“This is clearly retribution. I mean, the idea that they just picked John Bolton, a prominent critic of the president, at… https://t.co/KwewaGBZ0f pic.twitter.com/DhIxRi1JWj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 4, 2026

Take a bow, Dems!

Now we can add MS NOW's Morning Joe co-host into the mix of takes that have aged like milk in the summer sun:

2025. Joe Scarborough says that the indictment of John Bolton is just Trump carrying out a political vendetta and that Trump and Republicans should be careful because "what goes around comes around." 🤪



Hey Joe, can you give us an update on the "fake" case against John Bolton? pic.twitter.com/3PzKJz4lVP — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 5, 2026

We won't be expecting an update to this any time soon on Scarborough's show.

Did we miss your correction @Morning_Joe — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) June 5, 2026

We're not going to hold our breath waiting.

And, of course, the 40 felony counts against Trump for document mishandling were perfectly legitimate. @ScarboroughNow — AAE (@AAC0519) June 5, 2026

Here's the usual universal truth that you can take to the bank every single time:

Everything they accuse Trump of doing, they are guilty of themselves. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) June 4, 2026

It never fails.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

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