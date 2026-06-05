Jimmy Kimmel Melts Down Over Spencer Pratt’s Strong LA Mayor Run: ‘We Should Be Very Embarrassed'

Jimmy Kimmel thinks America should be embarrassed because Spencer Pratt racked up many votes in California.

Jimmy Kimmel takes pot shots at Spencer Pratt: ‘We should be very embarrassed’ https://t.co/oAC9iREuzi pic.twitter.com/WbLFNJC4sE — California Post (@californiapost) June 5, 2026

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Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel slammed Spencer Pratt’s success in the Los Angeles mayoral primary as “insane” during his show Wednesday night — while also acknowledging the silent support among Democrats for the upstart candidate. During his opening monologue, Kimmel said LA voters “should be very embarrassed” for putting Pratt in second place and on track to make it to the general election in November to face off against Democrat incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. “Barring a late ballot buzzer beater, it appears that Mayor Karen Bass will advance to a runoff against the former reality show villain,” he said. “Sixty percent of the vote has been counted. If that holds, it means that in November, Los Angelenos are going to have to choose between a woman named Karen and a man who is one.” Discussing California’s sluggish vote-counting process, Kimmel then admitted: “It could take a while for Democrats here in Los Angeles to figure out which of their friends secretly voted for Spencer Pratt.”

He went on to say that “we should be very embarrassed. Spencer Pratt should not be a top-two finalist for mayor.

Apparently, he thinks Pratt is a 'Karen' because he complained about his home burning down due to the incompetence of Bass and other useless Democrats? It feels like that's a legitimate gripe.

Oh, those were the days. Kimmel wants to mock Pratt for being a former reality TV star, but Kimmel was jumping on trampolines with women with big boobs and wearing blackface back then. He doesn't have room to talk.

Kimmel is right. California should be very embarrassed. The fact that a Spencer Pratt is necessary is, indeed, very embarrassing. Just not for the reasons he thinks. https://t.co/QSjCRVsY3Y — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) June 5, 2026

He should be embarrassed that he destroyed late night tv



But that would require actual self awareness https://t.co/aRR9lu5sQP — MAGA 4 Life (@MAGA4Life_62) June 5, 2026

Good point.

This you in black face pretending to be Oprah? https://t.co/z4zuSkbEC6 pic.twitter.com/qOuMXjPLEp — 🇺🇸 SpyTheLiar 🇺🇸 (@SpyTheLiar) June 5, 2026

Oh, that's him.

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FU @jimmykimmel again. FU @jimmykimmel we’re supporting Spencer. And POTUS has CA AG on ground. We know from 2020 election what rigged looks like. He’s coming for Newsum in spades! Then what @jimmykimmel ? You gonna hate on POTUS next. Bc we the people voted twice for him. Sit TF… — Teri Oden (@Schevygirl) June 5, 2026

Jimmy isn't concerned about how regular working people feel about anything.

Never forget that @jimmykimmel is a cross dressing fanook! Sorry to do this to your eyes. pic.twitter.com/Wjr8MJFDMb — BXLXGNA 9000 (@BXLXGNA9000) June 5, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel should be embarrassed to be Jimmy Kimmel and ABC should be embarrassed to be the home of Kimmel and The View. — RidiculouslySpoiledCat (@spoiled_the) June 5, 2026

Boom!

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