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Jimmy Kimmel Melts Down Over Spencer Pratt’s Strong LA Mayor Run: ‘We Should Be Very Embarrassed'

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on June 05, 2026
Townhall Media

Jimmy Kimmel thinks America should be embarrassed because Spencer Pratt racked up many votes in California.

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Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel slammed Spencer Pratt’s success in the Los Angeles mayoral primary as “insane” during his show Wednesday night — while also acknowledging the silent support among Democrats for the upstart candidate.

During his opening monologue, Kimmel said LA voters “should be very embarrassed” for putting Pratt in second place and on track to make it to the general election in November to face off against Democrat incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. 

“Barring a late ballot buzzer beater, it appears that Mayor Karen Bass will advance to a runoff against the former reality show villain,” he said. “Sixty percent of the vote has been counted. If that holds, it means that in November, Los Angelenos are going to have to choose between a woman named Karen and a man who is one.”

Discussing California’s sluggish vote-counting process, Kimmel then admitted: “It could take a while for Democrats here in Los Angeles to figure out which of their friends secretly voted for Spencer Pratt.”


He went on to say that “we should be very embarrassed. Spencer Pratt should not be a top-two finalist for mayor.

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Apparently, he thinks Pratt is a 'Karen' because he complained about his home burning down due to the incompetence of Bass and other useless Democrats? It feels like that's a legitimate gripe.

Oh, those were the days. Kimmel wants to mock Pratt for being a former reality TV star, but Kimmel was jumping on trampolines with women with big boobs and wearing blackface back then. He doesn't have room to talk.

Good point.

Oh, that's him.

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Jimmy isn't concerned about how regular working people feel about anything. 

Boom!

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA JIMMY KIMMEL KAREN BASS SPENCER PRATT

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