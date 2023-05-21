As Twitchy readers know, a Nebraska state senator lost her marbles advocating for trans people. At least we think she was advocating, but honestly, it’s hard to tell. We would suggest you keep your hands away from her mouth at all times … just in case. She seems fairly rabid and absolutely unhinged.

What is happening in Nebraska?

Something in the water?

Welp, after she made an appearance on Twitchy (so you KNOW it was hilariously bad), we saw this cross our timelines about who she is so you KNOW we have to share it.

So who is Nebraska State Senator Michaela Cavanaugh? She is the daughter of a politician and her brother is also a politician. She grew up with a very privileged life and her parents sent her to the finest schools. What does she do now? Now she’s a social Justice warrior and… pic.twitter.com/8efmTIRXZx — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) May 20, 2023

Like other crazy white liberal women, Cavanaugh is very very very privileged. And likely very very very bored and believes she must fight for the little people so she has something to do. We can’t help but think of the deranged Chardonnay Mafia here in Virginia, a group of wealthy, middle-aged, crazy white women who felt so useless in their privilege they decided to become social justice warriors.

Wondering if we should you know, shut down liberal white women for a couple of weeks until we know what’s going on.

In case you missed her meltdown:

Here she is acting like a complete lunatic https://t.co/WRR0aa5OGC — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) May 20, 2023

If your advocacy has you out of breath … you’re just ranting.

And likely insane-o in the brain-o.

Who voted for her? — Christie Sheffield (@clcomplicated) May 20, 2023

Crazy people.

Duh.

What does she do now? Act insane. But is it an act? — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) May 21, 2023

Trust fund babies should not be allowed in politics. If you haven’t built anything, you can’t be trusted with the largest and most complicated issues in society. Sorry. — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) May 20, 2023

She didn't want to be outdone by her colleague Senator John Fredrickson. https://t.co/pYNqonZD4Q — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) May 20, 2023

Seriously, what is going on in Nebraska?

***

