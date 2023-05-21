WOOF, GQ sure can pick ’em.

Jay Willis is yet another mouth-breather whining about Gorsuch calling out the government for the authoritarian, dangerous, even dystopian mandates placed on millions of Americans to ‘keep us safe’ from a virus with a 99.5% survival rate. Seems Willis is fussy because gosh, golly gee, our rights were indeed trampled by many elected officials (most of them of the Democratic persuasion) and we’re not letting them off the hook for it.

Tell us you don’t go to church without telling us you don’t go to church, bro:

We hope he was just trolling for attention because yikes.

He tried going this route …

And then tried the whole ‘I’m so bored of being dragged’ tweet which tells us all he was actually not bored of the tweet and couldn’t handle being called out for his original lame tweet.

He doesn’t think about people at all so he tweets about them.

K.

The pushback is far more impressive than what he wrote:

Psh, no big.

Quit your whining, plebs.

Yeah, he sucks.

We know.

Gonna guess like all of it?

You know he’s still masking while he drives alone in his car with the windows up.

Because he CARES so much or something.

***

