WOOF, GQ sure can pick ’em.

Jay Willis is yet another mouth-breather whining about Gorsuch calling out the government for the authoritarian, dangerous, even dystopian mandates placed on millions of Americans to ‘keep us safe’ from a virus with a 99.5% survival rate. Seems Willis is fussy because gosh, golly gee, our rights were indeed trampled by many elected officials (most of them of the Democratic persuasion) and we’re not letting them off the hook for it.

Tell us you don’t go to church without telling us you don’t go to church, bro:

It’s been 3 years and Neil Gorsuch is still upset that hardware stores could stay open but churches had to scale back a little during a viral pandemic pic.twitter.com/kqDVqVx09R — Jay Willis (@jaywillis) May 18, 2023

We hope he was just trolling for attention because yikes.

He tried going this route …

✌️ — Jay Willis (@jaywillis) May 21, 2023

And then tried the whole ‘I’m so bored of being dragged’ tweet which tells us all he was actually not bored of the tweet and couldn’t handle being called out for his original lame tweet.

muting a tweet that inexplicably makes its way to elon blue check twitter pic.twitter.com/uvRNSxdfJi — Jay Willis (@jaywillis) May 21, 2023

He doesn’t think about people at all so he tweets about them.

K.

The pushback is far more impressive than what he wrote:

– 46% cancers undiagnosed

– 50% of chemo treatments missed

– 50% of infant immunizations missed

– 250K cases of child abuse missed

– 300% rise in cardio myopathy –

– 300% increase in fentynal overdoses. Nothing to see here. Move on. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) May 21, 2023

Psh, no big.

Quit your whining, plebs.

I’m an atheist and banning religious gatherings was one of the first things the Left did to lose me. — (Formerly) Brooklyn Mom (@graciefacelove) May 21, 2023

Yes, we chould crack down on religious freedom whenever politics can benefit. Very Constitutional outlook, Stalinist. — Shamika Teller (@ShaMikaWhoSeeks) May 21, 2023

Everyone knows you can’t be infected with a “Deadly Contagion” at a hardware store, only at churches, gyms, public beaches (by yourself), skate parks, hiking trails, restaurants, schools, bars, or grocery stores (unless you’re going in the same direction in the aisle, with a… pic.twitter.com/8LdoWFL98V — Runs With Scissors (@itssteveyall) May 21, 2023

"Scale back a little". LOL — Janice (@jannyfayray) May 21, 2023

Yeah, he sucks.

We know.

Forbidden to hold services is "scaled back a little". What part of the First Amendment don't you understand? — Reality Hammer | #FuckJoeBiden | 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@realityhammer) May 19, 2023

Gonna guess like all of it?

A week ago the federal government was still mandating mRNA shots for international tourists. Biomedical tyranny isn’t something from the past… even if it was, accountability is necessary to prevent these gross violations of our rights from being repeated. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 21, 2023

You’re a smug elitist prick. — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) May 21, 2023

Maybe you’d like to explain to this guy why he has to carry sadness, grief, and guilt that shouldn’t be on his shoulders for the rest of his life, prick. https://t.co/UEXfVl7qvJ — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) May 21, 2023

You turned in your neighbors for not masking, didn't you? — Devildog Dave (@SaynotoFOD) May 21, 2023

You know he’s still masking while he drives alone in his car with the windows up.

Because he CARES so much or something.

