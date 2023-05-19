Imagine being so fussy with Neil Gorsuch claiming that COVID mandates may have been the greatest peacetime intrusion on our civil liberties that you’re willing to remind everyone of the horrible things your own party is responsible for over the years. Hey, we get it, Ian Millhiser supported those mandates but wow …

Way to remind us all how horrible Democrats have always been, Ian.

Heh.

Neil Gorsuch claims that Covid public health measures may have been the greatest peacetime intrusions on civil liberties in American history. Could someone please give this profoundly ignorant man one (1) book on slavery or Jim Crow? https://t.co/fDwQKMj3TK pic.twitter.com/bknG35AC0D — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) May 18, 2023

Ian is right, Democrats LOVE intruding on our civil liberties and they have for decades.

Heck, centuries.

For example, Ian brought up good ol’ FDR:

My hot take for today is that rounding up Japanese Americans and sending them to concentration camps was actually a much worse intrusion on civil liberties than telling people to mitigate the spread of the deadliest disease to emerge in the last century. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) May 18, 2023

And who could forget the basic founder of the Democratic Party, Andrew Jackson?

Anyways, I disagree with the premise that requiring people to wear a mask was worse than the Trail of Tears. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) May 18, 2023

Just because the Trail of Tears was horrible, that doesn’t mean what the government and public health officials did to millions of Americans in the name of ‘keeping us safe’ wasn’t horrible, Ian.

Hey, I’m all in on Democrats competing for first and second place in the greatest civil liberties violations. — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) May 19, 2023

Yeah, this didn’t go over so hot for him:

Forced business closures, restrictions on private gatherings, surveillance via apps and "contact tracing" violated civil liberties. In NYC protests were banned, until the race riots in 2020. Speaking of, it's interesting you mention Jim Crow, as Blacks bore the brunt of… — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) May 18, 2023

Oof.

You call him "profoundly ignorant" but he's on the Supreme Court and you're a blogger. — Reality Hammer | #FuckJoeBiden | 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@realityhammer) May 19, 2023

What percentage of the population were enslaved, and what percentage of a much larger total population were affected by COVID-19 policies?

Slavery was obviously much worse for the affected individuals, but measuring the total # of affected people, his point is valid. — HatefulDocBrett (@BadDocBrett) May 19, 2023

Reading comprehension is not your strong suit, is it? — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) May 19, 2023

Your bar is slavery? Really? — Kevan Huston (@kevanhuston) May 18, 2023

Well, to be fair, you're both talking about the same tyrants. — Steve Randall 🇳🇬🌈 (@Randall_Steve) May 19, 2023

Democrats.

They’ve never really changed their stripes.

***

