Imagine being so fussy with Neil Gorsuch claiming that COVID mandates may have been the greatest peacetime intrusion on our civil liberties that you’re willing to remind everyone of the horrible things your own party is responsible for over the years. Hey, we get it, Ian Millhiser supported those mandates but wow …

Way to remind us all how horrible Democrats have always been, Ian.

Heh.

Ian is right, Democrats LOVE intruding on our civil liberties and they have for decades.

Heck, centuries.

For example, Ian brought up good ol’ FDR:

And who could forget the basic founder of the Democratic Party, Andrew Jackson?

Just because the Trail of Tears was horrible, that doesn’t mean what the government and public health officials did to millions of Americans in the name of ‘keeping us safe’ wasn’t horrible, Ian.

Yeah, this didn’t go over so hot for him:

Oof.

Democrats.

They’ve never really changed their stripes.

***

