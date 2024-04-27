Alarming: Fire Marshal Jamaal Bowman Hilariously Duped by Pro-Hamas Twitter Parody Account

'Absolutely Incredible!' Julie Kelly Shares Unsealed Detail From Trump 'Classified Doc' Ca...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:00 PM on April 27, 2024
AP Photo/Nathan Howard

No matter how often we get appalled by the anti-American and antisemitic words and actions of the Hamas Caucus in Congress (formerly known as 'The Squad'), we can always be reassured by the fact that they are all mind-numbingly stupid. 

Whether it's AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, or Jamaal Bowman, it is always clear that there are not triple digits of IQ points collectively among them. 

Bowman is the latest to show everyone the lack of ridges and grooves in his brain, with his newest gaffe coming to us courtesy of The New York Post, which documented how he was taken in by a pro-Hamas parody account on Twitter. 

The best part of this is how it was money that lured him in. Money and the absolute assurance that everyone thinks the way he does inside his antisemitic bubble. 

Reporter Jon Levine documented the text exchange between 'Linda Goldstein' and Bowman's office: 

'I really hope you win, I would love to host a fundraiser with you,' Goldstein messaged Bowman in a private X message on April 11. The message prompted a reply from the congressman’s account just 30 minutes later.

'Thank you, how do we get in touch with you?' Bowman asked. Goldstein promised Bowman she has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars before, adding 'my anti-zionist community can’t wait to help.'

'Hi Rabbi, this is Bowman’s staff, we’ll have a member of our finance team follow up with you,' read another direct message from Bowman’s account, noting, 'We’re grateful.'

The post also included a screenshot of the DMs: 

Of course, everyone falls for a parody account once in a while. But even a brief glance at the account of 'Rabbi Linda Goldstein' would tell anyone that hers are obviously satiric tweets.

Here are a few more samples: 

LOL. And that's just a sampling from the past few days. It's beyond obvious that neither Bowman nor his staff even looked once at the account to see who was offering to throw them a fundraiser. They were just ecstatic at the prospect of money and more Jew hatred. 

(They also could have checked with New Jersey Democrat Imani Oakley, who was also fooled by the parody account just a couple of years ago.)

This is what happens when you allow your hatred of a people to overwhelm what (in Bowman's case, very limited) reasoning ability you possess.  

That's a very good question. The good news is that Bowman looks like he might get destroyed in his primary this year.

Bowman's district, NY-16, is the very wealthy and Democrat-heavy White Plains area of New York. So, it will undoubtedly elect another liberal. But maybe at least it won't be a liberal who openly hates America and the Jewish people. 

HA. We see what you did there.

Bowman never really taught actual classes. He was mostly an administrator and calls himself an 'educator,' not a teacher, which is a giant red flag for any student or their parents. 

There is a lot of competition for that spot among the Hamas Caucus. 

SO many obvious tells that the 'Chief Rabbi of Gaza' is a parody. Bowman ignored all of them. 

LOL. 

They WANT to believe she is genuine. That's all it takes to fool them. 

The man DID pull a fire alarm to exit a building, you know. 

Hey, show some respect. That's antisemitic idiot to you. 

Or, to be more precise and use Bowman's full title: 'Representative Fire Marshal Antisemitic Idiot.'

Never grow a brain, Jamaal Bowman. It would ruin all our fun at your expense.

Tags: HAMAS PARODY SQUAD JAMAAL BOWMAN

