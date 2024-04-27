Alarming: Fire Marshal Jamaal Bowman Hilariously Duped by Pro-Hamas Twitter Parody Account

No matter how often we get appalled by the anti-American and antisemitic words and actions of the Hamas Caucus in Congress (formerly known as 'The Squad'), we can always be reassured by the fact that they are all mind-numbingly stupid.

Whether it's AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, or Jamaal Bowman, it is always clear that there are not triple digits of IQ points collectively among them.

Bowman is the latest to show everyone the lack of ridges and grooves in his brain, with his newest gaffe coming to us courtesy of The New York Post, which documented how he was taken in by a pro-Hamas parody account on Twitter.

NEW from me



Rep. Jamaal Bowman has been in talks to hold a fundraiser with "Linda Goldstein" the "Chief Rabbi of Gaza" — a notorious parody account on Twitter https://t.co/0THKs8K0O7 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 27, 2024

The best part of this is how it was money that lured him in. Money and the absolute assurance that everyone thinks the way he does inside his antisemitic bubble.

Reporter Jon Levine documented the text exchange between 'Linda Goldstein' and Bowman's office:

'I really hope you win, I would love to host a fundraiser with you,' Goldstein messaged Bowman in a private X message on April 11. The message prompted a reply from the congressman’s account just 30 minutes later. 'Thank you, how do we get in touch with you?' Bowman asked. Goldstein promised Bowman she has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars before, adding 'my anti-zionist community can’t wait to help.' 'Hi Rabbi, this is Bowman’s staff, we’ll have a member of our finance team follow up with you,' read another direct message from Bowman’s account, noting, 'We’re grateful.'

The post also included a screenshot of the DMs:

Of course, everyone falls for a parody account once in a while. But even a brief glance at the account of 'Rabbi Linda Goldstein' would tell anyone that hers are obviously satiric tweets.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman and his staff thought this was a real rabbi who they could have a fundraiser with https://t.co/0THKs8K0O7 pic.twitter.com/Qi1xMTbwfd — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 27, 2024

Here are a few more samples:

There better be at least 5 Palestinians drafted (and at least one trans Palestinian) in rounds 2 and 3 of the @NFL Draft tonight. Your exclusionary policies are showing #NFLDraft — Rabbi Linda Goldstein (🇵🇸🍉I/P Commentary) (@realrabbilinda) April 26, 2024

If I see one more Zionist talk about their phallic obsession with planting trees in Occupied Palestine I’m going to lose it.



Zionists only plant trees because their phallic shapes metaphorically “rape” Palestinian land. — Rabbi Linda Goldstein (🇵🇸🍉I/P Commentary) (@realrabbilinda) April 26, 2024

There’s nothing “not peaceful” about signs praising the “Final Solution”, don’t forget that Eichmann was a rabid Zionist that briefly considered replacing the Palestinians with Europe’s Jewish population. pic.twitter.com/BvKDPzuioc — Rabbi Linda Goldstein (🇵🇸🍉I/P Commentary) (@realrabbilinda) April 25, 2024

LOL. And that's just a sampling from the past few days. It's beyond obvious that neither Bowman nor his staff even looked once at the account to see who was offering to throw them a fundraiser. They were just ecstatic at the prospect of money and more Jew hatred.

(They also could have checked with New Jersey Democrat Imani Oakley, who was also fooled by the parody account just a couple of years ago.)

This is what happens when you allow your hatred of a people to overwhelm what (in Bowman's case, very limited) reasoning ability you possess.

Why are low IQ antisemites so abundant in American government? https://t.co/RaAB0tHir3 — The Kosher Red Pill (@KosherRedPill) April 27, 2024

That's a very good question. The good news is that Bowman looks like he might get destroyed in his primary this year.

This man shames NY-16, it’s imperative that this idiotic bigot is ejected from office. https://t.co/PGRpkEFSAq — WM (@APTeacher1754) April 27, 2024

Bowman's district, NY-16, is the very wealthy and Democrat-heavy White Plains area of New York. So, it will undoubtedly elect another liberal. But maybe at least it won't be a liberal who openly hates America and the Jewish people.

A false alarm? You don't say. https://t.co/HQpvJxiOBc — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) April 27, 2024

HA. We see what you did there.

This man is an absolute embarrassment and what’s even scarier than his career in politics is that he used to work IN EDUCATION. No wonder America’s kids are struggling. https://t.co/4EBHXLqNIS — Corinne Clark Barron (@corinnec) April 27, 2024

Bowman never really taught actual classes. He was mostly an administrator and calls himself an 'educator,' not a teacher, which is a giant red flag for any student or their parents.

Arguably the most low IQ member of Congress is a former school principal https://t.co/SB2amQqfhj — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) April 27, 2024

I honestly can't believe this is real. Bowman is the dumbest person in DC - and that's saying something https://t.co/bMyIGIRJda — Kelly Sadler (@KellyRiddell) April 27, 2024

There is a lot of competition for that spot among the Hamas Caucus.

I SERIOUSLY cannot stop laughing… for the record Jews aren’t even allowed in Gaza (Hamas has banned them) https://t.co/3SbI23ijiI — Nomi bonddiggitydog 🐶 🇺🇦✡️🇮🇱 (@nantienomi) April 27, 2024

NO WAY 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

They didn’t even notice all the Israelis who fallow that account? — SaintAlice🎗️🧡 (@ThroughtheG) April 27, 2024

SO many obvious tells that the 'Chief Rabbi of Gaza' is a parody. Bowman ignored all of them.

🤣😂🤣🤣. I heard she runs a weekly Falafel and Bingo Night events in Gaza. https://t.co/8oNH7NLlVq — Victoria, Queen of Impropriety (@_HRH_Victoria_) April 27, 2024

The Menorah of Justice is too much 😂😂😂 — GatoradeZeroBoy (@BoyGatorade) April 27, 2024

LOL.

How do people keep on falling for this.



Everyone knows Linda Goldstein is a parody account right?



It politicians fall for this. How are they making decisions for a whole country?



Why is everyone incompetent or insane in the house? https://t.co/cr9CgIXpAE — Luc Bernard (@LucBernard) April 27, 2024

They WANT to believe she is genuine. That's all it takes to fool them.

I'm starting to think Hamas's No. 1 fanboy is not very smart. https://t.co/kZn3z2YLYp — Howard ✡. 🟦🇮🇱 (@HowardA_AtLaw) April 27, 2024

The man DID pull a fire alarm to exit a building, you know.

lol, captain fire exit hisself pic.twitter.com/B0jdDyS6g7 — Atticus Franklin (@AtticusFranklin) April 27, 2024

He can’t tell the difference between a doorknob and a fire alarm, so this doesn’t come as a surprise. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 27, 2024

RIP buddy, you never go full Nazi @JamaalBowmanNY pic.twitter.com/4N52ijYggc — Arthur Ponzerelli (@ArthrPonzerelli) April 27, 2024

Hey, show some respect. That's antisemitic idiot to you.

Or, to be more precise and use Bowman's full title: 'Representative Fire Marshal Antisemitic Idiot.'

Never grow a brain, Jamaal Bowman. It would ruin all our fun at your expense.