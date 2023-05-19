We know you know this but man, modern-day Democrats are just awful. Some of the worst. And what makes them even more annoying is their insistence that WE’RE the bad guys … and their little lemming-like supporters thump their chests and say ‘MAGA BAD!’

Because that’s what they call us, MAGA NATION.

Or is it MAGA REPUBLICANS?

Or is it EXTREMIST MAGA REPUBLICANS?!

Like we said, they just suck.

Look at this:

Kash Patel is a political hack for Donald Trump, under investigation by the DOJ for leaking classified information. Today’s @Weaponization's witnesses were bought and paid for by Patel. This committee is simply an arm of Trump’s criminal defense team. pic.twitter.com/nwnhVvtIJl — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) May 18, 2023

So yeah, Patel is not under investigation.

Seriously.

Don’t take our word for it, listen to Richard Grennell who would KNOW:

Liar. He’s not under investigation. Here you people go again with Russian-style lies. And Kash’s Foundation gave grants to the whistleblowers AFTER THEY CAME FORWARD because the @fbi took their pay away. They don’t have family wealth like you. Everyone should donate to… https://t.co/tpdfFwAdXB — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 18, 2023

In fact …

Breaking: Congressman Dan Goldman (D) claims the FBI whistleblowers were bought and paid for by Kash Patel. The reality is the witnesses had their lives destroyed and Patel set up a fund for them so they could feed their families after the FBI suspended them without pay and left… pic.twitter.com/kLNQnXvMyX — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) May 18, 2023

But that didn’t stop Eric Swalwell from jumping into the thread to troll Grenell … without tagging him, of course. That’s how Fang-Fang’s numero uno rolls:

Hey @RepDanGoldman, some background on Ric Grenell. When he was America’s Ambassador to Germany he was pals with Neo-Nazis — and I’ve got the receipts. Here is Ric as our ambassador hanging with an AFD (Neo-Nazi) party member. What a smile! https://t.co/qb7S5nPljw pic.twitter.com/1cnAkcVLms — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 19, 2023

Would you look at that?

It’s as if Eric is getting dumber in real-time.

Ric fired back:

You are unserious. And pathetic. The AFD is an official party in Germany. Merkel met with them, so does Scholz. This picture was US Embassy’s 4th of July where all members of the Bundestag are invited and get a picture. But you always push fake news…. https://t.co/36vKpFWeMX — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 19, 2023

Oof.

And let’s compare my work in Germany to yours. I stood against the Nord Stream 2 Putin pipeline while you and your party mocked Trump and me for pushing the sanctions. Then your party dropped the Trump sanctions on Putin’s pipeline and helped create a war in Ukraine. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 19, 2023

That’s gonna leave a mark.

In fact, ‘He’s dead, Jim. DEAD!’

