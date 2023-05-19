There are some days when we can’t believe the things we’re writing about but we do cover Twitter so … we really shouldn’t be surprised. To sum this up quickly, a video went viral of an evil white woman (who they called Karen) attacking a group of innocent young black men over a rented bike.

No, seriously.

Forget that she rented the bike and just wanted it back, OH, and she’s six months pregnant as well.

Gosh, you’d think NBC would at least do a teeny tiny bit of investigative reporting before jumping on the anti-white-woman bandwagon. Maybe?

A New York City hospital employee has been placed on leave after a viral video that appeared to show her attempting to take a rental bike from a group of young Black men garnered millions of views. https://t.co/8UryiG4qCr — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 19, 2023

Except, of course, we all know this has been debunked …

From the New York Post:

The lawyer for a Manhattan hospital worker accused of taking a Citi Bike from a young black man — who claimed that he paid for the two-wheeler — provided receipts that he says show she was the one who purchased the ride at the center of the viral incident. The Bellevue Hospital employee — who was branded a “Karen” on social media afterward — rented the bike first, lawyer Justin Marino said in a statement to The Post Wednesday. He also provided two Citi Bike receipts from May 12, which were timestamped just minutes apart.

Wonder how quickly NBC will offer a correction? Retraction? KIDDING, we know they won’t.

Is NBC News going to release a correction to their tweet saying that the “young black men” actually took the bike from the pregnant white nurse who paid for it? Have you ever seen MSM say anything of the sort? Or is race missing from reporting when it’s a black assailant. pic.twitter.com/FXyqwgt2uc — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) May 19, 2023

Psh, as if. There are far more clicks and taps in pushing the EVIL POWERFUL WHITE WOMAN attacking an innocent group of young black men. If they tell the truth their ‘white supremacy/domestic terrorism’ is the greatest threat narrative falls apart.

NBC “News” got the attention of Community Notes https://t.co/ft8w1jOmSs — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) May 19, 2023

NBC “News” is dying for a race war. https://t.co/Y6uKrx3GJi — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) May 19, 2023

Like the good little Lefties they are.

Bigger question .@MarinaMedvin Will .@elonmusk and .@TwitterSupport .@TwitterSafety take action on real hate and racism on this platform by numerous individuals and media alike and give them bans, as they do others? I’m guessing they won’t… pic.twitter.com/E9xnBL2eec — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) May 19, 2023

Wow.

Doesn't the Greater Truth transcend the facts? no, but that is what they are thinking… — Young America (@YoungAmerica12) May 19, 2023

Let me research the writing standards for propaganda real quick. (14 second time lapse) According to my research, they will not be correcting this. — Thinking A Loud (@Brandon91982222) May 19, 2023

Nope, they will not.

The narrative is king, not the story.

Hope she sues all these media companies. I wonder why people no longer trust the fourth estate. — Stephen with a PH. (@tibblion2) May 19, 2023

Yeah, the 6 month pregnant nurse was the one who rented it. But I am sure the young men were just victims that were about to go to astronaut school. — Edward Szall (@realEdwardSzall) May 19, 2023

THERE it is!

Knew it.

***

