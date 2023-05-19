There are some days when we can’t believe the things we’re writing about but we do cover Twitter so … we really shouldn’t be surprised. To sum this up quickly, a video went viral of an evil white woman (who they called Karen) attacking a group of innocent young black men over a rented bike.

No, seriously.

Forget that she rented the bike and just wanted it back, OH, and she’s six months pregnant as well.

Gosh, you’d think NBC would at least do a teeny tiny bit of investigative reporting before jumping on the anti-white-woman bandwagon. Maybe?

Except, of course, we all know this has been debunked …

From the New York Post:

The lawyer for a Manhattan hospital worker accused of taking a Citi Bike from a young black man — who claimed that he paid for the two-wheeler — provided receipts that he says show she was the one who purchased the ride at the center of the viral incident.

The Bellevue Hospital employee — who was branded a “Karen” on social media afterward — rented the bike first, lawyer Justin Marino said in a statement to The Post Wednesday.

He also provided two Citi Bike receipts from May 12, which were timestamped just minutes apart.

Wonder how quickly NBC will offer a correction? Retraction? KIDDING, we know they won’t.

Psh, as if. There are far more clicks and taps in pushing the EVIL POWERFUL WHITE WOMAN attacking an innocent group of young black men. If they tell the truth their ‘white supremacy/domestic terrorism’ is the greatest threat narrative falls apart.

Like the good little Lefties they are.

Wow.

Nope, they will not.

The narrative is king, not the story.

THERE it is!

Knew it.

***

