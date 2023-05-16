Now that the Durham Report has dropped, it’s fairly obvious the FBI worked as a ‘disinformation outlet’ for Hillary Clinton helping her campaign push the now-debunked lie that Trump was working with Russia and trying to get them to interfere with the 2016 election. Fast-forward to 2020, same basic group of people jumped onboard to protect Joe Biden from the Hunter Biden laptop story, some going so far as to sign a letter claiming the story was … wait for it … RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION.

Really awful, yes?

Don’t even get us started.

Check out this thread from KanekoaTheGreat – you’ll only get more ticked off.

We did.

They failed in 2016 … they weren’t going to fail again.

This whole story just gets worse and worse.

Our own government pushed a hoax to try and stop a citizen from becoming president.

Then they did it again in 20 to keep that same citizen from being re-elected.

Trump has been vindicated here.

Hillary? Not so much.

Obama? Nope.

Biden? Gawd no.

Duh.

What they said.

That they did.

FBI has some ‘splainin’ to do.

***

