Now that the Durham Report has dropped, it’s fairly obvious the FBI worked as a ‘disinformation outlet’ for Hillary Clinton helping her campaign push the now-debunked lie that Trump was working with Russia and trying to get them to interfere with the 2016 election. Fast-forward to 2020, same basic group of people jumped onboard to protect Joe Biden from the Hunter Biden laptop story, some going so far as to sign a letter claiming the story was … wait for it … RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION.

Really awful, yes?

Don’t even get us started.

Check out this thread from KanekoaTheGreat – you’ll only get more ticked off.

We did.

🧵THREAD: The FBI worked as a disinformation outlet for Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee to frame Donald Trump as a Russian agent to sway the outcome of the 2016 election, and then they did it again with Hunter Biden's laptop during the 2020 election: "What… pic.twitter.com/JU6XOptelD — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 16, 2023

They failed in 2016 … they weren’t going to fail again.

This whole story just gets worse and worse.

The FBI is a "domestic terror organization" that ran a disinformation campaign against the American people to rig a presidential election.@seanmdav: "What happened here was our own government, our own federal law enforcement agency, perpetrated a hoax directed at conning and… pic.twitter.com/hZChYopBZk — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 16, 2023

Our own government pushed a hoax to try and stop a citizen from becoming president.

Then they did it again in 20 to keep that same citizen from being re-elected.

.@GeorgePapa19: "At the macro level, this is a profound indictment of the US intelligence community with grave and deleterious consequences for America. And I also think it's an absolute vindication for myself, the Trump campaign, President Trump, and over 75 million Americans… pic.twitter.com/Em5PZmxVMe — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 16, 2023

Trump has been vindicated here.

Hillary? Not so much.

Obama? Nope.

Biden? Gawd no.

CNN's Jake Tapper and Evan Perez discuss the Durham Report, which suggested no new charges, despite determining that the FBI and DOJ should never have initiated their investigation into Donald Trump, which falsely accused the former President of being a Russian agent: "The… pic.twitter.com/Phfd6WYEi8 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 16, 2023

Duh.

Senator Josh Hawley and Jesse Watters discuss the Obama Admin, the FBI, and the Justice Department falsely accusing the President of being a Russian agent and framing him for treason while covering up illegal foreign bribes made to the Clinton Foundation: "The whole Trump-Russia… pic.twitter.com/aD82h6dobs — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 16, 2023

What they said.

They bragged about rigging the election — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 16, 2023

That they did.

FBI has some ‘splainin’ to do.

***

