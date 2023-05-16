Pete Strzok is having a bad day. Ain’t it great? We knew he was having a little meltdown when we checked his timeline earlier today but now he’s trying to debunk and correct the Durham Report? Oh, and he’s using his own book to do it …

No, really.

We laughed too.

A lot.

Look at this lawn flamingo:

The only document from the Durham report you need to read. But get the revised paperback version – which Durham was either too lazy or "lack[ing] in analytic rigor" to do. John, a tip: get the most recent version before you accuse me of being "factually inaccurate." pic.twitter.com/SZzbX6oLYa — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) May 16, 2023

Yeah, Durham is too lazy. Right.

Bro, we see you. Heck, we’ve seen you for years … starting with those texts with your girlfriend about keeping Trump from being president. Just take the L, then delete your account.

He continued.

When FBI employees hesitated to be interviewed in Durham’s criminal investigation, “FBI leadership intervened to urge those individuals to agree to be interviewed.” Were those voluntary interviews or not? Were Garrity issues created? Were any of those interviews used at trial? pic.twitter.com/yBxmETOTul — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) May 16, 2023

THEY DIDN’T WANT TO RAT THEMSELVES OUT.

No kidding.

Say it ain’t so.

Again, not the argument ol’ Pete thinks it is.

Here’s where it gets really funny:

Compare Durham's report, my book pic.twitter.com/jQw1JeSlJW — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) May 16, 2023

Right, his book.

Is there anyone more pathetic than this frothy-mouthed lawn dart?

Sad.

Treason does not pay well in the end… pic.twitter.com/iG7kqw8yQH — Charlie Kreskin (@Kreskin_17) May 16, 2023

We don’t typically include memes with curse words on them but this SO DESERVED IT.

Hack. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) May 16, 2023

Pete Strzok = Liar — John Wiegand (@JohnWiegand1) May 16, 2023

You scared, Peter? 😂 — Megan (@MegantheePhelan) May 16, 2023

Whoa.

For someone who is so hated in society, you are pretty indignant. When you leave your house, it must be in disguise. — FauxHRguy (@FauxHRguy) May 16, 2023

Well this is one of the few times I’ve seen a majority negative response to an obvious liberal bureaucrat on Twitter. Maybe things have changed. Thanks @elonmusk — James Thompson (@jet1tej) May 16, 2023

We hope so.

You can try to play damage control all you want. You went after a Presidential candidate and then sitting President, while disregarding your oath. You are a disgrace to the badge and a traitor to your country. We all hope you spend the rest of your life behind bars — The Conservative HellRazor (@HellRaz0r1776) May 16, 2023

Tough crowd, Pete.

***

