Pete Strzok is having a bad day. Ain’t it great? We knew he was having a little meltdown when we checked his timeline earlier today but now he’s trying to debunk and correct the Durham Report? Oh, and he’s using his own book to do it …

No, really.

We laughed too.

A lot.

Look at this lawn flamingo:

Yeah, Durham is too lazy. Right.

Bro, we see you. Heck, we’ve seen you for years … starting with those texts with your girlfriend about keeping Trump from being president. Just take the L, then delete your account.

He continued.

THEY DIDN’T WANT TO RAT THEMSELVES OUT.

Trending

No kidding.

Say it ain’t so.

Again, not the argument ol’ Pete thinks it is.

Here’s where it gets really funny:

Right, his book.

Is there anyone more pathetic than this frothy-mouthed lawn dart?

Sad.

We don’t typically include memes with curse words on them but this SO DESERVED IT.

Whoa.

We hope so.

Tough crowd, Pete.

***

Related:

Durham Report shows Hillary/officials couldn’t have pushed Russia collusion hoax WITHOUT Obama

Brit Hume uses Durham Report to take Hillary Clinton, FBI, and MSM APART as only he can (watch)

And HERE we go! Catherine Herridge NUKES Hillary Clinton with this one finding from the Durham Report

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bookDurham ReportliesLisa PagePete Strzoktexts