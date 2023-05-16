We can always count on Brit Hume to shoot us all straight, and boy did he ever when it comes to the release of the Durham Report. He especially blasted anyone in the mainstream media and on the Left who is trying to downplay what this report actually says.

Because even they know it’s not good for Democrats, like, at all.

Watch this:

Watch: Fox’s @brithume on Durham report: “I’ve been amused by the efforts to play it down in some of the media which were most guilty of swallowing the FBI’s leaks and legitimacy of the investigation. Their reading is because Durham didn’t bring any new allegation or indictments… pic.twitter.com/iKzNPnwUHt — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) May 16, 2023

He’s right, they’re going to try and bury the Durham Report … so we can’t let them. And his saying he has been amused? *chef’s kiss*

Also, we love this –> ‘The most gross professional misconduct, the behavior described in this report is really serious misconduct.’

Booyah.

Unfortunately, CNN and countless other media outlets gobbled this stuff up, even after it should have been absolutely clear that Schiff had no basis for his claims. And now Schiff is one of the favorites in the race for the Senate in CA. https://t.co/0jSsMPC8sJ — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 15, 2023

Yup. Since Adam Schiff has a D by his name he will likely suffer zero consequences for his actions and may well be ‘rewarded’ by becoming a senator for California. And since Hillary lost her election, nobody benefitted more from this entire mess than Schiff … except maybe the media with all of those hate-clicks and taps.

Perhaps it’s a draw.

As if Schiff had any credibility…ever ! — PKG (@PAPROUSA) May 15, 2023

He did and does not, but that doesn’t seem to bother the Left which sadly says more about them than him.

One must always Brit's comments in his gravitas-laden voice for full effect.

😉 — WeirdRalph (@weirdralph) May 16, 2023

It’s true. That baritone, solid voice … makes things seem even more serious or biting.

@brithume, it IS a nothingburger if there isn’t any accountability… — Frank Canzolino (@FrankCanzolino) May 16, 2023

And that’s a fair point. Unless some action is taken here, even if we know the truth it’s a nothing burger.

We’re not exactly holding our breath.

***

