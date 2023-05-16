We can always count on Brit Hume to shoot us all straight, and boy did he ever when it comes to the release of the Durham Report. He especially blasted anyone in the mainstream media and on the Left who is trying to downplay what this report actually says.

Because even they know it’s not good for Democrats, like, at all.

Watch this:

He’s right, they’re going to try and bury the Durham Report … so we can’t let them. And his saying he has been amused? *chef’s kiss*

Also, we love this –> ‘The most gross professional misconduct, the behavior described in this report is really serious misconduct.’

Booyah.

Yup. Since Adam Schiff has a D by his name he will likely suffer zero consequences for his actions and may well be ‘rewarded’ by becoming a senator for California. And since Hillary lost her election, nobody benefitted more from this entire mess than Schiff … except maybe the media with all of those hate-clicks and taps.

Perhaps it’s a draw.

He did and does not, but that doesn’t seem to bother the Left which sadly says more about them than him.

It’s true. That baritone, solid voice … makes things seem even more serious or biting.

And that’s a fair point. Unless some action is taken here, even if we know the truth it’s a nothing burger.

We’re not exactly holding our breath.

***

