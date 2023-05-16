Welp, the Durham Report proves this whole Russia collusion thing was a well-orchestrated hit job on Trump.

That’s that.

Well, in a just society that would be that, but we all know Hillary Clinton, Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, James Comey, and the multitude of other evil, corrupt AF government officials who spent years pushing this lie to interfere in our elections will never be held accountable. Seems when there’s a D by the name, horrible people get away with doing horrible things.

Jonathan Turley explained it far better in his thread:

The Durham report sheds light on the false claims involving the "pee-tape" which it describes as a "salacious sexual activity." They found no basis for the claim that was widely reported in the media. Indeed, the key sources contradicted themselves… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 15, 2023

Awww yes, the infamous pee-tape.

Something we see mouth-breathing Lefties clinging to even to this day which says way more about them than Trump but we digress.

…However, the Clinton-funded team seemed eager to include the allegation: "Danchenko flew from Moscow ot London and met with Christopher Steele on the following day. Three days later, in Steele Report… [the] allegation appeared that described salacious sexual activity." — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 15, 2023

Of course the Clinton-funded team was eager to include the allegation. This was about making sure she won, not about justice or anything else.

…The report discusses the DOJ and FBI being politically manipulated. The evidence vindicates Trump that this was a well-orchestrated hit job by the Clinton campaign and government officials with a "predisposition to investigate Trump." — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 15, 2023

… well-orchestrated hit job by the Clinton campaign and government officials with a predisposition to investigate Trump.

Sounds like Peter Strzok, right?

…Durham states clearly that there was no basis for the FBI to launch this investigation despite the claims made by James Comey. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 15, 2023

Awful.

Shameful.

And honestly, it should be illegal. Heck, it probably is.

I have "friends" who are still lighting votive candles in preparation of the Pee tapes. — JeffC (@JeffChrz) May 15, 2023

I weep for our country that individuals so corrupt have and are in positions of power in our country and will suffer no consequences for this corruption. — Ultra MAGA Pounch (@Mas_hoc) May 15, 2023

Please also tweet about what President Obama knew about all this while he was claiming that he knew of absolutely nothing inappropriate going on. — Don Fotsch | fotsch.eth (@fotsch1) May 15, 2023

*cough cough*

The Lincoln Project Players promoted this to the point they were salivating over it. — Mrs.Chiara Luce (@MrsChiaraLuce) May 15, 2023

Of course, they did, that grift wasn’t going to grift itself.

Many people on the Left (and sadly on the Right) have needed this to be real so they can make bank and a name for themselves. Forget the damage it has done to this country, to our government, and to millions of Americans. All that mattered to these people was power and money.

Let’s be honest, that’s still all that matters to these people.

***

Related:

BOOM –> Byron Donalds calls down the THUNDER on Biden refusing to negotiate the debt ceiling (watch)

Kyle Becker takes Biden and Merrick Garland APART in damning thread about ‘domestic terrorism’

Alexander Vindman smearing Elon Musk for speaking truth about Biden and COVID goes SO wrong

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!