Welp, the Durham Report proves this whole Russia collusion thing was a well-orchestrated hit job on Trump.

That’s that.

Well, in a just society that would be that, but we all know Hillary Clinton, Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, James Comey, and the multitude of other evil, corrupt AF government officials who spent years pushing this lie to interfere in our elections will never be held accountable. Seems when there’s a D by the name, horrible people get away with doing horrible things.

Jonathan Turley explained it far better in his thread:

Awww yes, the infamous pee-tape.

Something we see mouth-breathing Lefties clinging to even to this day which says way more about them than Trump but we digress.

Of course the Clinton-funded team was eager to include the allegation. This was about making sure she won, not about justice or anything else.

… well-orchestrated hit job by the Clinton campaign and government officials with a predisposition to investigate Trump.

Sounds like Peter Strzok, right?

Awful.

Shameful.

And honestly, it should be illegal. Heck, it probably is.

*cough cough*

Of course, they did, that grift wasn’t going to grift itself.

Many people on the Left (and sadly on the Right) have needed this to be real so they can make bank and a name for themselves. Forget the damage it has done to this country, to our government, and to millions of Americans. All that mattered to these people was power and money.

Let’s be honest, that’s still all that matters to these people.

***

