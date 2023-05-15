Byron Donalds has been pulling zero punches when it comes to basically anything the Biden administration does or does not do. From his take-no-prisoners attitude when he debated basically all of CNN to this bit on Fox News Sunday about the debt ceiling.

Byron tells it how it is whether who he’s talking to likes it or not.

Watch:

.@HouseGOP passed OUR debt ceiling plan WEEKS AGO. If Biden continues to sit back with his hands in his pockets refusing to negotiate, then HE is leading us straight into DEFAULT & that's a very sad thing to see. We MUST curtail spending & get back to pre-COVID spending levels. pic.twitter.com/XD6sfBFzyO — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) May 15, 2023

Told you guys, Byron is NOT playin’.

And BOOM.

Maybe Biden can borrow some money from the family shell companies to help. — ThirtyCENT (@DeanofXrp) May 15, 2023

There ya’ go!

*cough cough*

As usual, Byron speaks and the Left can’t deal:

The GOP didn’t have a problem when Trump increased our debt by $8+ trillion. Maybe we should repeal the Trump Tax Cuts for the rich to get some of that money back? If we need to control spending, then we shouldn’t be cutting the amount of money coming in to the government… — Dragon🐉Heart❤️‍🔥 (@DragonHeart_RG) May 15, 2023

It’s like they have the same dumb uninformed talking points and they spew them over and over and over again.

Your "debt ceiling" bill cut funding for veterans, school children, the poor, the elderly, and the sick. Raise the debt ceiling now, and then address both spending cuts and increasing revenue. Why should the most vulnerable suffer and millionaires be able to deduct their yachts? — Jane Feldman (@jtfdenver) May 15, 2023

No, it doesn’t.

It just keeps funding levels at what they were in 2022 which is not a cut.

YOu have no idea how it works. This is not the budget process and never has been. You never seem to answer when Trump was President why it was just a YES raise the debt ceiling 3 times and nothing else — Chris Go HOGS!! (@cridings1) May 15, 2023

Right, he’s the one who has no idea ‘how this works’.

Yawn.

If you cancel the Trump tax cuts to the richest and get back to pre-Covid tax rates then you may get somewhere. Don’t make the people who need the help suffer for your obsession with not paying the bills you rang up. — Paul Jacobelli (@PeejyWeegie) May 15, 2023

Wow.

GOP Republicans are looking to give the rich less tax and more political power.https://t.co/ogHenSQiVQ — Rick Adams (@RickSydney) May 15, 2023

So dumb.

We got nothin’.

Hey man, you know the tweet is really dumb when even we can’t find the words to make fun of them.

***

