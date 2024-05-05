Trans Insanity: Six Trustees Suspended From Charity for Objecting to Inclusion of 'Breastfeeding Men'

The trans insanity continues unabated.

The La Leche League of Great Britain (LLLGB) is being pressured into letting men use its services.

So much so that six trustees were suspended for objecting to this rank nonsense.

Six trustees have been suspended from a breastfeeding charity because they don’t believe men can breastfeed. This is total lunacy. Men cannot lactate. No man should be putting his dry, useless nipple anywhere near a child’s mouth, says Brendan O’Neillhttps://t.co/j7PrxzRH8P — spiked (@spikedonline) May 4, 2024

More from Spiked:

It is the board of directors of La Leche League that is insisting the British division of its charity take the knee to the gender cult. It will surprise not one living soul that the board is based in the US. According to the Telegraph, they’ve instructed LLLGB that their services ‘cannot be single sex’ and they must agree to offer advice on ‘male lactation’. Perhaps they must also agree that 2 + 2 = 5. Worse, LLL’s American bosses have reportedly said the term ‘mother’ can be a ‘roadblock’ in certain discussions around breastfeeding and that questioning gender ideology is ‘harmful’. This is proper lunacy, isn’t it? Avoiding the word mother in some discussions about breastfeeding is like dodging the word footballer when talking about football. It is mothers and mothers only – adult human females who have given birth – who breastfeed. As to the idea that breastfeeding support groups should not be single-sex – one despairs. It’s hard to think of any other arena more deserving of single-sex status than a breastfeeding support group. New motherhood can be hard. Breastfeeding can be tough. Women need a space where they can talk about it all. It is a testament to the dick-swinging narcissism of the trans ideology that it is willing to lay waste even to the social good of assisting nursing mums, all in the name of never offending men who mistake their hormone-pumped moobs for real breasts.

This is proper lunacy. And that's putting it mildly.

Men can't breastfeed. Men can't become women.

Letting them into breastfeeding charities is an insult to women.

Everyone should note that this is @lalecheleague and stop all contributions and funding. — Andrew Vermes (@VermesAndrew) May 4, 2024

Starve the beast.

Sickening and perverse to pretend that men can lactate. What is the world coming to? — Unnamed (@eyeoftheguest) May 4, 2024

We have no idea.

Child abuse & fetishism 🤮 — Hear Me Roar (@FreyaIsBack) May 4, 2024

On both counts.

But the NHS said 'trans breast milk' -- riddle with hormones -- is just as safe.

It's not.

It is not normal for a man to want to breastfeed. It is a perversion. Sorry, but it is. — Carole Rogers (@CARogersNo1) May 4, 2024

Not normal at all.

Breastfeeding men need the jail — Lee (@hpchlo) May 4, 2024

Probably.

That's worth a few letters to the charities commission. — George Robertson (@Grobbyson) May 4, 2024

More than a few.

Perverts, plain and simple — Blueeyes (@blueeyesstill) May 4, 2024

And the Left trips over themselves to accomodate them.

Anyone with any sense left in their heads knows that filling men full of drugs and hormones so as to induce dribbles of galactorrhoea and allow the men to cosplay at "breastfeeding" is unnecessary and wrong. https://t.co/10hSYEvSS5 pic.twitter.com/9M0Iy3XFty — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) May 4, 2024

So incredibly wrong.

“The idea that it can be ‘harmful’ to question gender ideology is ridiculous. Harmful for who? Men under the delusion that they have milk in their useless nipples?”



Yet it’s even worse than this: the nipples aren’t *entirely* useless. Men’s nipples have erogenous sensation. https://t.co/Jq0RkIXXfN — Gill, womb haulier and gorgon 🇮🇱🐍 (@Gillian_Philip) May 4, 2024

And that makes it so much worse.

Why would anyone put the desires of fetishists above the needs of nursing mothers and new born babies?



It’s almost if men‘s sexual needs trump everyone else’s rights. https://t.co/KZtkz5jTNQ — Helen Nettleship (@Nettleshippy) May 4, 2024

Because they are selfish.

And because all their screaming about 'toxic masculinity' was a ruse because they let men who think they're women run roughshod over real women.

Insanity. Paraphilic men are rewarded for their sick fetishes whilst the trustees are punished for trying to protect babies from being abused. https://t.co/Swd5Xg9V3U — The Curious Me (@rainbowsnshine) May 4, 2024

Babies and their mothers.

Both of whom take a back seat to trans activists now.

Ugh.

"Nothing better captures the neo-misogyny of the woke era than the fact that mums who feed their babies formula milk are condemned while men who foist druggy secretions on mewling infants are celebrated. " – it’s Sexism 101#MenCannotBeWomen https://t.co/MFtWdgENkS — Caroline (@Flummoxedville) May 4, 2024

It really is a perfect encapsulation of the woke ideology.