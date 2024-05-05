UC Santa Cruz 'Students for Justice in Palestine' Basically Demand Jews Be Removed...
'Doesn't Make Sense': Elon Musk Asks Why Taxpayers Fund Anti-American Activities on Colleg...
@CatoInstitute Is Right: 'The US Can't Keep Spending So Much Without Consequences'
WE WARNED YOU! Jacobin Mag Shocked Canada's MAID Program Replacing Social Welfare With...
He's FINE: NBC Slobbers All Over Biden's 'Less Is More' Strategy but X...
Hear Us Roar: Biden Reminded HE Messed With Women After Tone-Deaf Post About...
Michael Tracey WRECKED for Safe-Space Dig at the Right for Defending Jewish Students...
James Woods Puts Shrieking, Yelling, Republican-Hating Climate Change LOON IN HIS PLACE an...
BOMBARDA! J.K. Rowling Straight-FIRE in FAFO Thread Flaming Man Whining About 'Segregating...
HA! WATCH Gretchen Whitmer SQUIRM When Confronted by Hamas Supporters at Daughter's Gradua...
RIDICULOUS Demands Chicago Teacher's Union is Reportedly Making Will Piss You Off (They...
Gee, Thanks Kammy! Kamala Harris Just SANK the One Issue Dems Thought They...
The Look on Her FACE ... LOL! Video of AOC 'Correcting' Border Patrol...
ROASTING Rick Wilson is all the RAGE After Video of His FL Dems...

Trans Insanity: Six Trustees Suspended From Charity for Objecting to Inclusion of 'Breastfeeding Men'

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on May 05, 2024
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

The trans insanity continues unabated.

The La Leche League of Great Britain (LLLGB) is being pressured into letting men use its services.

So much so that six trustees were suspended for objecting to this rank nonsense.

Advertisement

More from Spiked:

It is the board of directors of La Leche League that is insisting the British division of its charity take the knee to the gender cult. It will surprise not one living soul that the board is based in the US. According to the Telegraph, they’ve instructed LLLGB that their services ‘cannot be single sex’ and they must agree to offer advice on ‘male lactation’. Perhaps they must also agree that 2 + 2 = 5. Worse, LLL’s American bosses have reportedly said the term ‘mother’ can be a ‘roadblock’ in certain discussions around breastfeeding and that questioning gender ideology is ‘harmful’.

This is proper lunacy, isn’t it? Avoiding the word mother in some discussions about breastfeeding is like dodging the word footballer when talking about football. It is mothers and mothers only – adult human females who have given birth – who breastfeed. As to the idea that breastfeeding support groups should not be single-sex – one despairs. It’s hard to think of any other arena more deserving of single-sex status than a breastfeeding support group. New motherhood can be hard. Breastfeeding can be tough. Women need a space where they can talk about it all. It is a testament to the dick-swinging narcissism of the trans ideology that it is willing to lay waste even to the social good of assisting nursing mums, all in the name of never offending men who mistake their hormone-pumped moobs for real breasts.

Recommended

UC Santa Cruz 'Students for Justice in Palestine' Basically Demand Jews Be Removed From Campus
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This is proper lunacy. And that's putting it mildly.

Men can't breastfeed. Men can't become women. 

Letting them into breastfeeding charities is an insult to women.

Starve the beast.

We have no idea.

On both counts.

But the NHS said 'trans breast milk' -- riddle with hormones -- is just as safe.

It's not.

Not normal at all.

Probably.

More than a few.

And the Left trips over themselves to accomodate them.

Advertisement

So incredibly wrong.

And that makes it so much worse.

Because they are selfish.

And because all their screaming about 'toxic masculinity' was a ruse because they let men who think they're women run roughshod over real women.

Babies and their mothers.

Both of whom take a back seat to trans activists now.

Advertisement

Ugh.

It really is a perfect encapsulation of the woke ideology.

Tags: BABIES BABY BIOLOGY CHARITY MOTHER MOTHERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

UC Santa Cruz 'Students for Justice in Palestine' Basically Demand Jews Be Removed From Campus
Amy Curtis
James Woods Puts Shrieking, Yelling, Republican-Hating Climate Change LOON IN HIS PLACE and It's Glorious
Sam J.
HA! WATCH Gretchen Whitmer SQUIRM When Confronted by Hamas Supporters at Daughter's Graduation Dinner
Sam J.
WE WARNED YOU! Jacobin Mag Shocked Canada's MAID Program Replacing Social Welfare With Euthanasia
Amy Curtis
BOMBARDA! J.K. Rowling Straight-FIRE in FAFO Thread Flaming Man Whining About 'Segregating Trans People'
Sam J.
Hear Us Roar: Biden Reminded HE Messed With Women After Tone-Deaf Post About Trump
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
UC Santa Cruz 'Students for Justice in Palestine' Basically Demand Jews Be Removed From Campus Amy Curtis
Advertisement