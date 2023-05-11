We haven’t had this much fun covering an ‘event’ since it became clear Elon Musk was going to actually buy Twitter. Ok, so we were pretty sure CNN wouldn’t know what to do with Trump and we KNEW the Left would lose their minds (whatever is left of them) but we did not expect to see Byron Donalds call down the thunder an an entire panel of mouth-breathers.

And boy howdy did he EVER call down the thunder on CNN’s panel after Trump’s town hall. This may well have been this editor’s favorite part of the evening.

Watch this, you’ll thank us.

I strongly encourage everyone to watch this masterclass of Congressman Byron Donalds taking on an entire CNN panel of fake news hacks. Byron Donalds would make a great Presidential candidate one day. pic.twitter.com/8YeLvQjKqe — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) May 11, 2023

Town halls are for the voters …

Kaitlin spent more time interjecting her viewpoints.

It was adorable how Anderson Cooper kept trying to interrupt him, and by adorable we mean annoying yet totally predictable.

Damn that man is impressive. If he isn't a Presidential candidate in the future, the GOP will have rocks in its head. — 🔥 Todd Ridiculous 🦕 (@RebelliousTodd) May 11, 2023

This guy is great right here 😉 — Reminiscences of an American Capitalist (@4Awesometweet) May 11, 2023

He would be a great president! — Samantha Tango🕊 (@LStargazer54) May 11, 2023

He's been bringing the heat lately 🔥👍 — Clint Williams (@Crass_Designs) May 11, 2023

He always has.

@RepDonaldsPress did more than hold his own with the CNN panel…

He put them on notice he was there to redirect the conversations to focus on the REAL issues & was not going to be distracted by their talking points… The turning point was when he put Van in his place & refused… — JimFCoach🇺🇸 (@JimfCoach) May 11, 2023

Rock Star. — Charles Harris (@Charles95360054) May 11, 2023

It’s not easy to take on ONE talking head on a (supposedly) Leftist platform, but to take on a full panel?

Rockstar indeed.

Boom.

***

***

