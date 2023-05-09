Twitchy introduced our readers to Elizabeth Spiers yesterday who claimed NYC subways are totally safe, even though she’s been groped on one before. Now, we don’t know for sure what happened after we wrote our story but one brief glance at her timeline shows she definitely has been melting down. From her tirade-thread about the Right ‘overshooting’ to smug tweets bragging about going to Duke, she was clearly on a roll.

And not a good one.

Here’s the thread to start with:

After a day back here I’m pretty sure all the people driving traffic to this site who were not right wing influencers have left. We already know most of the country are not anti any form of gun control, anti abortion in all cases etc. The right has massively overshot — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) May 8, 2023

Actually, the majority of the country supports common-sense abortion restrictions (like 15 weeks). And while there may be people who support more laws around guns, they are not the typical gun-grabbers Elizabeth likely believes them to be.

Maybe she should get out more.

She continued:

And this is a dumb little indicator (the midterms should have been the big wake up call for them) but they just keep doubling down. — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) May 8, 2023

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

Doubling down on what? Beliefs? How dare they?

They’re so insanely egotistical and leadership right wing white men of a certain age are the most entitled people ever on earth. When they win it’s because they’re ruthless about manipulation and cheating the system. (See: gerrymandering, voter suppression, corrupting scotus) — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) May 8, 2023

And THERE it is. Right-wing white men of a certain age are the most entitled people ever on Earth? Lady, get a mirror.

Hell, get two.

But the failure to face reality will bite them in the ass and that’s what I try to keep in mind long term. There aren’t enough them and their grandchildren live in a different world and are less likely to adopt their POV — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) May 8, 2023

Gotta love that whole ‘smug liberal’ act that costs them voters each and every day.

I wrote a column right after Dobbs that got killed because I argued that conservatives had overshot and would hurt them in the midterms but an editor didn’t buy it. I understand why, and not because I didn’t lay it out — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) May 8, 2023

This broad.

Keep going.

But because a lot of people have lived through cycles of where the political environment was not so asymmetrical and a hard line on abortion might have hurt a moderate Dem candidate. But when you’re an absolutist, “culture war” issues become kitchen table issues — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) May 8, 2023

*yawn*

Because the culture war not separate from politics; it’s an expression of it, and one that’s accessible to people in a way that straight policy and the baroque systems that facilitate it or stymie it are not. — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) May 8, 2023

She thinks she’s very important.

She’s wrong.

Look at this as well:

My degree is from Duke, and in public policy and political science, and I know that the founders did not intend that civilians own military grade weapons to fire any time they felt threatened uncomfortable and they did not foresee weapons like the AR-15 even in a military context https://t.co/pHnWsegMmr — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) May 7, 2023

Nice of her to think going to Duke means she can speak for the founders.

I also have degrees in Political Science and US History, and you’re full of shit. The founders wanted an armed citizenry to protect itself against the government. They didn’t include limitations on types of weapons, because that defeats its purpose. Private citizens owned… — Kristen (@Kriscilicious) May 8, 2023

Oops.

Dear Ms. Spires, My Degree if from the University of South Florida and it is in American History and Political Science As an accomplished student, that I am sure you are, you will no doubt understand the nature of "preeminence". The founders held that the Basic laws that… — Xpedience #TeamSanity (@xpedience) May 8, 2023

What they said.

So you're the authority on all things history and the founding fathers because you went to racist Duke? 🙄

LOL — 😉😘🎉 Just A (@TheycallmejustA) May 8, 2023

Needless to say, the Founders understood the dangers of tyranny better than most public policy and political science degree-holders today ever could, at least not until it’s too late: pic.twitter.com/LDj8gOB3XZ — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) May 8, 2023

Did they teach about incoherent run-on sentences full of psychobabble at Duke? — JWF (@JammieWF) May 9, 2023

Did you write this on parchment paper with a quill pen and someone was kind enough to post it on the internet for you? Or did the founders allow you to use “updated” technology to utilize your first amendment rights? — definitely not advice (@stillnotadvice) May 8, 2023

Yeah, this isn’t going so well for the Duke alumni.

Not sure why your alma mater is relevant, but the Founders said nothing about "military grade weapons" (whatever that means). What the Founders could "foresee" is irrelevant to the Second Amendment's meaning. — Thomas Jipping (@TomJipping) May 8, 2023

Them – “MY DEGREE IN POLI-SCI IS FROM DUKE UNIVERSITY TSK TSK” Me – pic.twitter.com/YOirQT1Xx0 — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) May 8, 2023

Apparently they don't teach grammar or punctuation there — Chris was Right About Everything 🇺🇸 (@RealChrisCotts) May 8, 2023

Not a great look.

If the Second Amendment doesn't cover what you call "weapons of war," then there is absolutely no point to it, and the Founders were idiots. p.s. The Founders were not idiots. — Dr.Redacted (@HateTheState76) May 8, 2023

Bingo.

Thanks for reminding us that a college education does not necessarily a smart person make.

***

Related:

NBC tool Ben Collins using a screenshot of Catturd™ to trash him AND the Right goes SO wrong

OBAMA effect: DAMNING thread shows media dividing us in REAL-TIME with identity politics

Andy Ngô sheds light on BIZARRE reporting about #Allen, TX mass shooter Garcia in thread (receipts)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!