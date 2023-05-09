Twitchy introduced our readers to Elizabeth Spiers yesterday who claimed NYC subways are totally safe, even though she’s been groped on one before. Now, we don’t know for sure what happened after we wrote our story but one brief glance at her timeline shows she definitely has been melting down. From her tirade-thread about the Right ‘overshooting’ to smug tweets bragging about going to Duke, she was clearly on a roll.

And not a good one.

Here’s the thread to start with:

Actually, the majority of the country supports common-sense abortion restrictions (like 15 weeks). And while there may be people who support more laws around guns, they are not the typical gun-grabbers Elizabeth likely believes them to be.

Maybe she should get out more.

She continued:

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

Doubling down on what? Beliefs? How dare they?

And THERE it is. Right-wing white men of a certain age are the most entitled people ever on Earth? Lady, get a mirror.

Hell, get two.

Gotta love that whole ‘smug liberal’ act that costs them voters each and every day.

Trending

This broad.

Keep going.

*yawn*

She thinks she’s very important.

She’s wrong.

Look at this as well:

Nice of her to think going to Duke means she can speak for the founders.

Oops.

What they said.

Yeah, this isn’t going so well for the Duke alumni.

Not a great look.

Bingo.

Thanks for reminding us that a college education does not necessarily a smart person make.

***

Related:

NBC tool Ben Collins using a screenshot of Catturd™ to trash him AND the Right goes SO wrong

OBAMA effect: DAMNING thread shows media dividing us in REAL-TIME with identity politics

Andy Ngô sheds light on BIZARRE reporting about #Allen, TX mass shooter Garcia in thread (receipts)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsDukeElizabeth SpiersElon Muskstrategisttwitter