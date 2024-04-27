President Joe Biden Promises He Will Not Rest Until All American Hostages Are Released

While Democrats repeatedly demand a ceasefire in Gaza (an offer that Hamas always refuses), they never seem to mention the hostages, some of whom are American citizens. How about demanding Hamas release the hostages before we talk about a ceasefire?

This week, President Joe Biden had a photo-op with Abigail Mor Edan, a four-year-old whom Hamas took hostage after both her parents were killed on October 7. Mor Edan was the first American hostage released, after spending 50 days in captivity. While Biden probably sniffed her hair, he posted a photo with the promise that he would not rest until every hostage was reunited with their family (if Hamas didn't kill their family). For someone who will not rest, Biden certainly has spent a lot of long weekends in Delaware at his beach house. In fact, you could be forgiven for thinking Biden hasn't done anything about the American hostages.

The loved ones of those still in captivity have his word that he will not rest until they are freed.

I will not rest until every hostage, like Abigail, ripped from their families and held by Hamas is back in the arms of their loved ones.



They have my word.



Their families have my word. pic.twitter.com/hRDSjsYDc9 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 27, 2024

You're a pathological liar.

Your word is worthless. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 27, 2024

More pandering with no actions behind it. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 27, 2024

Reported for disinformation. — Not a dumb blonde👩🏻‍🦳 (@BlondeMAGAinNJ) April 27, 2024

President Biden is once again contradicting himself. He called for a ceasefire in Gaza which wouldn't get the hostages back, now he “won't rest” until the hostages are returned. Well, doing nothing isn't going to bring them home. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) April 27, 2024

Telling Benjamin Netanyahu how to run his war isn't going to get the hostages returned.

Still using this girl as a pawn while you simp for terrorist supporters, I see.



Bad look, bro. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 27, 2024

You rest more than any other president in the history of American presidents. Tell us how you are planning on getting American hostages free, because actions speak louder than words. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) April 27, 2024

I’m sure everyone is very comforted now that they have the word of a serial plagiarist and fabulist — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 27, 2024

I wonder how delaying the Rafah operation for four months will help in getting the hostages back? If it hadn’t been delayed, Hamas might have been defeated completely by now, and all the hostages could have been returned home. — Michael Livschitz (@MikeLivschitz) April 27, 2024

Please provide one example of how you have “not rested” in the name of getting hostages back. — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) April 27, 2024

What pressure or steps have you taken to get hostages released? None. — RealJohnDutton (@RealJohnDutton) April 27, 2024

This is nothing but lip service. Your actions are what matter and they don’t match your words. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 27, 2024

This is the same week that Hamas issued a proof-of-life video of an American-Israeli hostage with a missing arm:

Hersh is an American Israeli who was taken hostage by Palestinian terrorists at the Nova music festival on October 7. They blew off his hand and parts of his arm by throwing a grenade at him.



He is still alive according to a new propaganda video released from Gaza. https://t.co/X7ARHBFPxu pic.twitter.com/YlW3eZb89q — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 24, 2024

You rest in Delaware nearly every weekend, President Magoo. And you sleep until the afternoon. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) April 27, 2024

Since when did you realize there are hostages? — 🇺🇸 Chloe the MAGA chick 🇺🇸 (@MagaisLife) April 27, 2024

Your word means nothing. You’re a pathological liar who supports the Hamas terrorists by sending billions of dollars to Iran who support the Hamas terrorists. All deaths and abductions of innocent Jewish people are on your hands. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 27, 2024

What is @POTUS doing to get the rest of the hostages back?



Nice photo opportunity Joe but it won't stop the massive swing to red by Jewish voters in November. Count your days. — Matthew Feinberg (@thewebbie) April 27, 2024

Maybe if you quit sending them money we could speed up the process. — Asa Miller (@AsaMill47) April 27, 2024

Bro who are you kidding? You had to rest mid tweet — john boy (@johnny_cakes22) April 27, 2024

Your word and your name are meaningless. — Travis (@NM_UAP) April 27, 2024

Sounds like what you told us about Afghanistan. — TRM MAGA (@TRM81611) April 27, 2024

All this post has done is remind us of how little Biden has done to free the American hostages. Instead, he has U.S. troops building a pier so ships can unload humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. That's the biggest action he's taken.

