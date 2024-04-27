Alarming: Fire Marshal Jamaal Bowman Hilariously Duped by Pro-Hamas Twitter Parody Account
President Joe Biden Promises He Will Not Rest Until All American Hostages Are Released

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on April 27, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

While Democrats repeatedly demand a ceasefire in Gaza (an offer that Hamas always refuses), they never seem to mention the hostages, some of whom are American citizens. How about demanding Hamas release the hostages before we talk about a ceasefire?

This week, President Joe Biden had a photo-op with Abigail Mor Edan, a four-year-old whom Hamas took hostage after both her parents were killed on October 7. Mor Edan was the first American hostage released, after spending 50 days in captivity. While Biden probably sniffed her hair, he posted a photo with the promise that he would not rest until every hostage was reunited with their family (if Hamas didn't kill their family). For someone who will not rest, Biden certainly has spent a lot of long weekends in Delaware at his beach house. In fact, you could be forgiven for thinking Biden hasn't done anything about the American hostages.

The loved ones of those still in captivity have his word that he will not rest until they are freed.

You're a pathological liar.

Telling Benjamin Netanyahu how to run his war isn't going to get the hostages returned.

This is the same week that Hamas issued a proof-of-life video of an American-Israeli hostage with a missing arm:

All this post has done is remind us of how little Biden has done to free the American hostages. Instead, he has U.S. troops building a pier so ships can unload humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. That's the biggest action he's taken.

***


Tags: HAMAS HOSTAGES JOE BIDEN

