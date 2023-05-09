When we saw this thread from KanekoaTheGreat it dawned on us how we didn’t really hear about white privilege or systemic racism until after 2008, and really not until 2013. Oh sure, there were rumblings about diversity and how important it was BUT there wasn’t this constant push telling white Americans how bad they are simply for being white Americans. And really, that’s what we’ve seen from the mainstream media for well, a decade. Sadly, it just seems to be getting worse and worse as various groups pop up and insist THEY are the most oppressed.

Identity politics.

Yay us.

Just look at when the media really started pushing these things … this thread is eye-opening:

And look at it NOW.

Wow.

Social justice.

Reproductive justice.

Justice is just justice, you guys. And you know, it’s typically blind.

Trending

When you see it like this … just wow.

Read that again.

By over 700% and nearly 1000% respectively.

And they wonder why our country is so divided.

Because division sells.

Wow wow.

What they said.

Heh.

***

***

