When we saw this thread from KanekoaTheGreat it dawned on us how we didn’t really hear about white privilege or systemic racism until after 2008, and really not until 2013. Oh sure, there were rumblings about diversity and how important it was BUT there wasn’t this constant push telling white Americans how bad they are simply for being white Americans. And really, that’s what we’ve seen from the mainstream media for well, a decade. Sadly, it just seems to be getting worse and worse as various groups pop up and insist THEY are the most oppressed.

Identity politics.

Yay us.

Just look at when the media really started pushing these things … this thread is eye-opening:

#1 Look at the increase of news articles mentioning "white privilege," "systemic racism," "diversity and inclusion," and "unconscious bias." How does the media's focus on identity politics and critical race theory contribute to the division and polarization of society? pic.twitter.com/lYfR0JU1Ah — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 8, 2023

#2 Look at the increase in the number of news articles mentioning "whiteness," "intersectionality," "critical race theory," and "diversity training." pic.twitter.com/C6OBeQWPNY — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 8, 2023

And look at it NOW.

Wow.

#3 Look at the increase in the number of New York Times articles mentioning "discrimination," "social justice," "people of color," and "racism." pic.twitter.com/d89u00p8qE — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 8, 2023

Social justice.

Reproductive justice.

Justice is just justice, you guys. And you know, it’s typically blind.

#4 Look at the increase in the number of New York Times articles mentioning "political correctness," "diversity," "police brutality," and "transgender." H/T @ZachG932 pic.twitter.com/ag7h21Do2j — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 8, 2023

When you see it like this … just wow.

#5 For the better part of the last four decades, the issue of racism was not considered by the vast majority of Americans as the most critical problem facing the country. pic.twitter.com/2Pf8PTEMqT — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 9, 2023

#6 Between 2011 and 2019, the New York Times and the Washington Post increased their usage of the words "racist," "racists," and "racism" by over 700% and nearly 1,000%, respectively.https://t.co/pJ3C72ZCgx pic.twitter.com/qHdbCWMWaa — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 9, 2023

Read that again.

By over 700% and nearly 1000% respectively.

#7 In 2011, just 35% of white liberals thought racism in the United States was “a big problem,” according to national polling. By 2015, this figure had ballooned to 61% and further still to 77% in 2017. pic.twitter.com/hpA2KeRnPX — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 9, 2023

And they wonder why our country is so divided.

#8 In 2006, 45% of white Democrats and 41% of white Republicans knew someone they considered racist. By 2015, this increased to 64% for white Democrats but remained 41% for white Republicans. Notably, the % decreased among black & hispanic Democrats during the same period. pic.twitter.com/73iNWdp0sd — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 9, 2023

#9 Between 2013 and 2019, the New York Times and the Washington Post increased their usage of the terms "systemic racism," "structural racism," and "institutional racism" by roughly 1,000%. pic.twitter.com/t2bs7g6UCG — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 9, 2023

#10 Between 2013 and 2019, the New York Times and the Washington Post increased their usage of "white privilege" and "racial privilege" by 1,200% and nearly 1,500%, respectively. pic.twitter.com/yCz3zM5uOe — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 9, 2023

#11 Between 2013 and 2021, positive views on race relations in the United States sharply declined from 69% to 38% for black and white adults. Why does the media promote identity politics and critical race theory if it divides and polarizes society? pic.twitter.com/2E7d8jfnx2 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 9, 2023

Because division sells.

Wow wow.

Wow :0 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) May 8, 2023

What they said.

Heh.

***

